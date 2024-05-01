Prep roundup: Kamden Lanphere solo homer lifts Central Valley baseball; Ella Jensen homers twice for University softball

Apr. 30—Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page here.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 5, Mt. Spokane 4 (8): Kamden Lanphere hit a solo homer to lead off the eighth inning and the visiting Bears (9-9, 9-9) edged the Wildcats. (16-5, 14-4). Tristan Pulliam went 7 2/3 innings for the win and DeSean Dunbar finished up for a save.

Ridgeline 7, Lewis and Clark 0: Nate Fitzpatrick struck out five in a complete game one-hitter and the Falcons (14-7, 14-4) beat the visiting Tigers (7-13, 6-12). Mikey Macall went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Ridgeline.

Cheney 12, North Central 2: Tate Heuschkel went 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs and the Blackhawks (8-12, 7-11) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (2-18, 1-17). Quinn Hubbs went 2 for 3 with three runs for Cheney.

Mead 6, Ferris 5 (9): Cole Startin hit a walk-off single in extra innings and the Panthers (15-6, 13-5) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-18, 2-16). Startin finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs while Max Workman went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep at University: Game was suspended in the fifth inning due to weather. It will be resumed Wednesday at 4 p.m.

NEA

Freeman 4, Lakeside 0: Gavin Zehm went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Scotties (13-6, 8-4) defeated the visiting Eagles (13-7, 9-3). Bodie Ramsey struck out seven in a complete game three-hitter.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

University 17, North Central 0: Ella Jensen hit two home runs with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (18-0, 16-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-16, 0-16). Jensen and Kaidyn Howard combined on a five inning one-hitter for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 13, Ridgeline 8: Addi Jay went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (16-2, 15-1) beat the Falcons (8-9, 8-8). Quincy Coder had two hits including a double and two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mead 33, Gonzaga Prep 2: Charlie Stern went 4 for 6 with two home runs and eight RBIs and the visiting Panthers (12-6, 11-5) beat the Bullpups (2-17, 2-14). Ryann McGilvray went 5 for 6 with a home run and five RBIs for Mead.

Ferris 14, Lewis and Clark 12 (8): Tori Norling hit a go-ahead two-run double in extra innings and the visiting Saxons (8-10, 7-9) beat the Tigers (4-12, 4-12) in eight innings. Norling finished 3 for 4 with three doubles, two runs and four RBIs. Jillian Hatch had three hits with a home run and two RBIs for LC.

Central Valley 8, Cheney 6: Molly McGovern went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Bears (7-11, 7-9) beat the Blackhawks (10-8, 10-6).

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 11, Pullman 0 (5): Crimson Rice struck out 12 in a five inning two-hitter and the visiting Highlanders (14-3, 13-0) beat the Greyhounds (7-9, 5-8). Courtney Brown went 2 for 3 with a run, two doubles and four RBIs for Shadle.

Clarkston 28, Rogers 1 (5): Leah Copeland went 3 for 4 with a double, four runs and four RBIs and the visiting Bantams (14-2, 11-2) beat the Pirates (0-18, 0-13) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Murray Broemeling struck out seven in a five inning one-hitter while Ryan Combs had two hits, four runs and four RBIs for Clarkston.

West Valley 17, East Valley 1: Kennady Kunz went 3 for 5 with two triples and two RBIs and the visiting Eagles (6-10, 5-6) beat the Knights (4-13, 4-9) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. JC Weger had four hits with a triple, three runs and an RBI for East Valley.

Nonleague

Freeman 14, Colfax 2: Kaylee Ripke struck out 11 over five two-hit innings and the Scotties (13-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (11-8) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Ripke finished 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and two runs batted in.

Boys soccer

Pullman 9, Clarkston 1: Clarens Dollin scored three goals and the visiting league champion Greyhounds (13-1-2, 10-0) defeated the Bantams (3-14, 1-9). James LeBret had 15 saves for the Bantams.

West Valley 10, Rogers 1: Cyler Petruso and Rylan Allen scored three goals apiece and the Eagles (11-4, 8-2) defeated the visiting Pirates (4-12, 1-9). Sheldrick Clay scored one goal for the Pirates.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 2: Tyler Pearson scored the eventual difference-maker in the 40th minute and the Highlanders (6-9, 5-5) beat the visiting Knights (8-7, 5-5) in at ONE Spokane Stadium.