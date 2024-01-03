PREP ROUNDUP: Langlois leads Priceville girls past Austin

Jan. 3—PRICEVILLE — Abby Langlois turned in a triple-double performance, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks, as Priceville picked up a 55-34 win over Class 7A Austin in girls basketball on Tuesday.

Priceville (11-7) controlled the game early, leading 14-6 after one quarter and 32-23 at halftime. Carly Nelson scored nine points for the Bulldogs, while Ashlyn Johnson added eight points. Lillyan Bloodworth finished with seven points and three rebounds.

—

Decatur girls 51, Danville 48: Adily Alberti had 26 points and eight rebounds for Danville on Tuesday.

Maddie Sherrill had eight points, three assists and three steals for the Hawks.

—

East Limestone girls 54, West Limestone 40: Aireale Lavender led three East Limestone players in double figures with 22 points in a win on Tuesday.

Mya Thatch had 11 points for the Indians, while Molly Thompson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

—

Ardmore girls 57, Brewer 49: Preslie Sanders led Ardmore with 21 points in a win on Tuesday.

Lexi Gray scored 13 points for the Tigers, while Lexie Beddingfield added 10 points. Madisyn Freeman had 17 points for Brewer and Lilly Yancey scored 10 points.

—

East Limestone boys 45, Covenant Christian 40: Chandler Moore and Jeb Blanton combined to score 30 points as East Limestone won the Bracy Invitational championship at Deshler on Thursday.

Moore scored a team-high 16 points for the Indians, while Blanton added 14 points and five assists. Jordan Moore finished with seven points.

—

Baker boys 68, Hartselle 56: Rylan Smothers scored a game-high 21 points for Hartselle in a game played at Homewood on Saturday.

Ty Odom had 18 points for the Tigers, while Markus Tapscott added nine points.

Dashawn Thomas (18), Derrick Florence (12), Anderson Madyun (11) and Desmond Williams (10) each scored in double figures for Baker.