Prep roundup: Koenig throws shutout for Miller City

Miller City 4, Columbus Grove 0

Miller City's Brent Koenig blanked Columbus Grove with a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out four batters.

Van Wert 2, Bath 0

Sam Houg tossed a complete game shutout for the Cougars. Brylen Parker and Kaden Shaffer each had doubles.

Skyler Lhamon took the loss for Bath, allowing five hits and two earned runs in six innings.

Celina 8, St. Marys 0

Celina's Dale Secrest threw a complete game, two-hitter with a pair of strikeouts.

Ottawa-Glandorf 11, Kenton 2

Dawson Miller picked up the win in four innings for the Titans.

Kenton's Grady Kleman Beazley had three hits.

Coldwater 14, New Knoxville 0

Mason Welsch, Cale Wenning and Baylen Blockberger each had two hits in the win.

Welsch threw a complete game with seven strikeouts for the Cavaliers.

New Bremen 1, Delphos St. John's o

TJ Werts had two hits for the Blue Jays.

New Bremen's Aaron Thieman drove in the game's lone run.

Upper Scioto Valley 4, Ridgedale 2

Maddox Underwood picked up the win after tossing a complete game and recording 10 strikeouts. Beau Sanders added an RBI single for the Rams.

Ottoville 10, Continental 0

Ottoville's Jayden Saxton tossed a six-inning complete game with seven strikeouts.

Pandora-Gilboa 3, Fort Jennings 2

Zach Neuenschwander threw seven innings, holding Fort Jennings to two hits and one earned run in Pandora-Gilboa's one-run victory.

Brock Stall had a walk-off hit for the Rockets.

Leipsic 4, Kalida 3

Quinn Schroeder went 2 for 3 and Ethan Zeisloft had three hits, including a double and one RBI in Leipsic's one-run victory.

Bubba Smith and Jack Stechschulte each drove in a run for Kalida.

Delphos Jefferson 2, Spencerville 1

Lucas Milline tossed a complete game and limited Spencerville to one unearned run in Delphos Jefferson's one-run victory.

Vincent Murray had an RBI single for the Wildcats and Jaxon Rahrig drove in a run on a sacrifice.

Elida 3, Shawnee 2

Elida scored three times in the second inning and held on for a one-run victory over Shawnee.

Ryan McGue and Darien Jones each drove in a run for the Bulldogs. McGue also picked up the win and Zach Suever got a three-inning save.

Noah Neth had three hits for the Indians.

Lincolnview 12, Lima Senior 4

Lincolnview scored in all seven innings in an eight-run victory over Lima Senior.

Luke Bollenbacher had two hits and one RBI for the Lancers.

Defiance 7, Wauseon 5

Defiance's Torin Long went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Bluffton 13, McComb 4

Luke Jebsen and Kerry Wright each drove in three runs for the Pirates.

Anna 7, LCC 5

JJ Schnieders went 3 for 3 with four RBI in the loss for LCC.

Crestview 9, New Haven 7

Minster 6, Parkway 0

North Baltimore 4, Waynesfield-Goshen 1

Elgin 11, Cory-Rawson 0

St. Henry 5, Marion Local 1

SOFTBALL

Miller City 15, Columbus Grove 0

Isabel Reyna threw a five-inning shutout with two strikeouts. Bailey David and Anna Niese each had three hits for the Wildcats.

Leipsic 15, Kalida 3

Leipsic scored 11 times in the bottom of the sixth to run-rule Kalida.

Jadyn Cupp had four total bases for the Vikings.

Spencerville 4, Delphos St. Jefferson 3

Spencerville knocked off conference rival Delphos Jefferson.

Elise Litsey had an RBI double for the Bearcats.

Kenton 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 5

Brynn Butler had four hits for Kenton and Alexis Ratliff picked up the victory inside the circle.

Continental 16, Ottoville 2

Kimberly Grant had three stolen bases and Mallorie Barnhart recorded three total bases in Continental's dominant victory.

Perry 15, Lima Senior 5

LCC 17, Pandora-Gilboa 4

New Bremen 4, Crestview 0

Riverdale 3, Ada 2

Bath 7, Van Wert 6

St. Marys 2, Celina 1

McComb 10, Bluffton 3

Fort Recovery 3, Versailles 2

Marion Local 5, St. Henry 3

Minster 12, Parkway 8

Ridgedale 12, Upper Scioto Valley 2

North Baltimore 4, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Elgin 16, Cory-Rawson 0