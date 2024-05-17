PREP ROUNDUP: Logan baseball routs Marion on senior night

May 16—The Logansport baseball team celebrated senior night by beating Marion 11-1 in five innings at Jim Turner Field on Wednesday.

Senior Jace Smith picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one run on one hit and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed his only hit with two outs in the fifth. Hudson McKinney recorded the final out.

The Berries needed just four hits to score 11 runs as Marion pitchers walked nine and hit five batters. The Berries scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to end it early. Bryson Herr drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third and scored on a sac fly to center by Carson Dubes for the walkoff win.

Jace Smith had a double and RBI at the plate. Jake Fincher and Deagan Kitchel each had a single and RBI. Michael Gleitz added a hit.

The Berries (12-13) have three home games to close out the regular season before next week's Lafayette Jeff Sectional. They host Oak Hill Friday, Class 1A No. 1 Lafayette Central Catholic Saturday and Class 3A No. 10 Twin Lakes Monday ahead of next Wednesday's sectional game against Kokomo.

PIONEER 13, NORTH JUDSON 2

Pioneer (10-10, 8-6 HNAC) likely knocked North Judson (8-8, 8-4) out of contention for a conference championship with a win on the road Wednesday. The Panthers scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.

Brayden Erickson went the distance for the win, allowing two runs (none earned) on two hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts.

He helped his own cause going 3-for-3 with a home run at the plate. Eli Guffey went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI. Noah Miller had two doubles and two RBIs. Drew McKaig had two hits and an RBI. Brandon Sterrett added a single and RBI.

WINAMAC SPLITS

Winamac traveled to Knox on Wednesday to finish up a season series. The Warriors dropped the suspended game one 4-2 before winning game two 8-2.

Brody Wenzler took the loss in the opener, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Cody Wheeler pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Winamac committed four errors in the contest.

Addison Allen went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Wyatt Wheeler went 2-for-3. Cody Wheeler and Aiden Jimenez each added a hit.

Allen went the distance in the win in game two, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

The Warriors needed just three hits to score eight runs, as they took advantage of four errors, seven walks and two hit by pitches.

Brayden Mathias had a single and two RBIs. Wyatt Wheeler had a single and RBI. John Malchow added a hit.

The Warriors (9-9, 8-5 HNAC) conclude the regular season at North Judson on Friday. They also play the Bluejays Wednesday at the Class 2A North Judson Sectional.

BOYS GOLF

LOGAN 155, CASS 165

The Berries celebrated senior night with a win over the Kings at Dykeman Park.

Freshman Graham Taylor fired a 2-over par 36 to earn medalist honors. He was followed by Louis Rozzi (39), Eli Baldwin (40), Logan Lange (40) and Evan Brandstatter (43). Lone senior Jacob Taylor shot a 50.

Garrett Helvie was the low King on the evening with a 40. He was followed by Rylan Stoller (41), Nolan Hines (41), Michael Myers (43) and Brody Hillis (44).

GIRLS TRACK

BREMEN SECTIONAL

Caston senior Breana Amezquita placed third in the discus with a throw of 94 feet, 11 inches to advance to next Tuesday's Kokomo Regional.

Also scoring points for the Comets was junior Kaitie Hutsell, who placed fifth in the 100-meter dash in 13.93 seconds. The 4x800 relay team of Jaded Aguilar, Camila Hernandez-Rios, Maddie Sprow and Tessa Baldwin placed seventh in 12:54.17.

KANKAKEE VALLEY SECTIONAL

Winamac had two athletes advance to next Tuesday's Portage Regional with top three finishes.

Sophomore Marissa Iverson placed second in the high jump with a leap of 4-10 and senior Maggie Smith placed third in the 800 run in 2:28.73 to advance.

Also scoring for the Warriors were sophomore Kandace Kroft, who placed sixth in the high jump (4-6), junior Kadence Hoover, who placed seventh in the 3200 (13:25.4), freshman Sadie Popejoy, who placed seventh in the discus (88-5) and senior Bianca Huizar, who placed eighth in the long jump (14-3).

The Warriors' 4x800 team of Avery Wegner, Kelsey Wegner, Hoover and Smith placed fourth in 10:50.7. The 4x400 relay team of Avery Wegner, Madelyn Goodman, Bethany Poor and Smith placed seventh in 4:44.76.