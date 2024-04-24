PREP ROUNDUP: Lewis Cass softball blanks North Miami 1-0

Apr. 23—Last season Lewis Cass and North Miami met for a non-conference game at the end of the season. The outcome: North Miami 19, Lewis Cass 0.

This season, however, it is a much different story. These two teams are in the same conference. The outcome: Lewis Cass 1, North Miami 0.

Lewis Cass pitcher Amma Fitzhugh pitched a great game, again. She gave up just two hits, struck out nine and walked only two in a complete-game shutout. In addition, she and the Lewis Cass defense held North Miami to three up, three down in all but the first two innings.

At the plate, Lewis Cass had five hits. Ava Hubner had two of those, and also got hit by a pitch. This placed her on first with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Kami Silcox grounded to second base in the next at-bat, but Hubner made the second baseman bobble the ball before getting the ball to first. Hubner continued to third during that play. The next pitch was a wild pitch that got away from the North Miami catcher allowing Hubner to score the game-winning and only run.

The victory got Lewis Cass back to even at 4-4 overall and 2-0 in TRC play.

The 1-0 final score was much different than what occurred Saturday, when Lewis Cass and Twin Lakes battled in a doubleheader slugfest that saw 37 runners cross the plate.

In game one, Twin Lakes outlasted Lewis Cass to win 13-12.

Even though they lost, the Kings still made a splash at the plate and bumped their average scoring up to 6.5 runs per game.

Kami Silcox was cooking despite her team's loss, scoring two runs and stealing a base while going 2-for-4. Alisyia Zamora was another key contributor, scoring two runs while going 1-for-4.

Even though they lost, Lewis Cass was hitting in the alleys and finished the game with six doubles. That's the most doubles they've managed all season.

In game two, Lewis Cass decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Lady Kings put the hurt on the Twin Lakes Indians with a sharp 10-2 win. That looming 10-2 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Lewis Cass yet this season.

Fitzhugh spent all seven innings on the mound, and it's clear why: she surrendered two runs on four hits. She has been consistent recently: she hasn't pitched less than five innings in four consecutive pitching appearances.

At the plate, Kami Silcox and Ally Berry did most of the damage at the plate: Silcox scored three runs and stole two bases while getting on base in three of her four plate appearances, while Berry scored a run and stole a base while getting on base in all four of her plate appearances. Hannah Zamora was another key contributor, scoring a run and stealing a base while going 2-for-4.

Lewis Cass' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on Whitko at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Eastern at 5 p.m. on Friday.

PIONEER 20, FRONTIER 4

Class 2A No. 9 Pioneer rolled to a win at Frontier.

Addie Cripe had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers (10-2). Lois Layer and Kylie Attinger also had three hits apiece. Addison Kennell had a double, single and two RBIs. Ava Ott, Emma Sells and Kamryn Newby each added a hit.

Katelynn Haynes got the win and struck out four of the 16 batters she faced. Layer fanned eight of the 11 batters she faced in relief.

WINAMAC 11, NORTH WHITE 0

Winamac freshman Adrianna Hall pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts in a five-inning win at WCHS.

Maggie Smith had a triple, single and four RBIs for the Warriors (5-4). Makayla Werner had a triple and Brody Goodman had a double. Maggie Keller, Brooke Rausch, Corrin Combs and Hannah Meyer each added a hit.

GIRLS TENNIS

LOGAN 4, MAC 1

The Berries improved to 6-3 with a win over visiting Maconaquah.

Lydia Goad won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Lexi Brown won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Kate Barber won 0-6, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Violet Pherson and Goldie Kitchell won 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) at No. 2 doubles.