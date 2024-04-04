PREP ROUNDUP: Local pitchers dazzle on the mound in area victories
Apr. 3—A quartet of local pitchers delivered in a big way on Wednesday, leading their respective teams to area wins.
Cullman's Cooper Loftin (7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K) helped the Bearcats claim a 5-2 victory over Muscle Shoals.
Fairview's Jaxson Robertson, meanwhile, tossed a one-hitter (7 IP, 4 K) in an 8-0 triumph against Hayden.
West Point's Josh Cherry turned in an impressive showing as well with 5 1/3 no-hit innings of relief (R, 7 K) during his team's 5-4 win versus Jasper.
Holly Pond's Rex Harrison rounded out the good performances with one of his own (5 IP, 8 H, ER) against Cleveland in the second game of a doubleheader swept by the Broncos.
See more local roundup below.
------
Wednesday — April 3
Prep Baseball
Cold Springs 13, Altamont 10
Matt Williams: 2 RBIs
------
Cullman 5, Muscle Shoals 2
Colter Bowen: 2 RBIs
Cooper Loftin: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K — 2-for-3, RBI
------
Fairview 8, Hayden 0
Nic Gregory: 3-for-5, RBI
Bryceson Turner: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Jaxson Robertson: 7 IP, H, 4 K
------
Oneonta 8, Good Hope 4
------
Ashville 13, Hanceville 8
Jake Cornelius: 3-for-3
Cody Belcher: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Grayson Hurter: 2 RBIs
------
Holly Pond 11, Cleveland 8
Sawyer Olinger: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Carson Ryan: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Kollin Brown: 2 RBIs
Jackson Miller: 2 RBIs
------
Holly Pond 11, Cleveland 1
Brody Howard: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kollin Brown: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Carson Ryan: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Jackson Miller: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Rex Harrison: 5 IP, 8 H, ER
------
West Point 5, Jasper 4
Boston Freeman: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Charlie Ashley: 3-for-3
Josh Cherry: 5.1 IP, 0 H, R, 7 K