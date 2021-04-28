Prep roundup: Kingsley wins two walk-offs; Napont 4-7 with 5 RBIs in Joburg sweep (PRINT)

James Cook, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
Apr. 28—KINGSLEY — Two games, two walk-offs.

Kingsley waited until the final at-bat in both contests, beating Kalkaska 8-7 and 6-5 Tuesday evening.

The Stags (12-5) won the opener on a Jessie Stiner walk-off, sixth-inning single for the 8-7 victory. No. 8 hitter Grace Lewis followed that up with a walk-off single in the sixth as well for a 6-5 nightcap win.

Lewis also picked up the second win of the night, striking out four, walking none and scattering six hits over as many innings.

Lexie Coxon and Avery Hawkins each drove in two runs in support of Lewis. One of Coxon's hits was a double. Stiner added two hits. Jordyn Disbrow collected two hits and Alyssa Colvin drove in two for the Blazers (0-3), who travel Thursday to Traverse City St. Francis.

Karly Roelofs took the opening-game win, fanning seven betters in six frames.

Hawkins drove in three runs, and Stiner, Roelofs and Katelyn Lyon one apiece. Disbrow and Emma Woodin each plated two runs for Kalkaska.

SOFTBALL

TC Central 12 13

Cadillac 11 5

Game 1: TC Central — McKenzie Reed WP, 6.2 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Katelyn Gaylord 0.1 IP, 1 H; Jessica Behler 3-5, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 R; Cate Heethuis 2-4, 2 R, 2B; Gabby Haddix 2 RBI, 2B; Izzy Covert 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Lexi Hamstra 3 RBIs; 9 errors by the Trojans; Cadillac — Brooklyn Hoffert 4 RBI; Stella Belcom 2 R, SB; Marisa Wilde H, R, 2B; Mady Smith 3-5, 2 RBI, 2 R.

Game 2: TC Central — Rory Miller WP, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; McKenzie Reed H, 3 RBI; Hamstra 2-4, 2B, RBI; Haddix RBI, 2 R; Daisy Brewer 2-4; Cadillac — Ashlyn Lundquist 6 IP, 10 H, 5 K; .

UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-6) host Sault Ste. Marie, Wednesday; the Vikings (6-4) travel Thursday to Mason County Central.

TC St. Francis 12 10

Joburg 0 3

Game 1: TCSF — Allee Shepherd WP, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Maggie Napont 2-4, 2 RBI, 3B; Stephanie Schichtel 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB; Camryn Craig 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Sophie Hardy 2B, RBI; Reagan Bryant 2B, R; Johannesburg-Lewiston — Autumn Vermilya 4 IP, 1 K.

Game 2: TCSF — Leah Simetz WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 8 K, 0 BB; Napont 2-3, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B, 2 R; Hardy 2-4, RBI, R, SB; Craig 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Bryant 2-3, RBI, R, 2B; Campbell Domres 1-3, RBI; Shepherd 1-3, RBI, 2 R; Johannesburg-Lewiston — Jayden Marlatt 5 IP, 4 K, 1 BB; Emily Crandell 2-3, R; Shyla Rahn 2-2, 2 RBI; Kennedy Johnson RBI.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (15-0) host Kalkaska, Thursday; the Cardinals (4-4) travel Thursday to Bellaire.

Buckley 14 2

Suttons Bay 4 5

Game 1: Buckley — Abbie McIntyre WP, 4 IP, 8 K, 0 W, 6 H; Anna Francisco 4-4, 2 R; McIntyre 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Brianna Schrotenboer 3 H, 2 R; Suttons Bay — No details reported.

Game 2: Buckley — McIntyre LP, 5 IP, 7 K, 6 H, 2 BB; Allanah Kine 2B; Jaidan Brimmer RBI; Schrotenboer RBI; Suttons Bay — No details reported.

UP NEXT: The Bears (1-3) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Thursday.

Onekama 13 5

Glen Lake 2 6

Game 1: Glen Lake — Arianna Heath 2B, 2 R; Onekama — Sophie Wisniski WP, 3 H, 13 K.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Paige Flores WP, 6 IP, 5 K; Heath 3B, 2 R; Emilee Bellant 2 H, 2 R; Olivia Mikowski 3B, inside-the-park HR, 3 RBI; Onekama — No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-5) host Ellsworth, Wednesday.

BASEBALL

TC Central 8 7

Cadillac 4 0

Game 1: TC Central — Alex Schmitt WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 K; Josh Klug SV, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 5 K; Will Dawson 4-4, 4 RBI, 2 2B, SB; Luke Linder 2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB, 2B; Reed Seabase 2 R, SB; Dominic Palamara RBI, R; Cadillac — Ethan Sharpe 2-3, RBI, SB; Kaleb McKinley RBI; Miles Maury RBI; Cole Jenema RBI, SB; Jakin Metzger 2 SB, 2 R.

Game 2: TC Central — Josef Meyer WP, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Linder HR, 4 RBI; Klug 1-1, RBI, R, SB; Seabase 2B, 2 SB, HBP; Carson Rokos 2B, RBI, R; Owen Dawson 3-3, R, 2 SB; Cadillac — McKinley H; Keenan Siminski H; Sharpe H; Fisher Moore H.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-1) host Sault Ste. Marie, Wednesday; the Vikings (2-4-2) host Alpena, Tuesday.

TC St. Francis 2 12

Joburg 3 3

Game 1: TCSF — Jack Prichard LP, 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K; Charlie Peterson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K; Cody Richards 1-2, 2B, RBI; Corbin Domres 1-2, 2B.

Game 2: TCSF — Cody Richards WP, 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 5 K; Jack Hitchens 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K; Josh Groves 2-3, 2 R, HBP, 2 RBI; Hitchens 3 BB, 3 R; Peterson 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI; Hitchens 3 BB, 3 R; Judd Lawson 1-3, RBI; Prichard 1-2, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (6-3) host Kalkaska, Thursday.

Kingsley 11 15

Benzie Central 0 0

Game 1: Kingsley — Joe Lewis WP, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 9 K, 1 BB; Jayden Inthisone HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Beau LaTulip 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Dante Crossley 2-3, RBI, R, SB; Brady Harrand 1-1, 2 BB, 2 SB, R; Brett Peterson 2-3, 2B; Joe Moran 2B, RBI, R; Owen Graves 1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; Evan Douglass 2 RBI, R.

Game 2: Kingsley — Douglass WP, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Moran 2-3, 2 RBI, 3B, R; Graves 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Lewis 2B, R; LaTulip 2-3, RBI, R, 2 SB; Inthisone RBI; Crossley 1-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Peterson 2-3, 2 R; Harrand 1-2, 2 RBI, 3 R.

Glen Lake 11 14

Manton 0 4

Game 1: Glen Lake — Jon Popp WP, 4 IP, H, 7 K; Jackson Ciolek IP, 2 K, 0 H; Connor Ciolek 2 H. Manton — Ben Paddock H, 2 SB; Redian Schmidt LP, 2 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 6 K.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Mateo Gokey WP, 4 H, 4 K, 2 IP; Luke Daniels 1.1 IP, H, K; Popp 2 H, 2 RBI; Gokey 2 H; C. Ciolek 2 RBI; J. Ciolek 2 RBI. Manton —Carson Danford H, 2 R, 2B; Paddock H, R, RBI, 3 SB; Will Purkiss 2 H; James Little LP, 1.2 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 2 ER, 3 BB.

Suttons Bay 22 12

Buckley 5 1

Game 1: Suttons Bay — Jake Murphy WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 13 K, 2 BB; Steven Bolger 4-5, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 4 R, 3 SB; Murphy 3-4, RBI, 4 R, 2B, 2 SB; Hugh Periard 3-3, RBI, 3B, 5 R, 2 BB; Sean Shananaquet 2-5, 2 RBI, R, SB; Cameron Alberts 3 RBI, R, HBP, SB; Vince Ruiz 2-4, RBI, 3 R; Buckley — Cooper Rath 2-2, RBI.

Game 2: Suttons Bay — Bolger WP, 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Shananaquet 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 SB; Corbin Alberts 2 RBI, SB; Christian Cox 2 RBI; Periard 2-3, 3 R, SB; Ethan Coleman 2-3, 2B, RBI, R; Murphy 2B, RBI, R; Buckley — Rath 2-2, RBI, SB; MJ Kinere 1-2, 2B, R.

UP NEXT: The Norsemen (6-0) visit Birch Run , Saturday.

Muskegon CC 10 8

Manistee 0 3

Game 1: Manistee — Donavyn Kirchinger H; Tyler Protasiewicz H; Titus Lind H.

Game 2: Manistee — Caine Weed H, RBI; Ethan Edmondson H, R; Jaret Edmondson H, RBI; Connor Beaudrie 2 BB, SB; Lind 2 HBP.

UP NEXT: The Chippewas (2-4) host Muskegon Catholic Central for one game Thursday.

TC Central JV 8 11

Cadillac 0 2

Game 1: TC Central — Matt Reed WP, 5-inning complete game, 1 H, 3 K, 1 BB; Ben Rice 2-3, RBI; Parker Welch 1-2, 2 R; Brady Slocum 1-3, RBI.

Game 2: TC Central — Grayson Spinniken WP, 5-inning complete game, 2 H, 7 K, 1 BB; John Chouinard 3-3, 2 R, RBI; Spinniken 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Brayden McCoon 1-2, 3 RBI.

TC West JV 1 4

Petoskey JV 0 6

Game 1: TCW — Isaac Kelsey 2-4, walk-off bunt; Tristan Simrau (3-0) WP in relief.

Game 2: TCW (4-5) — Kelsey 2-3.

LACROSSE

TC United 15

Petoskey 6

United leaders: Tannar Daray 2 goals, 4 assists; Matt Ochoa 2 goals, 2 assists; Ace Ellis 4 goals, 3 assists; Griffin Arends 3 goals; Conrad Dobreff goal, assist; Jackson Dobreff goal; Tyler LeSarge goal; Cam Oliver goal; Keegan Opper 10 saves; Ethan Gerber 2 saves; Parker Kolody 3 ground balls led defense.

Petoskey leaders: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: United (4-2) hosts a tournament at Thirlby Field Saturday with Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, Grand Rapids Christian and Lowell.

TENNIS

TC West 7

Cadillac 1

TC West winners: 1S Caitlin Siles (6-2, 6-4); 3S Anna Childs (6-0 6-0); 4S Ashley Beeler (6-3, 6-1); 1D Alexa Wonacott/Hailey Siles (6-3, 7-6 1/8 2 3/8); 2D Alena Fritch/Emma Kroupa (6-2, 6-1); 3D Ella Cerny/Madelyn Johnson (6-1, 6-1); 4D Madi Webb/Lyra Whinnery (6-2, 6-0).

UP NEXT: The Titans head across town to play TC St. Francis at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

TC Central 7

Alpena 1

TC Central winners: 2S — Phoebe Walker (6-0, 6-1); 3S — Alexis Smith (6-2, 6-3); 4S — Sophie Nikel (7-5, 6-1); 1D — Kerri Berkey/Isabella Fochtman; 2D — Kyla Welch/Maria (6-0, 6-0); 3D — Olivia Niessink/Amelia Shotwell (6-3, 6-1); 4D — Zoe Gallan/Sierra Batcha (6-3, 6-1).

UP NEXT: The Trojans host TC West at 4 p.m. Thursday.

TC St. Francis 10

Grayling 0

TCSF winners: 1S — Lilly Bobrowski wins 6-0, 6-0; 2S — Alexi Lewis wins 6-0, 6-0; 3S —Jillian Sodini wins 6-0, 6-0; 4S — Annie Lamie wins 6-2, 6-4; 5S —Haley Soto wins 8-2; 1D — Lilly Andrews/Sophia Jozwiak wins 6-1, 6-1; 2D — Sarah David/Caroline Lee win 6-1, 6-0; 3D — Ava Pomaranski/Sage Lambdin win 6-0, 6-0; 4D — Audrey Lee/Christa Piche win 6-1, 6-2; 5D — Ava Provins/Leah Timmer win 8-0.

TC West JV 10

Cadillac JV 1

TC West winners: 1S — Capri Hathaway (8-3); 2S — Philena Kuester (8-0); 3S — Anna Elmquist (8-0); 4S — Sara Elliot (8-0); 5S — Ella Whiting (8-4); 6S — Ellie Gruber (8-0); 1D — Ella Christopher/ Wave Spence (8-1); 2D — Anci Dy/Anna Sperry (8-1); 3D — Lilli Cerny/Tabitha Fouch (8-3); 5D — Mia Hoffman/Calli Hathaway (8-1).

TCC exhibition winners: Alexa Nguyen/Justine Greenfelder (8-0).

SOCCER

TC West JV 2

TC Central JV 1

TC West JV: Mia Dungan 2 goals; Julie Turns assist.

TCC JV: Addison Booher goal.

GOLF

Tri-dual at Redwood GC

Match scores: McBain def. Farwell 199-226; McBain def. Roscommon; Houghton Lake def. McBain 176-199; McBain NMC def. Farwell 208-226; McBain NMC def. Roscommon; Houghton Lake def. McBain NMC 176-208.

McBain NMC: Andrew Eisenga 44; Cam Baas 49; Tristin Hill 56; Tucker Tossey 59.

UP NEXT: McBain NMC vs. McBain and Lake City, Wednesday.

