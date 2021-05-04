Prep roundup: Lady Hurricanes claim 5-AAA title in dramatic fashion

May 4—With the District 5-AAA regular-season championship — and top seed for the district tournament — on the line, it took East Hamilton and Soddy-Daisy two extra innings to decide a winner.

After a scoreless game entering the ninth, the Lady Trojans pushed one run across in the top of the inning, but East Hamilton answered in the home half with a two-run home run by Syerra Rogers for the dramatic 2-1 victory.

Rogers also earned the pitching win, scattering five hits and striking out 16 for the Lady Hurricanes (20-6-1, 11-1), who managed just two hits off Lady Trojans starter Taylor Lloyd, who struck out 13.

Hope Ingle had three hits for Soddy-Daisy and Makayla Perez had a pair of hits as well.

BASEBALL

— Whitwell 5, Grace Academy 4: Senior leadoff hitter Trevor Davenport laced a game-tying single to center field in the 12th inning and Dakota Morrison followed with a walkoff RBI hit for the home win — a regular-season finale which took four hours to complete.

"This win took us all working together. It wasn't easy, but we got the job done in the end," Davenport said. "This win will definitely stick with me. So many different guys did their job and to win our last home game means the world to me."

Morrison and Hunter Cookston both had three hits for the Tigers who executed their bunts the whole game. Senior Zach Scissom picked up the win in releif while Cole Burns stood out at the plate as well with two hits and an RBI.

"Coming into this year only five players on the team had varsity baseball experience," Whitwell coach Heath Thacker said. "They all came together tonight and found a way to fight and get this win. It was a great moment for a lot of our guys. The fruit of their labor paid off tonight."

Grace Baptist starter Caleb Adams fired eight strong innings and struck out eight and also hit an inside-the-park home run to take a 4-3 lead in the 12th. Noah Bastian also stood out in the field and on the mound for the Golden Eagles.

Story continues

— Marion County 9, Sale Creek 7: Nathan Hoback had three hits for the Warriors while Bryce Weeks drove in four runs. Jakob Elrod had three hits for the Panthers, who allowed four costly runs in the second and fourth inning.

— Bradley Central 7, McCallie 1: Dakota Peace and Cooper Casteel each had two hits while Daniel Cox drove in a pair of runs for the Bears. Casteel earned the win on the mound allowing one run in three innings. Kyle Berry went 2-for-4 with an RBI for McCallie.

— Notre Dame 2, CCS 0: David Brownlee had two hits while Mith Grannan drove in a run for the Irish and also struck out three. Ryan Eiselstein also threw 3 1/3 shutout innings in releif for the Fighting Irish. Cole Headrick went 2-for-4 for CCS.

SOFTBALL

— Silverdale Baptist 14, CCS 1: Emry Masterson, McCade Cooper and Bentlee Stiner all drove in three runs while Katie Willoughby struck out eight over five innings of one-hit ball.

— GPS 8, Boyd Buchanan 7: The Bruisers scored six runs in the third to help provide the difference as McKamey Bratcher and Emily Leinberger each tripled. Boyd Buchanan had six extra base hits while Izzy Messer drove in three and homered along with Presley Williamson.