Prep roundup: Led by star freshman, Howell boys win first cross country invite since 2007

Howell won a boys cross country invitational for the first time since 2007, led by sensational freshman Jack MacGregor’s first high school victory.

The Highlanders won the nine-team Division 1 and 2 race at the DeWitt Invitational with 47 points. Parma Western was second with 67.

Howell’s last invitational victory came in the Ann Arbor Huron Early Bird quad on Aug. 29, 2007 when current coach Clay Woll was a sophomore for the Highlanders.

MacGregor was second to Haslett Division 2 all-stater Nate Carmody by 0.6 seconds with a time of 15:56.1. Carmody was 23rd in the state meet last season.

It’s the third straight race in which MacGregor has broken 16 minutes, a barrier broken by only one other freshman in Livingston County history — Hartland Eastbay national champion Riley Hough in 2018.

Lucas Wood was seventh in 16:52.8, Drake Wallace 11th in 17:03.7, Liam Hoover 13th in 17:20.5 and Noah DeLand 14th in 17:23.2 for Howell.

Howell’s girls finished sixth out of eight teams, led by an 11th-place finish by Maura Lichiello in 20:57.9.

Coaching Legends Invitational

Pinckney senior Evan Loughridge came less than three seconds from breaking the record on the Pirates’ home course at Manly Bennett Park while winning the Red Division race.

Loughridge finished first for the fifth time in six races this season with a time of 16 minutes, 9.5 seconds. The course record of 16:06.6 was set by Pinckney’s Caleb Jarema on Sept. 28, 2021, the season in which he won the state Division 2 championship.

With Loughridge and senior Ethan Sandula going 1-2, the Pirates won the meet by a 37-39 margin over Sylvania Northview of Ohio. Sandula finished in 16:43.8.

Paul Moore was fifth in 17:09.4, Zach Newman 14th in 18:09.2 and Cole McCraw 15th in 18:11.8 for the Pirates.

Freshman Blake Kulesza was 11th in 17:37.7 for Brighton’s B team, which placed fifth out of seven teams.

Pinckney’s girls won the eight-team White Division by a 60-66 margin over Flushing.

Pirate freshman Jaelyn Ray raced to her first high school victory with a time of 20:10.0. Madalynn Karsies was fifth in 22:34.4, Delaney Mays 17th in 23:57.6 and Brooklyn Reason 19th in 24:13.7 for Pinckney.

Taylor Wiegand was third in 21:03.7 and Ezrielle Martin 16th in 23:57.1 for Livingston Christian, which placed fifth.

Stockbridge Invitational

Lucas Moore was 15th in 16:50.7 and Nathan Szilagyi 31st in 17:27.3 for Fowlerville, which took eighth out of 24 teams.

Anthony Urbaniak was 18th in 16:55.1 for Charyl Stockwell, which was 20th.

In the girls race, Delaney Richardson was 24th in 20:50.8 and Maria Beach 38th in 21:42.5 for Fowlerville, which was eighth out of 17 teams.

Soccer

Brighton 1, Saline 0

Colin Robertson scored off an assist from Liam Hasson with 25 minutes left in the game. Reece Meyer made five saves in the first half and Charlie Burchfield four in the second half for the Bulldogs (11-3-1).

Livingston Christian 6, Byron 1

Ethan Harrison and Bradley DeMasellis each scored three goals for Livingston Christian (14-1).

