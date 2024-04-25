Prep roundup: LCC holds off Shawnee

Apr. 25—BASEBALL

LCC 3, Shawnee 2

Carson Parker threw six innings, struck out 10 batters and picked up the win for LCC. Billy Bourk struck out two batters in the seventh to get the save.

Bourk also had a double and two RBI. Matthew Quatman went 2 for 2 and reached base safely three times for the T-Birds.

Shawnee's Blake Reaman took the loss after allowing three earned runs in six innings. Derek Lyons went 2 for 3 with a walk for the Indians.

Van Wert 12, St. Marys 2

Sam Houg drove in three runs and worked six innings, limiting the Roughriders to two earned runs in Van Wert's win.

Brylen Parker went 3 for 4 with three singles and one RBI for the Cougars. Case Stegaman drove in two runs and Griffin McCracken added a pair of runs batted in.

For St. Marys, Jacob Kaiser went 2 for 3 with a triple, single and one RBI.

Delphos St. John's 3, Lincolnview 0

The Blue Jays snapped Lincolnview's five-game winning streak behind a complete game shutout from Cameron Elwer. The sophomore righty struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits.

Collin Feathers went 2 for 3 with a stolen base for Delphos St. John's.

Lincolnview got a two-hit game from Aiden Hardesty and Jack Dunlap was credited with the loss.

Fort Jennings 1, Delphos Jefferson 0

Jarron Swick entered the game in relief for the Musketeers and held the Wildcats hitless in 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Calvin Menke hit a walk-off single in the seventh inning to give Fort Jennings the win. Adam Luersman scored the game-winning run after going 2 for 2 and reaching base safely three times in the win.

Bath 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Skyler Lhamon didn't surrender an earned run to the Titans in seven innings, limiting the damage to four hits while striking out eight batters to get the win.

Quinton Collins went 3 for 3 with two home runs for the Wildcats. Joel Rasor also went yard for one of his two hits. Both Zach Welsch and Kahne Sullivan added a double.

Celina 4, Elida 1

Celina starter Dale Secrest held Elida to seven hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in the win.

Brodee Schulte-Arnold went 2 for 3 with a double, single and two RBI, while Nick Steinbrunner added two hits including a triple and two runs scored.

Elida's Mason Troyer finished the night with two hits and one RBI.

Defiance 12, Kenton 1

Khalil Logan got the win in five innings for the Bulldogs, limiting Kenton to three hits and one unearned run with nine strikeouts.

Logan, Brezlyn Zipfel, Cohen Stockman and Noah Gomez each added two hits.

Brady Borton went 1 for 2 with a triple, two walks, one RBI and two runs scored.

New Bremen 13, New Knoxville 3

James Nelson threw five innings and limited New Knoxville to just one earned run.

Gavin Quellhorst went 3 for 4 with three singles, one RBI and three runs scored.

Carson Keller, Jonny Heitkamp and Austin Heckman each added two hits for the Cardinals.

Lima Senior 6, Rogers 0

Peyton Rader tossed a complete-game shutout for the Spartans, holding Rogers to two hits while striking out 10 batters.

At the plate, Rader, Clay Jordan and Caiden Crawford paced Lima Senior with two hits each.

SOFTBALL

Wapakoneta 8, Shawnee 2

Addison Fisher struck out 15 batters in seven innings to get the win for Wapakoneta. She added two hits at the plate and Alisha Holtzapple drove in three runs.

Shawnee's Addie Melson went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

Lima Senior 11, Rogers 1

Angi Kohlhofer threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts to get the win for the Spartans.

Allen East 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 8

Aubrey Young got the win in relief for the Mustangs in two innings of work. At the plate, Young went 3 for 4 and scored three times, including the game-winning run on an error in the seventh inning.

Savana Brooks went 4 for 4 with a triple, three Doubles, and one RBI for Allen East, while Lauren Wireman added three singles.

Hardin Northern 5, Waynesfield-Goshen 4

Lyla Holtzberger was the winning pitcher for Hardin Northen, going eight innings and holding the Tigers to one earned run on 10 hits with 11 strikeouts.

Anne Minter drew a walk-off walk for the Polar Bears. Catherine Overs contributed three hits with a home run and four RBI.

For Waynesfield-Goshen, Tegan Kirian went 3 for 4 with three singles, Makenna Shaw added two hits and one RBI and Tatelyn Faraglia had a triple and scored a run.

Kenton 7, Elida 6

Brynn Butler delivered her second walk-off hit of the season to knock off Elida in seven innings.

Butler also threw all seven innings in the win.

For Elida, Lilly Sifrit went 2 for 3, Liv Walters added three hits and Kayla Hunter had an RBI triple.

McComb 15, Pandora-Gilboa 5

Leah Rader got the win for McComb in five innings and drove in three runs at the plate.

Hailey Ebright went 4 for 4 with four singles and two RBI, Hannah Sherick drove in three runs, and Makayla Suter added three hits and one RBI in the win.

TENNIS

Shawnee 5, Kenton 0

1st singles: Gabe Burke (SH) defeated Cale Hershfield (K) 6-0, 6-0

2nd singles: Seth Grieshop (SH) defeated Braylon Smith (K) 6-0, 6-0

3rd singles: Salah Mohammed (SH) defeated Wyatt Campbell (K) 6-0, 6-0

1st doubles: Shashank Chanamolu/Jackson Carpenter (SH) defeated Adam Coffman/Micah Bowman (K) 6-1, 6-1

2nd doubles: Aidan Latham/Mason Latham (SH) defeated Seth Spencer/Austin Chen (K) 6-0, 6-0

Elida 5, Defiance 0

Elida 3, Findlay 2