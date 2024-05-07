PREP ROUNDUP: Logan splits doubleheader with No. 7 SB St. Joe

May 6—The Logansport softball team faced some big-time competition when South Bend St. Joseph visited town Saturday and the Berries more than held their own.

The Berries split a doubleheader with the Class 4A No. 7 Huskies at Fincher Field. St. Joe took game one 3-1 before Logan took game two 6-5 with a victory in walkoff fashion.

The Berries (17-5) faced flamethrowing junior righthander Berkley Zache in the opener. Zache is ranked as the fourth best prospect and top pitcher in the nation in the Class of 2025 by PerfectGame.org and is headed to the University of Oklahoma.

Jocelynn Vincent had a double and run scored for the Berries. Bella Nicoles also had a double. Kellyn Cripe added a single.

St. Joe (17-3) led 1-0 when Olivia Borsodi hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. She also had an RBI single in the fourth. Riley Zache, Berkley's older sister and also an Oklahoma recruit, added a double, single and run scored in the contest.

Natalee Packard kept the Berries in it with a complete-game effort. She allowed three runs on six hits while striking out six.

The Berries plated a run in the seventh when Vincent doubled, reached third on an error off the bat of Adrienne Scott and scored on an error by the catcher after Scott stole second.

Berkley Zache allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts. On the season, she has allowed two runs (none earned) on 11 hits and 12 walks in 59 innings with 145 strikeouts.

Logan turned around and won game two 6-5 on Aracyn Good's walkoff RBI single to left in the bottom of the eighth.

Logansport grabbed an early lead when Nicoles and Natalee Packard had two-out back-to-back singles in the first. Brooklynn Hagerty hit a ground ball RBI single to left to give the Berries a 1-0 lead.

Logansport added to its lead in the second. Evie Kitchel led off with a single, followed by a bunt single by Teagan Wolf. Good's RBI single up the middle scored the second run of the game. Good later scored on a wild pitch to give Logan a 3-0 lead.

South Bend took the lead 4-3 in the third and then added another run in the fourth to make the score 5-3 St. Joe.

Logansport tied the game in the seventh. Cripe was hit by a pitch and advance to second and then third on wild pitches. Packard fouled off several pitches before lining a triple over the right fielder's head. Packard ended up scoring on an error on the right fielder to tie the game at 5.

Hagerty took care of the St. Joe offense the last four innings including the eighth allowing only three runners to reach base. She threw a complete game allowing two earned runs on nine hits while striking out 11.

In the eighth inning Scott reached base on an error. Rylinn Spradling executed a sacrifice bunt to move Scott into scoring position. Wolf's ground out moved Scott to third base. Good's line drive to left scored Scott for the game-winning hit.

The Berries travel to Huntington North Tuesday and host Northwestern for senior night Thursday this week.

CASTON 4, KNOX 0

Addison Zimpleman and Class 1A No. 5 Caston bounced back from a loss to Logansport with a win over visiting Knox Saturday.

The Comets (11-4, 3-0) are the lone remaining unbeaten team in HNAC play after the win over the Redskins (11-7, 3-1), who had knocked off Pioneer earlier in the week.

Zimpleman fired a five-hit shutout, striking out five and walking two. She helped her own cause going 3-for-3 with a double and RBI at the plate. Madi Douglass had two hits and an RBI. Annie Harsh and Macee Hinderlider each had a single and RBI. Kylee Logan had two hits. Isabel Scales had a triple and run scored and Natalie Warner added a single.

TWIN LAKES INVITE

Class 2A No. 8 Pioneer (15-4) went 2-1 on the weekend in Monticello.

The Panthers beat Twin Lakes 8-3 Friday. Kylie Attinger had four hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Emma Sells had two hits. Lois Layer had a triple and RBI. Kamryn Newton had a single and two RBIs. Katelynn Haynes got the win in the circle allowing three runs in four innings. Layer pitched three scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts.

Pioneer topped Griffith 13-6 Saturday. Ava Beasy hit for the cycle and had five RBIs. Ava Ott had four hits and an RBI. Layer had three doubles and four RBIs. Sells and Hollie Zellers added two hits apiece. Layer got the win allowing four earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts.

Pioneer lost to New Prairie 9-6. Beasy and Addison Kennell each had a double and two RBIs. Layer had a double and RBI. Sells took the loss allowing one earned run on two hits in two innings. Layer pitched four innings and allowed three runs on six hits. Haynes allowed two earned runs on four hits in one inning.

CASS 16, FRONTIER 3

The Lady Kings scored the most runs they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Frontier Falcons as the Lady Kings made off with a 16-3 win. With that victory, the Lady Kings brought their scoring average up to 6.8 runs per game.

Laney Davis and Ava Hubner did most of the damage at the plate: Davis scored three runs and stole a base while going 1-for-3, while Hubner got on base in three of her four plate appearances with a triple, a stolen base and two RBI. Emma Hildebrand was another key contributor, scoring two runs while going 2-for-3.

Alisha Toops had her best outing of the season from the mound for the Lady Kings. She pitched 4 complete innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits.

The win got the Lady Kings back to even at 6-6. As for Frontier, they haven't won a game yet this season and fell to 0-10.

Friday just wasn't the day for the Lady Kings offense as they lost 13-0 to the Eastbrook Panthers on Friday. Having soared to a lofty 16 runs in the game before, Lewis Cass' shutout was a dramatic turnaround.

Ava Hubner had the only hit for the Lady Kings. She was 1 for 2 on the night.

The Lady Kings now have a losing record at 6-7. As for Eastbrook, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

DELPHI TOURNEY

Winamac (11-6) had a 2-1 showing.

The Warriors defeated Kokomo 8-6 Friday. Freshman Adrianna Hall recorded the win. She allowed six runs (four earned) on 12 hits with six strikeouts. Makayla Werner had a double and three RBIs. Corrin Combs and Corrine Ulerick had two hits apiece.

Winamac lost to North Newton 2-0. Combs, Maggie Smith and Isabelle Decker each had a hit for Winamac. Brooke Rausch took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Winamac defeated Delphi 16-5. Hall allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts. Decker had three hits. Smith, Combs and Brody Goodman added two hits apiece.

BASEBALL

PLYMOUTH TOURNEY

Logansport went 1-1 with a 7-3 loss to Penn and 8-5 win over Plymouth.

Dylan Pearson hit a home run and had two RBIs in the Penn game. Bryson Herr, Hudson McKinney and Micah Rogers each added a hit. Pearson took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings. Rogers pitched two scoreless innings of relief allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Herr went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs in the win over Plymouth. Deagan Kitchel and Cooper Smith each had a double and single. McKinney, Rogers and Cayden Walker each added a hit. Carson Dubes got the win, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings. Josh Middleton closed it out with an inning of relief allowing one hit.

Logan (9-12) hosts Wabash Tuesday.

CASTON SWEEPS KNOX

Caston (7-9, 6-3 HNAC) swept Knox by scores of 9-1 and 5-3 in Fulton.

Pete DuVall continued his hot pitching in the opener allowing one run (none earned) on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Gavin Mollenkopf went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Caleb Stinson and Edison Byrum each had two hits and an RBI. Talon Zeider had a double and three runs scored. DuVall and Lance Hanna added a single and RBI apiece.

Zeider and Hanna combined for the win in game two. Zeider allowed three runs on seven hits and six walks with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Hanna pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

Zeider and Mollenkopf had two hits apiece. Hanna, DuVall and Stinson each added a hit.

PIONEER SWEEPS TRITON

Pioneer (9-7, 7-3 HNAC) swept Triton by scores of 6-3 and 9-6 in Royal Center.

Brayden Erickson went the distance in the opener, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks with 13 strikeouts. He helped his own cause going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brodie Howard had a double, single and RBI. Drew McKaig had a double. Noah Miller added a single and two RBIs.

McKaig and Miller combined for the win in game two. McKaig allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings. Miller allowed one run on two hits in two innings. Erickson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Eli Guffey went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Brandon Sterrett had two hits.

LAVILLE SWEEPS WINAMAC

First-place LaVille (10-5, 8-1 HNAC) recorded a sweep at Winamac (7-6, 6-4) by scores of 2-0 and 1-0.

Addison Allen took the loss in the opener allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in seven innings. John Malchow had a double and Allen, Wyatt Wheeler, Maddox Bucinski and Max Gearhart each added a hit.

It was Brody Wenzler's turn to take a tough-luck loss in game two. He allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings. The Lancers scored their run in the bottom of the third. Allen, Wheeler and Cash Roth each had a hit for the Warriors, who outhit the Lancers 8-7 on the day.

"Very frustrating day," Winamac coach Mark Hendryx said. "Addison and Brody pitched their tails off. We gave up one earned run in two games. We actually outhit them, we couldn't get the hits when we needed them. I was proud of pitching and defensive efforts, we just have to figure out the hitting."

BOYS GOLF

PIONEER INVITE

Cass shot 353 to take first place in Pioneer's Invitational at Pond View G.C.

Garrett Helvie led Cass with an 85, Michael Myers shot 87, Brody Hillis 90, and Rylan Stoller and Nolan Hines each shot 91.

"The boys struggled early on, but were able to keep battling to come out on top," Cass coach T.J. Miley said.

LAFAYETTE JEFF INVITE

Logansport shot a 334 to place seventh out of 15 teams.

Graham Taylor led the Berries with a 79, followed by Louis Rozzi (80), Evan Brandstatter (87), Eli Baldwin (88), Logan Lange (94).