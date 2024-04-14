Prep Roundup: Jolly gives Wapakoneta late win

Apr. 13—BASEBALL

Wapakoneta 5, Celina 4

Grant Jolly hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to bring home the game-winning run for Wapakoneta. Taylor Echols picked up the win in two innings of relief.

Shawnee 6, Marion Local 5

Carder Dailey singled in the game-winning run for Shawnee.

Leipsic 4, Fort Jennings 2

Tommy Offenbacher hit a go-ahead two-out, two-run double in the top of the seventh for the Vikings. Leipsic's Quinn Schroeder went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Carson Gilchriest went 1 for 3 for Fort Jennings with a home and one RBI.

Lincolnview 14, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Luke Bollenbacher and Austin Bockrath combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter. Bockrath also went 3 for 4 at the plate with three doubles for the Lancers.

Specerville 11, Elida 7; Elida 6, Kenton 4

Evan Osting went six innings, allowed no runs to Elida and struck out 14 hitters in Spencerville's win.

At the plate, Osting went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBI and three stolen bases.

Findlay 11, Bath 1

Quintin Collins had a double and Skyler Lhamon hit a home run for Bath.

Defiance 8, St. Marys 4

Torin Long and Noah Gomez each drove in two runs for the Bulldogs. Brezlyn Zipfel pitched a complete game, stuck out eight batters and held St. Marys to four runs on six hits.

Miller City 10, Antwerp 5

Brent Koenig had three hits and Will Otto went deep in Miller City's five-run victory over Antwerp.

Coldwater 11, New Bremen 1

Cale Wenning had four hits and four RBI in Coldwater's 10-run victory.

Ottawa-Glandorf 10 Wauseon 9

Griffin Seimet singled in the game-winning run for the Titans in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Liberty-Benton 11, Columbus Grove 1

Riverdale 14, Upper Scioto Valley 1

Crestview 14, Ottoville 4

South Adams 4, Fort Recovery 1

Minster 11, Anna 3

New Knoxville 12, Houston 0; Houston 13, New Knoxville 2

Bellefontaine 5, St. Henry 3

Versailles 6, Van Wert 0

Fort Loramie 2, Van Wert 1

Fort Loramie 12, Versailles 11

Botkins 17, Ada 9

Edon 10, Continental 5

Hardin Northern 4, Arlington 0

SOFTBALL

Lincolnview 7, Marion Local 1; Lincolnview 7, Celina 5

Lincolnview's Sydney Fackler and Emma Bowersock combined to hold Marion Local to one run on five hits. Addysen Stevens and Lainey Spear each had a double.

Against Celina, Fackler drove in three runs and finished the game in relief of Taylor Post, the winning pitcher.

Delphos Jefferson 21, Lima Senior 6; Delphos Jefferson 17, Lima Senior 5

Delphos Jefferson's Carolyn Mueller hit a home run and Claire Brinkman picked up the win over Lima Senior in game one.

Claire Stokes was the winning pitcher in game two and hit a double for the Wildcats.

Elida 18, Spencerville 7; Elida 20, Spencerville 0

Lilly Sifrit hit a home run in game one for the Bulldogs. Kayla Hunter and Abby Daughtery both went deep in game two.

Allen East 20, Bluffton 14

Tayler Nickles hit a two-run homer and had four hits for the Mustangs.

Lauren Bassett hit a home run for Bluffton.

Napoleon 14, Continental 1; Paulding 11, Continental 1

Mallorie Barnhart had Continental's lone hit in the loss to Napoleon.

Barnhart, Gracie Homier, Raegen Clemens and Kimberly Grant each had hits for Continental in the loss to Paulding.

Findlay 12, Kenton 2

Cailyn Brown dove in two runs for Kenton.

LCC 6, Kenton 5

Emma Skinner picked up 10 strikeouts and the win for LCC. Carolina Kill led the way on offense with three hits.

Brynn Butler worked eight innings with 10 strikeouts but was charged with the loss against LCC.

Upper Scioto Valley 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Tinora 11, Parkway 1

St. Henry 14, Mississinawa Valley 8

Ada 10, Ridgemont 1

Arlington 24, Kalida 11

Arcadia 13, Cory-Rawson 0

North Baltimore 13, Hardin Northern 2

Evergreen 11, Miller City 10; Evergreen 14, Miller City 10

Minster 7, Van Buren 5;Minster 5, Fort Loramie 1

Archbold 4, Bath 2; Archbold 9, Bath 2