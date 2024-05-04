Prep Roundup: Leland soccer rolls Rayders, 4-1; TC Christian, Suttons Bay baseball pick up sweeps

May 3—CHARLEVOIX — The Leland girls varsity soccer program is rolling with the wins.

The Comet's 4-1 victory over Charlevoix (4-3, 2-2 Lake Michigan) on Friday puts the win streak at eight games, making it the second-longest run the program has had since 2013. The Comets' 2013 squad racked up 11 straight wins.

Leland moves to 11-1-1 overall with a 6-0 Northwest Conference record.

On the pitch, the Comets got a hat trick from Hadley Bison and a goal from Addi Waskiewicz.

The Comets and Rayders travel to Traverse City on Saturday for the TC West Invitational.

GIRLS SOCCER

Suttons Bay 7

TC Bulldogs 0

Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 3 goals, 2 assists; Megan U'Ren 3 goals, two assists; Megan Lint 1 goal, 2 assists; Mackenzie Schaub 1 assist.

UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (13-3, 6-2 Northwest) welcomes Glen Lake on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (1-3-1) host Cadillac Heritage Christian on Monday.

Rochester 3

Elk Rapids 2

Elk Rapids: Sierra Boilore 2 goals; Carlee Bingham 1 assist; Kendall Standfest 1 assist; Natasha Bebee 13 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (5-7, 5-2 Lake Michigan) travel to Grayling on Monday.

BASEBALL

Grand Haven 10 7

TC Central 1 3

Game one: Traverse City Central — Grant Sivier R, 2 BB, SB; Camden Rokos R, BB.

Game two: Traverse City Central — Lucas Dorman 4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Nick Van Nes 2-3, R, 2 SB; Brady Slocum 1-3, RBI; Isaac Turnwald 2-3, R, 3B; Brady Ripmaster 2-3, R, RBI, SB.

TC Christian 11 6

Suttons Bay 6 1

Game one: Suttons Bay — Jackson Loucks 2-2, 2 R; Joe Howard 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Gavin Schichtel H, RBI; Tyler Porter H, RBI.

Game two: Suttons Bay — Loucks 1-3, R; Howard 1-2; Schichtel 1-2.

Benzie Central 11 12

Frankfort 1 2

Game one: Benzie Central — Lorin McNeil (W) 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 3 K; Lane Sanchez 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Jacob Gillison 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Dan Wallington 1-3.

Game two: Benzie Central — Jayden Ewing (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R 2 ER 2 K; Dan Wallington 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, SB; Jayden Ewing 2-3, SB; Jacob Gillison 1-3, RBI; Tegan Chicky 1-2, 3 SB.

SOFTBALL

Frankfort 5 0

Benzie Central 2 3

Game one: Frankfort — Sam Tester 2 RBI, Ella Sweeney 2 RBI; Sage Myers 6 IP, 3 ER, 7 K. Benzie Central — Grace Heiges 6 IP, 9 H, 0 BB, 8 K; Maicee Jones H; Lizzy Lint H.

Game two: Benzie — Heiges 6 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 9 K; Maddy Swander H; Mya H 2B; Lydia Heiges 3B. Frankfort — Myers 5 IP, 0 ER, 4 K

Joburg 24 18

Central Lake 0 0

UP NEXT: The Cardinals travel to Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday. The Trojans host Forest Area on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Petoskey 11

Sault Area 2

UP NEXT: Petoskey (9-2) welcomes Cadillac on Wednesday.

BOYS GOLF

TC West finishes 2nd at the Loop

ROSCOMMON — Traverse City West junior Winslow Robinson wrapped up Friday afternoon by shooting a 69 to place second and help the Titans take runner-up honors with a 294 overall at the Loop Invitational.

Traverse City Central finished in sixth with 298 overall. Grayling tied for 17th with 398.

Titans sophomore Henry Stachik tied for seventh after shooting a 72, and Central senior Cameron Mansfield ended Friday with a 73 to take ninth place.

Lakers take 1st place at Grandview

KALKASKA — In a three-team dog race at Grandview Golf Course in Kalkaska, Elk Rapids took first place with a combined score of 341.

Glen Lake took second with a 360, and Kalkaska placed third after shooting 401.

The Lakers' Michael Houtteman can add another individual win to his bag this season after shooting a 71. Elk Rapids sophomore Baron Vollmer placed second with a 77, followed by Elks senior Owen Spencer with an 84 to finish third.

Glen Lake senior Jacob Switzer placed fourth after scoring an 88, and Elk Rapids juniors Jack Dupuie and Grayson Cook rounded out the top five after scoring a 90.

Comets soar to 1st at Terry Thompson Invite

LAKE CITY — McBain Northern Michigan Christian soared in the standings at the Terry Thompson Invitational at Lake City by placing first after firing off a 319 overall.

Frankfort took second with a 340. Cadillac placed third with a 365. Manton was fourth with a 366, and Benzie Central finished fifth with a 371.

NMC sophomore Emmitt Baas carded a 73 to take first place, followed by Benzie Central junior Christien Westcott, who shot a 78. NMC freshman Blair DeZeeuw cracked third place with an 80, and Lincoln Hicks shot a 81 to finish fourth.