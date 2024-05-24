Prep Roundup: Lewandowski scores 9 as TC United holds off Petoskey in 11-10 regional thriller

May 23—TRAVERSE CITY — Caleb Lewandowski scored the Traverse City United's first goal Thursday, and the senior scored the United's last goal Thursday.

But that is unlikely to be Lewandowski's final goal this season as the United knocked off rival Petoskey by an 11-10 final in thrilling Division 1 regional semifinal action at Thirlby Field.

In between those two goals, Lewandowski scored seven more to give him nine of the United's 11-goal tally against Petoskey. The game-winner came with just 14 seconds left and the hotly contested game knotted at 10-10 after a late Petoskey comeback.

"That was a wild one," United head coach Liberty Provost said. "Leb is consistent. Caleb is always ready to rock. ... Without him, we get beat by five goals today, no problem. He's a warrior."

The United (8-7) led 10-8 heading into the fourth quarter after Lewandowski scored to break an 8-8 tie with 1:46 left in the third and then fired one home with a ripper for the two-goal cushion with just one second left in the quarter. Petoskey's Landon Bingham was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after striking Lewandowski in the head after the second goal.

"I so badly wanted to win this game, and the emotions just took it over," Lewandowski said. "I didn't want to end my season against Petoskey. We've never lost to them in program history, and I didn't want that to happen my senior year and in the playoffs."

Petoskey (13-3) killed off the two-minute penalty and the score remained 10-8 nearly halfway through the final quarter before Charlie Thomas rifled in a goal to make it 10-9 with 6:38 to go. Spencer Gerber had a goal waived off that would have put the United back up by two when it was ruled he was in the crease, and Anderson Farmer made a huge save for the United to stop a close shot from Thomas that would have tied the game at 10-10 with 2:29 left in the game.

The Northmen evened things up 21 seconds later, however, when Will Mastin put in the equalizer, giving Lewandowski a chance to play the hero.

"It was just 'score,'" Lewandowski said when asked what was going through his head in the game's final minute. "I was telling everybody if they had the ball to find me because I wanted it. I got it, and I scored."

Lewandowski's score with 14 seconds left was followed by a penalty on the senior, but the United held their own as the clock ticked down. Farmer made another spectacular save, putting his body on the line to make sure his squad left Thirlby with the win.

"I just knew that I had to withstand that late charge and get big," Farmer said. "When I stopped it and saw Coleton (Ritola) run off, I was freaking out. I was like, 'Just chuck it, Coleton! Just chuck it!' The clock went off, and I just came back to reality and started screaming and running out to my teammates."

Farmer could not have been more complimentary of Lewandowski and what he means to this United team.

"He is absurd. That kid is the backbone of our team," he said. "He does all the flashy and fun stuff, but underneath that is all technique. That kid has been grinding his butt off for years and years. I'm so happy for him. It's been fun to see him become the great player he is."

Mason Cox and Cam Mienk scored the United's other two goals, both coming in the second quarter as the game went into halftime tied at 6-6. Thomas opened scoring in the second half to put Petoskey up 7-6, but two goals in 60 seconds from Lewandowski gave the lead right back to the United at 8-7.

Thomas scored with 2:39 left in the third to make it 8-8 after some undisciplined play and two fouls from the United gave the Northmen a man-advantage.

"We have skill here and there, but the reason we have skill is because these kids just don't quit," Farmer said. "I love every single one of my teammates. They've been so awesome my senior year and giving me one to remember. No matter the situation, they're going 100 percent."

The United knocked off Petoskey earlier this month, winning 14-6 on May 1. But Petoskey had not lost since that match, rattling off five straight wins that included an 18-9 victory over Lansing Catholic in the opening round of regionals.

The United, on the other hand, came into the postseason after dropping three of their last four games before a convincing 18-5 victory over Grand Rapids Christian in the regional quarterfinals.

Despite the wins, Provost said his team still has some work to do to get better before taking on Grand Ledge in Grand Ledge on Wednesday.

"If that was our groove, we're in trouble," Provost said. "That was a game that we somehow ground through and got the win, but that's not what we're trying to do. We're trying to run a fluid, share offense. ... There's supposed to be six guys working together. It's not supposed to be Leb scoring nine goals and everybody else clapping afterwards. I hope we find our groove in practice — because against Grand Ledge, we're going to need it."

The Division 1 regional final begins at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS

Suttons Bay 2

Charlevoix 1

Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 1 goal; Megan U'Ren 1 goal; Madelyn Hamilton 2 assists; Keeley TwoCrow in net for the win.

UP NEXT: The Norse (15-4-1) take on Leland in the district semifinals at Elk Rapids on Tuesday. The Rayders end their season at 7-7-1.

Harbor Springs 5

Glen Lake 2

Glen Lake: Paige Steffke 1 goal; Ava Raymond 1 goal; Andi Forton 10 saves.

UP NEXT: The Rams (7-10-3) travel to Elk Rapids for the district semifinals against the host Elks on Tuesday. The Lakers end their season at 5-8-1.

Cadillac 3

BC John Glenn 0

Cadillac: Avery Mickelson 1 goal; Taylor Pennoni 1 assist; Kyah Narovich 2 goals; Alyssa Kovacevich 1 assist; Sophie Clough 1 assist; Lydia Owens 2 saves.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-9-3) take on Bay City Western in the district semifinals at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

Grayling 2

Iron Mountain 0

UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-12-1) play at Cheboygan in the district semifinals Tuesday.

BASEBALL DISTRICTS

Manistee CC 7

Bear Lake 4

UP NEXT: The Sabers take on Mason County Eastern in the district semifinals June 1. The Lakers end their season.

BASEBALL

TC Central 3

Flushing 2

Traverse City Central: Christopher Girrbach (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 2 K; Carter Slocum H, R; Connor Reb 2 H, 2 R; Brady Slocum H, RBI.

Kingsley 9 7

Cheboygan 0 0

Game 1: Kingsley — Eli Graves (W) 6 IP 1 HA, 14 K; Graves 2 H, RBI; Kolsen Orton H, R, 2 RBI; Bode Bielas H, R, 2 RBI; Garrett Martz H, 2 R, RBI; Landon Durkin 2 H, 2B, R, 2 RBI.

Game 2: Kingsley — Orton (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, 5 K; Bielas 2 H, R, RBI; Martz 2 H, RBI; Durking 2 H, 2B, R; Brian George H, 2 RBI; Ethan Lyon 2 H, 2B, R, 2 RBI.

Forest Area 4 0

Suttons Bay 0 10

Game 1: Suttons Bay — Zacharia Raphael 5 IP, 3 HA, 7 K; Joe Howard H; Lucas Gordon H; Ethan Sams H.

Game 2: Suttons Bay — Ty Brenner (W) no-hitter, 8 K; Gordon 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Schichtel H, 2 R, RBI; Anthony Oskaboose H, R.

Elk Rapids 7 3

Boyne City 1 0

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Alex Barber (W) 5.2 IP, 4 HA, 0 ER, 9 K; Chase DeArment 2 H; Jason Jansen H, Nathan Barton H; Mike Marshall H; Jayden Hresko H; Dominic Fortuna H; Barber H.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Fortuna (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 7 K; Fortuna 2 H, RBI; Hresko H; Caden Moore H; Hayden Krause H.

SOFTBALL

Gaylord 11 2

Midland Dow 1 1

Game 1: Gaylord — Aubrey Jones (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, ER, 10 K; Braleigh Miller 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Alexis Shepherd 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Jayden Jones H, 2 R, RBI; A. Jones H, 2 RBI; Taylor Moeggenberg H, RBI; Addison Wangler H, 2 R; Makayla Kozlowski H, 2 R, RBI.

Game 2: Gaylord — J. Jones (W) 7 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 6 K; Miller 2 H, R; J. Jones H, RBI; Moeggenberg H, R, RBI.

East Jordan 14 9

Pellston 6 5

Game 1: East Jordan — Lizzie Pop (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 4 ER, 6 K; Burks 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Guerriero 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Stone 2 H, RBI; Whiteford 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Pop 2 H, 3 R; Saganek 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Kailyn Kent 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Game 2: East Jordan — June Kirkpatrick (W) 4 IP, 5 HA, 5 ER, 4 K; Caitlyn Burks H, R; Sydney Guerriero 2 R, RBI; Lillian Stone H, R, RBI; Alley Whiteford H, R; Kendel Saganek H, 2 RBI.

GOLF

Trojans finish 4th at Sentech Invite

BATTLE CREEK — Traverse City Central golfers got a look at the course that will serve as home to the Division 1 state finals in June when the Trojans finished in fourth place at the Sentech Services Invitational at the Bedford Valley Golf Course on Thursday.

Andrew Fender led Central with a 74, good for seventh place on the individual leaderboard. Griffin Mawson fired a 77 to finish in 19th, followed by Devin Garner with a 78 for 30th and EJ Maitland with a 79 for 37th. Those four combined for a 308 to take fourth.

Both the Trojans and rival Traverse City West Titans play in the D1 regional at Midland's Currie Golf Club on Wednesday.

Elk Rapids 5th at Cardinal Invite

BIG RAPIDS — Gabe Lively put himself in a position to contend for the individual championship at the Cardinal Invite on Ferris State University's Katke Golf Course on Thursday.

The senior fired a 77 to finish in third place as the Elks combined to shoot a 340 to take fifth overall. Baron Vollmer shot an 82 to finish just outside the top 10 in 11th place for Elk Rapids. Owen Spencer had an 89, and Luke Spencer and Jack Dupuie each fired a 92.

The Elks head to Houghton Lake for regional action Tuesday, playing at the Quest Golf Course.

Ramblers win home invitational

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City took the top two spots at the Ramblers' home invitational Thursday.

Boyne's A team won with a combined score of 349, paced by Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Stadt each carding an 84 to finish tied for second place on the individual leaderboard. Cameron Little was fifth with an 89, and Mason Shiers took eighth with a 92.

The Ramblers' B team was led by Drew Neer's 89. The rounds from Owen Hewitt (91), Tristan Ager (98) and Thomas Ager (98) gave them a combined score of 380 to finish runner-up.

Harbor Springs finished fourth with a 398, led by Chase Lafaive's 95. East Jordan placed fifth with a 410 with Ty Burks firing a 93 as the Red Devils' top scorer.

Harbor Light Christian's Vaughn Henagan earned first place individually, carding an 80.

Comets take 5th at Lansing Christian Invite

LANSING — A pair of top-10 performances led McBain Northern Michigan Christian to a fifth-place finish at Thursday's Lansing Christian Invite at the Hawk Hollow Golf Course.

Emmitt Baas shot a 77 to finish tied for eighth place, and fellow Comet Titus Johns was just a shot back with a 78 for 10th place. Dries VanNoord had an 84 and Blair DeZeeuw carded a 95 as NMC finished with a combined score of 334.

The Comets play in the Division 4 regional at Stonegate Golf Club in Twin Lake on Thursday.