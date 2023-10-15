Prep Roundup: Leland's Creamer, Knudsen win Hail Mary Run; Charlevoix routs Tawas to secure NMFC-Leaders title

Oct. 14—LAKE LEELANAU — Regionals are just two weeks away, and cross country runners from around northern Michigan got a small taste of the upcoming competition at the Hail Mary Run on Saturday.

Forest Area, Grand Traverse Academy, Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Leland will all take to the course at Buckley for the Division 4 regional on Oct. 28, and runners from all four of those schools ran Saturday at Veronica Valley Park with the Comets putting together a strong showing.

Leland picked up the overall title in the boys division and earned the top individual spots in both the boys and girls races. Grand Traverse Academy grabbed the team championship in the girls division.

The Leland boys scored 25 points in its victory followed by Lake Leelanau St. Mary with 44 and GT Academy with 58. The Mustang girls won with 17 points, and St. Mary was second with 46.

Augustin Creamer took first in the boys race. The senior Comet ran an 18:06.22 to beat the runner-up, Grand Traverse Academy's Parker Rubin, by nearly 23 seconds. Rubin ran an 18:29 flat for the silver.

Ella Knudsen was tops in the girls race as the Leland junior crossed the finish line almost a minute ahead of the second-place finisher, GT Academy's Paige Bell. Knudsen ran a 20:10.03, and Bell finished in 21:04.67.

The rest of the top 10 boys runners were Leland's Evan Keen (3rd, 18:34.1), Brady Keen (7th, 19:09.52), Logan DeFour (8th, 19:16.34), and Sawyer Couturier (9th, 19:31.31); Ellsworth's Tyler DeYoung (4th, 18:41.44); and Lake Leelanau St. Mary's Cody Couturier (5th, 18:47.98), Oliver Mitchell (6th, 18:58.25) and Garrick Collins (10th, 19:40.31).

Others finishing in the top 10 of the girls division included GT Academy's Addison Patrzik (3rd, 21:51.08), Shenoah Collier (6th, 22:14.88), Bailey Stephen (8th, 22:46.24) and Madison Smith (9th, 22:50.52); Leland's Natalie Burpee (4th, 21:53.9); Ellsworth's Ruby Pletcher (5th, 22:04.02); Lake Leelanau St. Mary's Claire Couturier (7th, 22:23.24); and Interlochen Arts Academy's Opal Reese (10th, 23:00.7).

Before the Buckley regional, the Comets run at the Michigan Class D State Cross Country Championships while the Mustangs and Eagles compete in the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions on Saturday. Forest Area heads to Mason County Eastern for the Cardinal Classic on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

FOOTBALL

Charlevoix 44

Tawas 7

The Rayders' 37-point victory secures them the outright championship in the Northern Michigan Football Conference-Leaders Division.

Charlevoix scoring plays: Henry Herzog 5-yard TD run; Aiden Speigl 56-yard interception return TD, 38-yard TD run; Hudson Vollmer 16-yard TD run, 60-yard TD catch; Landon Swanson 56-yard TD run.

Charlevoix: Vollmer 4 carries, 108 yards, TD; Speigl 2 carries, 69 yards, TD, 3 tackles, INT; Herzog 6 carries, 24 yards, TD, 2PAT, 4.5 tackles, TFL, fumble recovery; Swanson 4 carries, 88 yards, TD, 2PAT, 18 tackles, 3 TFLs; Troy Nickel 2PAT; Brady Jess 3 of 8 passing, 110 yards, TD, 2PAT; Ryan Pearl 2 PATs; Schultz 5 tackles, TFL; Nate Claflin 5 tackles, 2 TFLs; Seth Bentz fumble recovery.

UP NEXT: The Rayders (7-1, 5-0 NMFC-Leaders) host their regular-season finale against Harbor Springs on Friday.

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Au Gres-Sims 52

Onekama 30

UP NEXT: The Portagers (3-5) end the regular season with a home game against Brethren on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Trojans top Comets in Lake City Invite finals

LAKE CITY — Saturday was all right for winning as the Lake City Trojans took home the title at their home invitational.

The Trojans, who are ranked No. 8 in Division 3, bested Reed City (25-19, 25-11, 15-10), Hart (25-14, 25-20, 12-15) and Kingsley (25-16, 25-16) ahead of their finals matchup with the Division 4 No. 4 Leland Comets.

Lake City picked up two close wins against Leland, 25-21 and 25-2-0, in the championship match.

Trojans head coach Amber Vanderstow said it was the best her team played this season.

"The girls were constantly smiling, even when we made bad errors. That attitude carried us into the finals against an excellent Leland team," she said.

Carrying the Trojans to the championship were MacKenzie Bisballe (58 kills, 30 assists, 14 blocks, 29 digs), Caleigh Schneider (5 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs), Hannah Vasicek (3 kills, 5 blocks, 36 digs), Hailey Hamel (25 digs), Hannah Hern (7 kills, 38 digs, 5 blocks), Zoe Butkovich (12 kills, 31 digs), Kaitlin Kendal (5 digs, 3 blocks), Addison Seger (3 assists, 2 digs) and Hannah Allen (45 assists, 30 digs).

Leland (26-13-2) beat Hart (25-16, 25-15), tied with Onekama (20-25, 25-12) and knocked off Brethren (25-9, 25-6), Beaverton (25-12, 25-16) and Saginaw Valley Lutheran (25-20, 18-25, 16-14).

Fiona Moord racked up 70 kills, 27 digs, nine aces and a block for Leland. Abby Hicks had 131 assists, 15 digs, 10 aces and four kills. Olive Ryder led in digs with 55 along with 26 kills and four aces. Mallory Lowe had 45 digs, 11 assists and an ace. Kally Sluiter had 21 digs, two kills and one ace. Kelsey Allen tallied 28 kills, 10 aces, seven digs and three blocks, and Shelby Plamondon had 27 kills, 11 digs, three aces and a block.

Kingsley finished 2-2, improving to 28-7 overall. The Stags took down Gladwin in a thrilling two-game set, 26-24 and 26-24. They also beat Onekama 25-17 and 25-14 but lost to Saginaw Valley Lutheran 25-22, 17-25 and 10-15.

Lake City welcomes Houghton Lake on Thursday. Leland hosts Kingsley on Tuesday for the Northwest Conference championship as both squads sit at 6-0 in the NWC.

Rangers 3-0 at Bath quad

BATH — The Manton Rangers picked up three wins and swept their second straight quad, going 3-0 at Bath on Saturday.

Manton topped Charlotte (25-12, 25-20), Bath (25-22, 25-23) and St. Louis (25-12, 25-22) to improve to 23-13-1.

The Rangers were buoyed by performances from Aubrey Hiller (2 aces, 29 assists, 11 digs), Kelsey Harding (28 assists, 7 digs), Ava Traxler (1 ace, 1 dig, 2 kills), Genna Alexander (2 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks), Angela Porter (2 aces, 3 digs, 1 block, 4 kills), Lauren Wilder (1 ace, 21 digs, 11 kills), Mattie Lafreniere (12 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, 4 blocks), Morgan Shepler (14 kills, 3 aces, 35 digs) and Adriana Sackett (3 assists, 4 aces, 38 digs, 17 kills). Kaitlyn Carter and Taylor Bigelow each had top defensive efforts for Manton.

The Rangers host McBain on Tuesday for their annual Dig Pink game.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bear Lake-Onekama's Sinke 2nd at Hart & Sole Invitational

HART — Mason Sinke took second place in the boys division of the the Hart & Sole Invitational at Colonial Golf Course on Saturday.

Sinke, a junior, ran a 16:17.1 to earn the runner-up slot. Teammate Kaden Forward took fourth place with a time of 16:58.1.

In the girls division, Bear Lake-Onekama freshman runner Addy Zeller was 10th at 21:02.2.

Bear Lake-Onekama next runs at the West Michigan D Conference championships on Wednesday at Mason County Eastern.

Kalkaska, Elk Rapids win East Jordan's Party in the Park

Boys Division: 1. Kalkaska 31; 2. Elk Rapids 36; 3. East Jordan 66; 4. Mancelona 94

Girls Division: 1. Elk Rapids 18; 2. Boyne City 67; 3. Kalkaska 82; 4. Mancelona 117; 5. East Jordan 122; 6. Bellaire 140

Boys Top 10: Gavin Guggemos (KAL) 16:25.81; Qwynn Darnell (ER) 17:13.09; Camden Moore (KAL) 17:15.25; Max Ward (ER) 17:25.64; Austin Sneed (EJ) 17:30.16; Adam Williams (KAL) 17:33.31; Christian Kerfoot (ER) 17:55.19; Jacob Chamberlain (EJ) 17:56.1; Coltrane Paryani (KAL) 17:59.1; Seth Brown (ER) 18:07.56

Girls Top 10: Allie Nowak (Johannesburg-Lewiston) 19:16.24; Brynne Schulte (ER) 19:30.33; Anna Pray (ER) 19:47.51; Harlie Fox (JL) 19:47.51; Madalyn Agren (JL) 19:52.4; Hunter Shellenbarger (ER) 20:04.3; Delaney Little (BC) 20:32.17; Jaida Schulte (ER) 20:42.25; Emily Anger (MNC) 20:45.09; Ella Peck (ER) 21:16.13