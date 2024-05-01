PREP ROUNDUP: Logan softball tops LaPorte, FW Carroll

Apr. 30—The Logansport softball team had a 2-0 showing at the Hookem Zookem Tournament at LaPorte on Saturday.

Inclement weather caused a three-hour delayed start time to the Berries' first game. The games they did play were played in high winds. They would have played a semifinal game against Hanover Central had the tournament not been shortened due to weather with a possible matchup with South Bend St. Joseph in a potential championship game.

Logansport opened with a 13-0 win over LaPorte. Freshman Brooklynn Hagerty fired a two-hit shutout in the six-inning game, striking out 11.

Aracyn Good led off the game with a single and later scored on a RBI single by Natalee Packard.

Logansport scored again in the third inning when Good and Kellyn Cripe each singled and then Bella Nicoles loaded the bases when she was hit by a pitch. Packard hit an RBI single to score Good. Hagerty drew a walk to score Cripe.

The Lady Berries put five runs up in the fourth. Rylinn Spradling singled to left to score Teagan Wolf. Good's bunt single scored Spradling. Cripe reached on an error. LaPorte errors on back to back hitters allowed Good and Cripe to score.

Logansport finished off the scoring in the sixth when Good walked, Cripe singled to center, followed by a Nicoles walk. Packard again drove in another run with a double to left. Jocelynn Vincent singled to center scoring pinch runner Kate Spradling. Rylinn Spradling hit an RBI single to left to make the score 13-0.

Good and Packard collected three hits in the game. Cripe and Rylinn Spradling had two hits apiece.

Logan beat Fort Wayne Carroll 5-0 to complete a 2-0 day. Packard was dominant in the circle for the Lady Berries as she fired a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.

Logansport grabbed the early lead in the second inning when Hagerty singled to left, stole second base and later scored on a Charger error.

The Lady Berries scored two runs in the fifth when Cripe singled with two outs. Cripe and Bella Nicoles executed a hit and run to put runners at first and third. Nicoles stole second and a Charger error on a groundball by Packard allowed both Cripe and Nicoles to score for a 3 -0 Berries' lead.

In the sixth inning Vincent singled to center and advanced to second on an Adrienne Scott sacrifice bunt. Vincent scored on a RBI single by Rylinn Spradling. Teagan Wolf singled to right to put runners at first and third. Spradling scored the final run on a double steal when Wolf stole second.

Good, Cripe, Nicoles, Hagerty, Vincent, Scott, Spradling and Wolf each had hits for the Lady Berries.

Logansport (14-3) dropped LaPorte to 9-6 and Fort Wayne Carroll to 9-2.

Logan's game with Peru on Tuesday was canceled due to Peru having a conference game to make up. The Berries travel to Kokomo on Wednesday.

PIONEER 17, ARGOS 2

Class 2A No. 8 Pioneer (12-2) erupted for 10 runs in the top of the sixth in a win at Argos.

Kylie Attinger had a triple, double, single and three RBIs. Lois Layer had two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Casey Webb had a double and two singles. Addie Cripe had a triple and single. Emma Sells had a double and single. Kamryn Newby had two hits. Ava Ott and Addison Kennell each added a single and RBI.

Katelynn Haynes allowed two runs (one earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

EASTERN 13, CASS 7

The Comets hit the ball well from the first inning. Unfortunately for the Lady Kings, the bats did not get going until the fourth.

Leading the Kings (4-6) at the plate was Kaitlyn Benner, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Also collecting hits for the Lady Kings were Hannah Zamora, Ally Berry, Laney Davis, Amma Fitzhugh and Heta Kosunen. Pitching for the Lady Kings were Alisha Toops and Kaitlyn Benner.

WINAMAC 9, NORTH JUDSON 0

Brooke Rausch pitched a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as Winamac (7-5, 2-2 HNAC) downed visiting North Judson.

Corrin Combs had two home runs, a single and three RBIs. Makayla Werner had a home run and two RBIs. Maggie Smith had a double and two singles. Brody Goodman had two hits. Lauren Bruce added a double and RBI.

WINAMAC 2, CASTON 1

Addison Allen took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Winamac (6-3, 5-1 HNAC) defeated visiting Caston (4-8, 3-3) in the opening game of a two-game series Monday.

Allen allowed one run on two hits, three walks and three hit batters, striking out six in six-plus innings. Cody Wheeler pitched around two walks in the seventh to notch the save.

Brayden Mathias went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead the Warriors at the plate. Maddox Bucinski added a double. Wyatt Wheeler added a run scored. Winamac scored both of its runs in the fourth.

Caleb Stinson broke up the no-hitter in the sixth for Caston. Edison Byrum had a single and run scored in the seventh. Noah Herd had an RBI. Talon Zeider added a hit.

Zeider allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

PIONEER 6, CULVER 4

Noah Miller went the distance on the mound as Pioneer (5-6, 3-3 HNAC) took the first of a two-game set against Culver.

Miller allowed four runs (none earned) on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Pioneer's offense erupted for five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-4 lead and held on.

Brayden Erickson had a single and two RBIs. Miller, Jacob Guffey, Lane Weldy and Brodie Howard each added a single. Eli Guffey added an RBI and run scored. Drew McKaig and Tyler Zellers each added a run scored.

BERRIES SPLIT

Logansport split a doubleheader at Anderson on Saturday.

The Berries won the opener 13-8. Josh Middleton got the win in relief, allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings. Dylan Pearson started the game and allowed two runs on one hit and seven walks with five strikeouts in three innings.

Logan tallied 11 hits in the contest. Deagan Kitchel went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Cooper Smith had a home run, triple and four RBIs Pearson had a home run, single and three RBIs. Isaac Russell had a single and two RBIs. Cayden Walker and Bryson Herr each had a double and Jace Smith added a single.

The Berries dropped game two 9-7 in a game they allowed three hits and nine walks and committed five errors. Micah Rogers got the start and allowed six runs (four earned) on two hits and eight walks with two strikeouts in three innings. Walker threw the final three innings and allowed three unearned runs on one hit, one walk and four strikeouts.

Logan had six hits in the game. Kitchel and Jace Smith each had a double and single. Pearson and Carson Dubes added a single apiece.

The Berries (8-10) had a three-game win streak snapped with the loss in game two. They travel to Culver Academies on Thursday for a game that was recently added to the schedule.

TWIN LAKES 153, CASS 165, DELPHI 181

The Kings traveled to Tippecanoe Country Club Monday to play a nine-hole match against Twin Lakes and Delphi. The weather looked like it might be an issue, but the rain held off to make for a beautiful evening.

Jamison Ousley from Twin Lakes took individual medalist honors with an even par 35. Michael Myers was the low King on the night with a 40. He was followed by Rylan Stoller (41), Garrett Helvie (42), Brody Hillis (42) and Harrison Clark (46).

The JV Kings lost a close match with Twin Lakes 204-202. Cole Rush was the low King on the night shooting a season best 45, followed by Jon Morris (50), Drew Sailors (53), Trey Johnson (56) and Matthew Minnick (59).