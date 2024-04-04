PREP ROUNDUP: Local pitchers dazzle on the mound in area victories

Apr. 3—A quartet of local pitchers delivered in a big way on Wednesday, leading their respective teams to area wins.

Cullman's Cooper Loftin (7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K) helped the Bearcats claim a 5-2 victory over Muscle Shoals.

Fairview's Jaxson Robertson, meanwhile, tossed a one-hitter (7 IP, 4 K) in an 8-0 triumph against Hayden.

West Point's Josh Cherry turned in an impressive showing as well with 5 1/3 no-hit innings of relief (R, 7 K) during his team's 5-4 win versus Jasper.

Holly Pond's Rex Harrison rounded out the good performances with one of his own (5 IP, 8 H, ER) against Cleveland in the second game of a doubleheader swept by the Broncos.

See more local roundup below.

------

Wednesday — April 3

Prep Baseball

Cold Springs 13, Altamont 10

Matt Williams: 2 RBIs

------

Cullman 5, Muscle Shoals 2

Colter Bowen: 2 RBIs

Cooper Loftin: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K — 2-for-3, RBI

------

Fairview 8, Hayden 0

Nic Gregory: 3-for-5, RBI

Bryceson Turner: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Jaxson Robertson: 7 IP, H, 4 K

------

Oneonta 8, Good Hope 4

------

Ashville 13, Hanceville 8

Jake Cornelius: 3-for-3

Cody Belcher: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Grayson Hurter: 2 RBIs

------

Holly Pond 11, Cleveland 8

Sawyer Olinger: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Carson Ryan: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Kollin Brown: 2 RBIs

Jackson Miller: 2 RBIs

------

Holly Pond 11, Cleveland 1

Brody Howard: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kollin Brown: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Carson Ryan: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Jackson Miller: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Rex Harrison: 5 IP, 8 H, ER

------

West Point 5, Jasper 4

Boston Freeman: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Charlie Ashley: 3-for-3

Josh Cherry: 5.1 IP, 0 H, R, 7 K