PREP ROUNDUP: Logan drops tuneup against Twin Lakes

May 21—The Logansport baseball team dropped a tournament tuneup game against Twin Lakes on Monday at Jim Turner Field.

The Class 3A No. 8 Indians recorded a 7-3 win to improve to 22-4.

Cooper Smith drew the start for the Berries (13-15) and allowed four runs on two hits and three walks in four innings, striking out four. Hudson McKinney threw the final three innings and allowed three unearned runs on three hits and one walk. Logan committed four errors in the contest.

Logan tallied only four hits and struck out 11 times. Deagan Kitchel had a double. Jake Fincher had a two-RBI single. Cayden Walker had an RBI single. Micah Rogers added a single.

Logan plays Kokomo (13-12) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional at Loeb Stadium. The Berries split a pair of games with the Wildkats in April.

LCC 12, CASTON 4

Caston dropped a tuneup game at Class 1A No. 1 Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday. The Comets saw their seven-game win streak come to an end.

Freshman Carson Harness started for Caston (12-10) and allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits in five innings, striking out six. Freshman Eli Holloway allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits in one inning.

The Comets had five hits. Edison Byrum had a triple. Lance Hanna had a single and two runs scored. Talon Zeider and Gavin Mollenkopf each had a single and run scored. Caleb Stinson had a single and RBI. Holloway, Pete DuVall and Noah Herd added an RBI apiece.

Caston plays North White (5-10) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Class 1A North White Sectional. The teams did not meet in the regular season.

BOYS GOLF

CASS 159, DELPHI 188

The Kings hosted Delphi at Logansport Golf Club for a nine-hole match Monday.

Michael Myers and Nolan Hines tied for medalist honors, both shooting a 2-over par 37 to lead the Kings. Rylan Stoller had a 41, Garrett Helvie 44 and Brody Hillis 46.

The JV Kings posted a team score of 191. Trey Johnson was individual medalist on the evening with a season-best 42.

WEST LAFAYETTE INVITE

Logansport shot a 346 to place 11th out of 18 teams Saturday at Ackerman-Allen Course at Purdue University.

Graham Taylor led the Berries with a 79, followed by Louis Rozzi (88), Eli Baldwin (89), Evan Brandstatter (90) and Logan Lange (95).