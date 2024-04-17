Prep Roundup: Joburg girls win title at home meet; Kingsley baseball wallops Onekama, improves to 7-0; TC Central, TC West tennis get wins

Apr. 16—JOHANNESBURG — A little wind under the wings of the Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals carried the varsity girls track and field team to a win Tuesday.

The Cardinals finished with four event wins in the girls division, but a bevy of strong non-winning performances helped Joburg stave off Cheboygan for the team victory.

Joburg finished with 126 points to Cheboygan's 116 with Mancelona finishing third with 115. In the boys division, Cheboygan got the win with 119 points and the Cardinals finished second with 94.

Allie Nowak set a personal record in the 400-meter run to win with a 1:02.03. Madalyn Agren came in with a season-best 2:35.05 in the 800m to get the win as Nowak took second.

The Cardinals' 4x400m relay team of Agren, Harlie Fox, Yolanda Gascho and Nowak grabbed the gold in 4:44.05, and the 4x800m relay team also earned first place as Fox, Agren, Danielle Agren and Nowak ran an 11:20.39.

Other area winners in the girls division included Mancelona's Kaylee Morris in the 100m (14.27), Julia Kirby in the 3200m (15:04.88), the 4x100m relay of Maddie Angell, Aubrey Rhodes, Kenna Foster and Morris (57.08), and Emily Anger in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches); and Gaylord St. Mary's Miriam Murrell in the 1600m (5:50.52).

Area winners in the boys division were Mancelona's Devan Hale in the 400m (53.51) and the 4x400m relay team of Jaymes Wildfong, Carson Olds, Aiden Dixon and Hale (3:47.33); Joburg's Blake Fox in the 800m (2:16.19), Malaki Gascho in the 3200m (11:14.19) and the 4x800m relay team of Fox, Dusty Layman, Gascho and Jeremiah Witt; and Gaylord St. Mary's Rylan Matelski in the long jump (20-4).

BASEBALL

TC West 9 0

Midland Dow 0 4

Traverse City West game 1: Mike Healy (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 6 K; Quinten Gillespie 3 H, 2 RBI; Brayden Popa 2 H, 2 RBI; Healy 2 H; Caden Stoops 2 H.

Traverse City West game 2: Owen Hendrix 2 H.

UP NEXT: The Titans play Birmingham Seaholm on Saturday.

Benzie Central 21 13

Buckley 0 1

Game 1: Benzie — Lane Sanchez (W), 2-3 2 RBI; Jacob Gillison 3-3, 2 RBI; Jayden Ewing 2-3, 3 RBI; Grayson Converse 1-2, 2RBI. Buckley — Theron McEachern H.

Game 2: Benzie — Ewing (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 4 K; Dan Wallington 2-3, 2B; Converse 2-2, 3 RBI; Mason Childs 1-1; Oliver Graetz 1-1 (first varsity hit), RBI. Buckley — Jaxon Jeret H; Danzik McEachern R.

UP NEXT: The Huskies welcome Manistee on Tuesday. The Bears host Traverse City Christian on Thursday.

Glen Lake 10 5

TC Christian 0 1

Game 1: Glen Lake — Isaac Hlavka (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, 9 K; Joey Rioux 2 H, RBI; Benji Allen, Cooper Bufalini, Peter Gelsinger, Tanner Crick each with 2 RBI.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Allen (W) 5.2 IP, 1 RA, 4 HA, 11 K; Allen 2H; Hlavka 3B, 2 RBI; Tanner Crick 2 H.

UP NEXT: The Sabres head to Buckley on Thursday. The Lakers host Forest Area on Wednesday.

Kingsley 15 15

Onekama 0 0

Game 1: Kingsley — Zack Middleton (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 11K, 2 H, 2 RBI; Brian George H, 4 R; Bode Bielas 3H, 2B, R, RBI; Garrett Martz 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI Gavyn Merchant 3B, 2 R.

Game 2: Kingsley — Landson Durkin (W) 4 IP, O HA, 10 K, 3B; Ethan Lyon had 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Noah Scribner 3B, R, RBI; Ben Green H, 2 R, RBI; Braden Marsh H, 2 R; Middleton 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Stags host Kalkaska on Thursday. The Portagers host Suttons Bay on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 12 9

Gaylord SM 1 9

Game 1: St. Francis — Leah Simetz (W) 4 IP, 2 HA, ER, 6 K; Sophie Hardy 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Zoey Jetter H, R, RBI; Claudia Harris H, 2 R, RBI; Simetz 3 H, 3 RBI; S. Gaylord H, 2 RBI. St. Mary — Della Bunek H, RBI.

Game 2: St. Francis — Jetter 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Hardy 2 H, R, RBI; Hunter St. Peter H, 2 R, RBI; E. Kirby 2 H, 2 R, RBI. St. Mary — Cathryn Mikowski 2 H, R, 2 RBI; B. Kohler H, R, RBI; Leah Fleis 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; E. Grant 3 H, 2 R; C. Couturier H, RBI; Lauren Bramer 2 H, R, RBI; A. Duperon R, RBI.

Buckley 9 1

Benzie Central 3 16

Game 1: Buckley — Kayla Milarch (W) 10 K; Maddie Chilson 3 H, HR, 3 R; Milarch 4 H, 2 2B, 4 R.

Game 2: Buckley — Chilson H, R; Avery Mathews H.

UP NEXT: The Bears host Traverse City Christian on Thursday. The Huskies welcome Manistee on Tuesday.

Manton 16 11

Marion 5 1

Manton game 1: Aliyah Geary (W) 4.2 IP, 3 ER, K; Morgan Shepler 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Geary 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Adriana Sackett 3B, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; Genna Alexander 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Karley Wurm H, R, RBI; Kaya Jenkins H, 2 R; M. Powers H, R, 2 RBI.

Manton game 2: Shepler R, RBI; Geary 2 H, R, RBI; Sackett 2B, 3B, R, 3 RBI; Alexander 2 R; Jenkins H, R; Rylyn Wilder H, 2 R, RBI; Powers RBI.

UP NEXT: The Rangers head to Evart on Tuesday.

TC Christian 10 3

Glen Lake 8 18

Game 1: Glen Lake — Paige Flores 6 IP, 3 K; Laila Shimek 2-4, R; Emily Bailey 3-3, R Madeline Aylsworth 2B, 2 RBI;

Game 2: Glen Lake — Jessie Pugh (W) 3 IP, 6 K; Jessie Pugh 3 SB, 4 R; Shimek 3 H, 3 R, 7 RBI; Ella Flores 3-3, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Sabres head to Buckley on Thursday. The Lakers host Forest Area on Wednesday.

Kingsley 10 14

Onekama 0 1

Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis (W) 5 IP, 10 K, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Jaden Sinkes 3-3, 2B, 2 SB; Grace Merchant 2B; Alyssa Hamilton H, 3 RBI; Adelyn Town 2 H.

Game 2: Kingsley — Lewis (W) 5 IP, 10 K, 2 H, 2 RBI; Sinkes 2 H, 2 SB; Merchant 3 H, 2 RBI; Hamilton H, RBI; Adelyn Town 2 H, RBI; Myah Reuther 2 H, 3 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Stags host Kalkaska on Thursday. The Portagers host Suttons Bay on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

TC Central 8

Cadillac 0

Traverse City Central winners: (1S) Alexis Smith 6-1, 6-1; (2S) Abby Pfannenstiel 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; (3S) Lola Ruoff 6-3, 6-2; (4S) Kate O'Keefe 6-0, 6-4; (1D) Natalie Bourdo/Wren Walker 6-2, 6-0; (2D) Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker 6-0, 6-1; (3D) Annie Goldkuhle/Macy Parker 6-1, 6-0; (4D) Caroline Henkel/Irena Briggs 6-2, 7-6 (1).

TC West 6

Elk Rapids 2

Traverse City West winners: (3S) Myah Skrupski def. Morgan Bergquist 7-5, 7-5; (4S) Maya Wilson def. Kelly Minidis 1-6, 6-4, 11-9; (1D) Lilli Cerny/Calli Hathaway def. Chloe Taylor/Caroline Best 6-4, 6-2; (2D) Brenna Baldwin/Mia Hoffman def. Morgan Dreher/Giona Oppermann 6-0, 6-0; (3D) Lily Alvarado/Meg Barnum def. Gabby Morton/Josie Lorenz 6-4, 6-3; (4D) Sonjena Hart/Marella Mast def. Olivia Cargill/Lily Heinzelman 6-2, 6-1.

Elk Rapids winners: (1S) Ayva Johnstone def. Ashley Beeler 6-0, 6-1; (2S) Anneka Croftchik def. Ellie Gruber 6-2, 6-1.

TRACK & FIELD

St. Francis girls, Elk Rapids boys get wins

ELK RAPIDS — Traverse City St. Francis dominated in the girls division, breezing to a win at Tuesday's Lake Michigan Conference quad meet at Elk Rapids.

The host Elks won the boys division but by a much closer margin over the Gladiators.

The Gladiator girls racked up 116 points as Elk Rapids finished second with 67. The Elks tallied 89 points in the boys division to beat St. Francis by seven.

Winners in the girls division were St. Francis' Sophia Tucker in the 100m and 200m, the 4x100m relay of Stella Houdek, Greta Eichberger, Delaney McGee and Helen Biggar, the 4x200m relay of Maya Padisak, Reese Muma, Olivia Padisak and Tucker, Helen Ludka in the pole vault, and Maya Padisak in the long jump; Elk Rapids' Hunter Shellenbarger in the 400m, Anna Pray in the 800m, Brynne Schulte in the 1600m, Eva Pray in the 3200m, Brooke Fluty in both the 100m and 300m hurdle races, the 4x400m relay of Ella Peck, Anna Pray, Joelle Swanson and Leighton Smith, the 4x800m relay of Eva Pray, Schulte, Jaida Schulte and Peck, and Anna Pray in the high jump; and Grayling's Rylan Finstrom in the shot put and discus.

Those picking up wins in the boys division were St. Francis' Cam Sellers in the 100m and 200m, Tucker Krumm in the 400m, Owen Read in the 1600m, Robby Myler in the 3200m, the 4x200m relay of Krumm, Tommy Donahue, Isaac Kerr and Sellers; Grayling's Tristan Demlow in the 800m, the 4x800m relay of Dominik DeMeer, Demlow, Kale Black and Liam Allen; Elk Rapids' Max Ward in the 110m hurdles and high jump, Braden Fluty in the 300m hurdles, the 4x400m relay of Zeke Keaton, Seth Brown, Briggs Leahy and Ward, Koa West in the pole vault, and Conner Carlisle in the long jump; and East Jordan's Wesley Pennington in the shot put and discus.

GT Academy boys, girls win Bellaire Open

BELLAIRE — Grand Traverse Academy blew the competition away at the Bellaire open Tuesday, winning the girls division with 205 points and the boys division with 250 points.

Mustangs picking up wins in the boys division were Weston Kinney in the 100m, 200m and shot put, Matthew Kinney in the 400m, Elijah Bauer in the 800m and 1600m, Tristan Bembeneck in the 3200m, and Nate Dix in the 110m hurdles.

Getting wins for GTA in the girls division were Anna Hoffman in the 100m, Cassidy Weber in the 200m and long jump, Amelia McKinney in the 1600m, Paige Bell in the 3200m, Alleah Dix in the 100m hurdles, the 4x200m relay of Bailey Stephen, Hoffman, Stella York and Weber, the 4x400m relay of Alleah Dix, Addison Patrzik, York and Stephen, the 4x800m relay of Shenoah Collier, Ava Butera, Lillie Tschirhart and Bell; and Tschirhart in the high jump.

BOYS GOLF

Bear Lake 2nd, Mesick 3rd at Pentwater

Team Scores: 1. Pentwater 166; 2. Bear Lake 186; 3. Mesick 225

Bear Lake: 2. Connor Wojciechowski 41; T7. Zach Griffis 48; T7. Caleb Forward 48; 10. Garret Mobley 49.

Mesick: T11. Tyler Hall 50; T11. Cooper Ford 50; 15. Andrew Spencer 55; 21. Trent McCormick 70.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gaylord 3

Alpena 2

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils host Traverse City West on Thursday.

Petoskey 2

Cadillac 0

Cadillac: Lydia Owens 6 saves.

UP NEXT: Petoskey travels to Traverse City Central on Thursday. The Vikings host Alpena on Thursday.

Charlevoix 3

Boyne City 1

UP NEXT: The Rayders head to Elk Rapids on Thursday. The Ramblers head to Elk Rapids on Monday.