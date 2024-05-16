Prep roundup: Lima Senior falls to Anthony Wayne in tournament opener

May 15—DIVISION I SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Anthony Wayne 10, Lima Senior 0

Anthony Wayne's Jackson Urenovitch tossed a no-hitter in the first-round victory.

DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

St. Marys 4, Shawnee 1

Preston Rupert went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs in St. Marys' tournament-opening win.

The Roughriders get a rematch with Celina on Friday in the sectional finals.

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Bluffton 5, Carey 0

Bluffton gets top-seeded Coldwater in the sectional finals on Friday.

Allen East 2, Columbus Grove 1

Allen East plays Eastwood on Friday in the sectional finals.

Van Buren 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Van Buren moves on to a sectional final matchup against Liberty-Benton on Friday

Elmwood 5, Spencerville 3

Elmwood advances to Friday where they'll take on Wayne Trace in the sectional finals.

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Perry 3, New Knoxville 0

Marcus Hill scored two runs and added two hits, while Hunter Scott added a hit and Jace Woods scored the Commodores' third run in the sectional semifinal victory.

Scott also threw all seven innings and struck out 13 batters, setting Perry up against Minster on Thursday with a sectional title on the line.

LCC 5, Temple Christian 1

JJ Schnieders threw a complete game and struck out 17 batters in LCC's four-run victory.

LCC meets Marion Local on Thursday in the sectional semifinals.

Parkway 10, New Bremen 1

Apollo Thomas and Devon Crouch each drove in a pair of runs and Trent Rollins threw a complete game for Parkway, limiting New Bremen to five hits and one earned run.

The Panthers get a rematch with St. Henry on Thursday in the sectional semifinals.

Pandora-Gilboa 3, Ada 1

Arlington 8, Cory-Rawson 0

SOFTBALL

Lima Senior 15, Waite 6