Prep roundup: Kalkaska wins 1st soccer opener since 2016; Benzie starts volleyball season 2-0

Aug. 17—KALKASKA — Kalkaska won its boys soccer season opener for the first time since 2016, taking a 7-0 decision against Kingsley.

The Blazers (1-0) hadn't won their first game on the pitch since a 9-1 win against Pine River in 2016. Kingsley forfeited an opener in 2019.

Tripp Wagner led Kalkaska with two goals and two assists, while Cade Ponstein added a pair of goals and an assist. Other goals came from Aiden Flory 1 goal Josh Saxton and Carson Swikoski. River Swinehart pitched in an assist.

Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales made two saves to record the shutout.

The Blazers travel Saturday to Manistee to face the Mariners (0-1).

MORE SOCCER

TC West 1

Oxford 1

TC West: Ben Carlson goal; Jaiden Collins assist; Trapper Holmes 2 saves; Camden Tkach 2 saves.

UP NEXT: The Titans (0-0-1) play Plainwell and Portage Northern in Portage, Saturday.

TC Christian 8

Reed City 0

Traverse City Christian: Louis Rhein hat trick, assist; Julian Ahluwalia goal, assist; Jack Sperry goal, assist; Liam Donnell goal; Sam McMann goal; James Thuente assist.

UP NEXT: The Sabres (1-0-0) host Marquette at Keystone, Saturday.

Saginaw Heritage 5

TC Central 0

TC Central: Caleb Byland 5 saves.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-1) host Holland West Ottawa, Tuesday.

Petoskey 0

Midland 0

Petoskey: Cosmo Franseth 7 saves.

UP NEXT: Petoskey (0-0-1) hosts Oxford, Lake Orion and Marquette, Friday.

Harbor Springs 4

Glen Lake 0

Harbor Springs: Henry Juneau 2 goals; Everett Shepard goal; MC Davis goal; Greyson Rife 4 saves.

Glen Lake: Anthony Forton and Jaden Jackson combined for 8 saves

UP NEXT: Glen Lake (0-1) visits Kalkaska, Tuesday; the Rams (1-0) host Alpena, Friday.

Buckley 4

Manistee JV 2

Buckley: Carter Williams goal; Isaac Svec goal, assist; Gavin Liebler goal, assist; Benito Vasquez goal; Judson Rath 5 saves.

UP NEXT: The Bears (1-0) play in the Comet Cup at McBain NMC, Friday.

Clare 2

McBain NMC 0

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blair DeZeeuw 9 saves.

UP NEXT: The Comets host their own tournament Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Benzie tops Kalkaska, Saranac

Team scores: Benzie Central def. Saranac 25-20, 25-5, 25-23; Benzie def. Kalkaska 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.

Huskies leaders: Ava Bechler (12 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces); Flora Zickert (7 kills, 6 aces, 3 digs); Emma Brooks (9 aces, 8 digs); Maddy Stewart (12 assists, 6 aces); Grace Heiges (4 blocks, 8 aces, 4 kills).

UP NEXT: Benzie (2-0) plays in Houghton Lake's invitational Friday.

McBain drops 3 matches

Team scores: Ludington def. McBain 18-25, 16-25; Clare def. McBain 22-25, 19-25; Lake Fenton def. McBain 22-25, 18-25.

Ramblers leaders: Gwyneth VerBerkmoes 17 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces, 3 digs; Ayla Fredin 7 kills, 3 assists, 2 digs; Shannon Maloney 6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Madison Ocampaugh 22 Assists, 2 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs.

UP NEXT: McBain plays Saturday in Leland's tournament, which features the host Comets, Elk Rapids, TC Christian, Portage Northern, Temperance Bedford, Marshall, Bronson, Plymouth Christian, Fowler, Troy Athens and Morley Stanwood.

TENNIS

Glen Lake splits pair of duals

Team scores: Glen Lake def. Harbor Springs 8-0; Big Rapids def. Glen Lake 7-1.

Lakers double winner: Hawthorn Sutherland (No. 3 singles).

Lakes single winners: Colebrook Sutherland (1S); Michael Houtteman (2S); Oliver Mitchel (4S); Tyler Bixby/David Best (No. 1 doubles); Ben Selby/Ben Romzek (2D); Bryce Cundiff/Kyra Lamb (3D); Andrew Schopieray/Jaiden Thompson (4D); Porter Martin/William Krusel (5D exhibition).

UP NEXT: The Lakers head to a quad match in Ludington this Friday.

TC Central drops 3 matches

Team scores: East Grand Rapids 8, TCC 0; Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 8, TCC 0; Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 8, TCC 0.

UP NEXT: Central travels Saturday to Midland Dow.

Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.