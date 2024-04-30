Prep roundup: Houtteman's 3-under wins NWC event; St. Francis soccer takes charge in Lake Michigan Conference

Apr. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — Michael Houtteman shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the Northwest Conference 18-hole event at Elmbrook Golf Course in Traverse City.

Houtteman carded five birdies Monday, including three on the back nine after an even-par front.

Frankfort won the team event, shooting a 328, followed by Leland (344), Glen Lake (346), Onekama (378), Benzie Central (382) and Kingsley (405).

Frankfort senior Aiden O'Dwyer was the closest competitor to Houtteman, carding a 78, followed by Frankfort freshman Sebastian Dunaway (79), Benzie junior Christien Westcott (80), Leland sophomore Howie Kropp (81), Leland freshman Hayden VanSteenhouse (81), Frankfort sophomore Cash Rosum (82), Jacob Switzer (84) and the trio of Frankfort senior Elliott Hammon, Leland junior Liam Waskiewicz and Onekama senior Peyton Clouse tied for ninth with 89s to round out the top 10.

GOLF

Grayling wins LMC quad

Grayling edged out Boyne City by a single stroke to win a Lake Michigan Conference quad at Grayling Country Club.

Team scores: 1. Grayling 183; 2. Boyne City 184; 3. Lake City 185; 4. Kalkaska 198.

Individual top 10: 1. Landen Herrick (LC) 43; 2. James Vanderbrook (LC) 43; T-3. Maxwell Holka (Kalk) 44; T-3. Mason Vadnais (BC) 44; T-3. Gage Modert (Gry) 44; T-6. Tripp Wagner (Kalk) 45; T-6. Bryce Malcolm (Gry) 45; T-6. Jack Snyder (BC) 45; T-9. Jimmy Calvin (Gry) 46; T-9. Scout Wetzel (LC) 46.

SOCCER

TC St. Francis 2

Elk Rapids 1

Traverse City St. Francis: Sophia Tucker game-winning goal with 47 seconds left; Riley Collins PK goal; Lilianna David assist; Paisleigh Upshaw 17 saves.

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest PK goal; Natasha Beebe 6 saves.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (7-0-1, 6-0 Lake Michigan) lead the LMC by two games and play at Boyne City on Thursday; the Elks (4-6, 4-2 LMC) host Harbor Springs, Thursday.

Leland 2

Suttons Bay 0

UP NEXT: The Norse (11-3) travel Wednesday to Benzie Central.

Buckley 2

Kingsley 1

Buckley: Maddie Chilson goal; Aiden Romzek goal; Maddie Sladek 15 saves.

Kingsley: Marisa Graham goal; Bailey Charter assist; Hannah Crawford 5 saves.

UP NEXT: The Bears (4-7-1, 2-3-1 Northwest) host the TC Bulldogs, Wednesday; the Stags (1-9-1, 1-5-1 Northwest) travel Wednesday to Boyne City.

McBain NMC 6

Shepherd 0

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord 3 goals, 1 assist; Kylee Winkle 3 assists; Leighton Tossey 2 goals; Maria DeRuiter goal, assist; Harper Tossey shutout in goal.

UP NEXT: The Comets (10-0, 8-0 NMSL) host Clare, Tuesday.

LACROSSE

TC United 10

Grand Haven 8

TC United: Caleb Lewandowski 4 goals, 3 assists; Jack Schripsema 3 goals, assist; Jackson Dobreff goal, assist; Cam Mienk 2 goals, assist; Logan Ockert assist; Anderson Farmer 7 saves; Kaelan Burkholder, Drew Zrimec led defense.

UP NEXT: United (4-4) hosts Petoskey for Senior Night, Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

McBain crushes Highland Meet

BEAL CITY — The McBain Ramblers had themselves a field day at the Highland Conference meet in Beal City on Monday.

Winners in the boy's division were McBain's Caleb Miller in the 100m and 200m, Eli Wilt in 110m hurdles, Jacob Hart in the 300m, and Benjamin Rodenbaugh in the high jump; Lake City's Darin Kunkel in the 400m, and Caiden Helsel in the 3200m.

The winning relay team of McBain's Bryce Akom, Eli Wilt, Landon Kirt, and Miller took first the 4x100m.

Winners in the girls races were McBain's Mikayla Blood in the 100m and high jump, Aubrey VandePol in the 200m, Chelsi Eisenga in the 3200m, Allison Gladu in the shot put, Sabel Rozeveld in the discus; Lake City collected wins from Megan Gottschall in the 1600m, Sadie Larson in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and long jump as well as Lauren Booms in pole vault.

Girls relay winners were McBain's Blood, Ayla Fredin, Adilynn Ridgway and Peyton Grant in the 4x100m; Aubrey VandePol, Karley VandePol, Fredin and Grant in the 4x200m, Aubrey VandePol, Karley VandePol, Madelyn Reinink and Grant in the 4x400m; and Gwyneth VerBerkmoes, Kayden Hinton, Reinink and Eisenga in 4x800m.

Deadline for prep calls (231-933-1410) is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.