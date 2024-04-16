PREP ROUNDUP: Logan softball sweeps SB Clay, Hammond Noll

Apr. 15—The Logansport softball team continued its strong start to the season with a sweep of South Bend Clay and Hammond Noll Saturday at Fincher Field.

The Lady Berries won both games by 12-2 scores to improve to 6-0 on the season.

South Bend Clay scored two runs in the opening frame against the Lady Berries but that was all the runs the Berries would allow. Brooklynn Hagerty came in relief for the second night in a row to close out the game. Hagerty gave up two hits, none earned runs while striking out nine in five innings of work to pick up the victory.

Logansport rallied back in the bottom of the first down 2-0. Logansport picked up four runs after Natalee Packard tripled in two runs, Hagerty had an RBI single and Tatianna Jones doubled, scoring another run.

Logansport added another run in the third when Jocelynn Vincent smacked an RBI triple to left.

The Lady Berries scored six runs in the fourth. Aracyn Good singled in a run. After a walk to Kellyn Cripe, Bella Nicoles picked up two RBIs with a single. The scoring was capped off by a Hagerty two-run home run.

Logansport collected 10 hits in the game. Good, Cripe and Hagerty had two hits apiece.

Logansport got on the board in the bottom of the first against Noll after Good led the game off with a single, followed by a bunt single by Cripe. Nicoles doubled in Good. Packard hit an RBI single scoring Cripe. Nicoles scored on a safety squeeze by Hagerty. Jones had an RBI ground out to score the fifth run of the inning. Vincent singled and then scored on an RBI triple by Rylinn Spradling.

Logansport added three more runs in the second inning when Packard hit a RBI double. That was followed by a Hagerty two-run home run to left center field.

The Lady Berries tacked on two more runs in the third after Adrienne Scott tripled to lead off the inning. Scott scored on a sac fly by Good. Cripe then hit an inside-the-park home run to make the score 10-0.

Hammond Bishop Noll scored two runs in the fourth to avoid the run rule.

Logansport continued to score picking up 2 more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Spradling doubled to center and scored on a Scott RBI single. After Good singled, Cripe lined an RBI single up the middle to complete the scoring.

Packard earned the victory for the Berries, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out three in three innings of work.

Logan beat Lafayette Jeff 5-2 Friday at Fincher Field to win its NCC opener. It was a pitcher's duel for the first five innings before the Berries broke the game open with three runs in the sixth.

Packard threw a great game through terrible windy, rainy conditions to notch her second win of the year. The right hander gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out six in six innings pitched. Hagerty slammed the door on Lafayette in the seventh for the save.

Lafayette scored one run in the fourth. That lead was erased in the bottom of the inning when Packard launched a solo home run down the left field line.

Lafayette picked up another run in its half of the fifth. Logansport rallied in the bottom half again when Spradling doubled off the right center field wall. Scott then sacrificed pinch runner Teagan Wolf to third. Wolf scored on an RBI ground out by Cripe to tie the game at 2.

Logansport took the lead for good when Vincent lined a two-out single to score Packard from first on an error by the right fielder. Vincent later scored when Spradling reached first on an another Lafayette error. Spradling scored on a triple in the right center field gap by Scott.

PIONEER SWEEPS

Pioneer rolled to an 11-0 win over North Miami and a 12-2 win over Delphi Saturday at Herk Hoffman Field.

In game one against North Miami, Lois Layer pitched a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts. She helped her own cause with a home run and two RBIs at the plate. Addison Kennell had a home run and four RBIs. Casey Webb had a home run, double and two RBIs. Ava Beasy had a double and two RBIs. Addie Cripe had a double, single and RBI. Kamryn Newby had two hits. Emma Sells added a hit.

In game two against Delphi, Beasy had three singles, a double and six RBIs. Layer had three hits. Hollie Zellers had a single and three RBIs. Kennell had a double. Kylie Attinger, Webb and Newby each had a single. Katelynn Haynes got the win in the circle, pitching four innings with five strikeouts. Layer closed it out with an inning in relief.

CASTON SPLITS WITH PERU

Caston split a doubleheader at Peru, taking game one 10-3 and dropping game two 8-2.

Addison Zimpleman got the win in the opener, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven. At the plate she went 4-for-4 with three RBIs on a home run, double, and two singles. Annie Harsh had two RBIs on a double and a single. Isabel Scales had a home run, triple and a single. Macee Hinderlider had an RBI on a triple and single. She also had a great defensive game, capped off by a diving catch in foul territory. Alexa Finke and Makena Middleton had two hits apiece. Kylee Logan added a single.

Annie Harsh had a home run and two RBIs in game two. Piper Roudebush, Scales, and Hinderlider all had singles. Natalie Warner pitched three innings and had one strikeout, two walks and allowed five hits. Hinderlider pitched an inning and gave up three hits.

WINAMAC 16, NORTHFIELD 2

Winamac won on a day there was a ribbon cutting for the new field and former coach Ron Nies was honored. A full story will appear in Wednesday's Pharos-Tribune.

Makayla Werner had two doubles and four RBIs for the Warriors (2-2). Linzy Walters had a triple, two singles and two RBIs. Brody Goodman and Isabelle Decker had two hits apiece. Maggie Keller had a double and RBI. Maggie Smith, Brooke Rausch, Olivia Link and Adrianna Hall each added a hit.

Hall allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out eight in the five-inning game.

PIONEER SWEEPS WC

Pioneer swept West Central by scores of 6-2 and 14-4 Saturday in Royal Center.

Drew McKaig got the win in the opener. He allowed two runs (none earned) on three hits and three walks in five innings, striking out three. Brodie Howard closed it out with two innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Brayden Erickson had a double, single and two RBIs. Lucas Perry had two hits and three RBIs. Lane Weldy had two hits. McKaig, Malachi Leal, Dawson Eggers and Noah Miller each added a hit.

Perry and Weldy combined on a four-hitter in game two. Erickson had two hits and two RBIs as the Panthers had a 12-hit attack. Eggers had two hits. Hunter Stover added a single and two RBIs. Eli Guffey, Jacob Guffey and Tyler Zellers each added a single and RBI.

ROCHESTER 10, CASTON 6

Rochester struck for six runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 6-4 deficit and held on for a win Saturday in Fulton.

Noah Herd drew the start for the Comets (1-4) and allowed one run on two hits and four walks in four innings. Lance Hanna allowed three runs on one hit and three walks in a third of an inning. Gavin Mollenkopf allowed six runs on two hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. Carson Harness allowed one walk in a third of an inning.

Hanna and Pete DuVall each had two hits and an RBI at the plate. Talon Zeider, Mollenkopf, Herd, Caleb Stinson and Eli Holloway each added a hit.

Caston defeated Clinton Prairie 2-1 Friday at Loeb Stadium. DuVall allowed one run on four hits and one walk, striking out seven in 3 2/3 innings. Zeider pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Mollenkopf had a double and RBI. Zeider had a single and RBI. Holloway had a single and run scored. Herd added a run scored.

WINAMAC 11, RENSSELAER 3

Brody Wenzler, Cody Wheeler and Max Gearhart combined on a seven-hitter in Winamac's win at Rensselaer.

Addison Allen had a home run and two RBIs. John Malchow had a double and two RBIs. Wyatt Wheeler had a single and two RBIs.

BIG ORANGE MEET

For Cass at the event held at Hamilton Heights, Kale Skiles was second in the 3,200, Kolten Young was third in the 400, L.J. Hillis was fourth in the 400, Ben Jay was fourth in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600, and Julian Levine was fifth in the high jump.

In relays, the 1,600 relay team of Young, Hillis, Jay and Colton Copeland were third, and the 3,200 relay team of Hillis, Jay, Skiles and Kaiden Hughes were fifth.

Logansport shot a 354 to place eighth out of 20 teams at Tippecanoe Country Club.

Freshman Graham Taylor shot an 82 to place 17th among individuals. He was followed by Evan Brandstatter (86), Eli Baldwin (91), Logan Lange (95) and Kyle Rozzi (99).

WARSAW INVITE

Cass shot a 357 to place 11th out of 15 teams at Stonehenge Golf Course.

Rylan Stoller led the Kings with an 87, followed by Michael Myers (89), Brody Hillis (90), Nolan Hines (91) and Garrett Helvie (94).

CASS 5, PERU 0

The Kings swept a match Saturday at Peru.

Katie Hurst won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Eliana Cicalo won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Maryn Zeck and Maci Garland won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.