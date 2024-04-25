Prep Roundup: Lady Blazers win again; Tribe gets past Toppers in PKs

(WJHL) – High school action continued on both the diamond and the pitch on Wednesday evening in Northeast Tennessee.

Daniel Boone softball picked up back-to-back wins over Science Hill, 9-0.

From Indian Highland Park, the Tribe and Hilltoppers played to a 1-1 stalemate after regulation time. However, D-B secured the win on penalty kicks, 6-5, to remain unbeaten on the season.

OTHER SCORES:

Tennessee High 18, Sullivan East 0 (SB)

Greeneville 7, Grainger 2 (SB)

Chuckey-Doak 18, West Greene 8 (SB)

Eastside 7, Patrick Henry 0 (SB)

Holston 9, Northwood 0 (SB)

West Greene 8, Johnson Co. 2 (BASE)

John Battle 9, Union 8 (BASE)

Holston 8, Northwood 1 (BASE)

