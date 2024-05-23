Prep Roundup: Houtteman leads Glen Lake golf to Northwest Conference championship; St. Francis girls win 8th straight LMC title; Glen Lake pitching throws no-hitter, perfect game

May 22—INTERLOCHEN — The race for the Northwest Conference championship went to the Glen Lakers in Wednesday's varsity boys golf action at Interlochen Golf Course.

The Lakers had three of their four scorers place in the top 10, including individual Northwest Conference champion Michael Houtteman in first place with a two-over 73 in the windy and cooler conditions after some overnight rain dropped temperatures into the mid-to-high 50s.

Jacob Switzer took sixth place with an 89 for Glen Lake, and Ben Romzek was just a stroke off with a 90 for ninth place. Gabe Hazelton, a freshman, fired a 92 to give the Lakers a combined score of 344 to win the overall NWC title.

"It was tough out there today," Glen Lake head coach Lee Houtteman said. "The course is a tiny, little back-to-front with bowl greens. The course isn't crazy long, but it's tight in there and tough to figure out. So the boys did well and have really improved."

Coach Houtteman lauded the efforts of not only his son, Michael, but Switzer, Romzek and Hazelton as well.

"I told the kids that if they can do that at regionals, we'll go to states for sure," he said.

Leland placed second with a 358 followed by Benzie Central in third (362), Frankfort in fourth (374), Onekama in fifth (382) and Kingsley in sixth (407).

The top 10 on the individual leaderboard included Benzie's Christien Westcott in second place with a 74 and fellow Huskie Conner Wenkel in fourth with an 87, Leland's Max Waldrup in third with an 86 and Hayden Vansteenhouse in fifth with an 88, Onekama's Peyton Clouse and Frankfort's Cash Rosum tied for sixth with an 89, and Frankfort's Aiden O'Dwyer and Leland's Colby Connor tied for 10th with a 91.

Coach Houtteman said the win Wednesday breathed some confidence into his team as the postseason approaches.

"We're just trying to keep from giving away strokes," he said. "We want to make good decisions. Chip out instead of going through a small opening. Hit a little bump-and-run to get it on the green instead of trying to hit that spectacular recovery shot. They're starting to do that; so instead of shooting 98 or 101, they're shooting 90 or 92. I really am encouraged, and it will be fun to see what happens next week."

Glen Lake and Leland play in the May 30 regional with Central Lake, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Gaylord St. Mary, Grand Traverse Academy, Harbor Springs, Harbor Light, Inland Lakes, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Petoskey St. Michael and Traverse City Christian at the Lost Lake Woods Golf Course in Lincoln.

"It's not too dissimilar from Interlochen," Coach Houtteman said of Lost Lake Woods. "It's pretty tight through a lot of trees with good greens. The boys should be ready. If we don't (make it to states), it's not because we didn't prepare."

Benzie Central and Kingsley join Boyne City, Elk Rapids, Grayling, Kalkaska, Lake City, Manistee, McBain and Traverse City St. Francis at Quest Golf Course in Houghton Lake for regional play May 28. Frankfort and Onekama compete against the likes of Bear Lake, Manton, McBain NMC and Mesick at Stonegate Golf Club in Twin Lake on May 30.

TRACK & FIELD

St. Francis girls win 8th straight LMC title

EAST JORDAN — The Traverse City St. Francis girls track and field team won its eighth consecutive Lake Michigan Conference championship by a wide margin Wednesday, collecting 194 points to runner-up East Jordan's 99.

Charlevoix won the boys title in a much closer race, tallying 151 points to edge out St. Francis' 143.5.

The Gladiator girls won three of the four relay races.

Olivia Padisak, Helen Biggar, Addie Lesinski and Sophia Tucker won the 4x100-meter relay in 52.16 seconds and the 4x200m in 1:49.52. Paige Ritchie, Vivian Bramer, Molly Kate Hollandsworth and Mary Masserant took conference gold in the 4x800m at 10:36.79.

Elk Rapids' relay team of Anna Pray, Ella Peck, Hunter Shellenbarger and Joelle Swanson won the 4x400m at 4:20.04.

St. Francis' other event wins came from Lesinski in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches, and then Biggar in the 100m (12.83, PR) and Tucker in the 200m (27.26).

Charlevoix's Katie Rohrer, East Jordan's Madelyn Hardy and Grayling's Rylan Finstrom were all two-time conference champions in the girls division.

Finstrom won the shot put at 41-10.5 and the discus with a PR throw of 148-8. Hardy won both hurdles races, clocking in at 17.21 in the 100m and 50.93 in the 300m. Rohrer won the 800m in 2:26.93 and the 1600m in 5:28.21.

Other winners included Harbor Springs' Paige Keiser (400m, 1:02.92), Boyne City's Delaney Little (3200m, 12:41.24) and Annabelle Peters (pole vault, 8-0), and Charlevoix's Tory Carroll (long jump, 15-9).

Elk Rapids' Max Ward was a three-time conference champ, winning the 200m (23.31, PR) and both the 110m hurdles (15.3) and 300m hurdles (39.66).

Kalkaska's Gavin Guggemos was also a multi-event winner, taking gold in the 800m with a PR of 1:49.58 and the 1600m at 4:33.18.

Also picking up wins were Charlevoix's Peyton Scott (long jump, 19-0), Joshua Schultz (shot put, 43-10) and Logan Wadkins (100m, 11.44, PR); East Jordan's Jordan Fajardo (pole vault, 11-0) and Logan Shooks (high jump, 6-0, PR); Grayling's Kaleb Hall (discus, 127-6) and Drew Moore (3200m, 9:59.87); and St. Francis' Tucker Krumm (400m, 52.99).

Relay titles went to East Jordan's Daniel Ziebarth, Isaac Black, Shooks and William Webb in the 4x100m (45.93); Charlevoix's Vitale Collins, Micah Richards, Scott Bush and Wadkins in the 4x200m (1:36.25); and St. Francis' Krumm, Eddie Walter, Robby Myler and Joseph Carlson in the 4x400m (3:32.79) and Krumm, Carlson, Lewis Walter and Myler in the 4x800m (8:29.88).

Joburg boys, CL-E girls win SVC championships

MANCELONA — Johannesburg-Lewiston won the boys division and Central Lake-Ellsworth won the girls division at Wednesday's Ski Valley Conference championships.

Area boys event winners: Joburg's Blake Fox (400m, 51.75, PR), Jeremiah Witt (800m, 2:12.49; 1600m, 5:14.11), Malaki Gascho (3200m, 11:16.57), Nathan Hummel (pole vault, 9-6); Bellaire's Ethan Lambert (110m hurdles, 16.46), Jayden Hanson (shot put, 44-9.5, PR; discus, 127-5.5); Inland Lakes' Alyx Willis, Jake Feagan, Tanner Howard, Sam Schoonmaker (4x100m, 47.85); CL-E's Iziah Ptter, Patrick Purroll, Billy Hopp, Jayce Trupp (4x200m, 1:39.28), Tyler DeYoung, Tristan Druckenmiller, Cole Abney, Puroll (4x800m, 9:23.05); Mancelona's Aiden Dixon, Devan Hale, Jaymes Wildfong, Riley Bigger (4x400m, 3:39.73); Gaylord St. Mary's Rylan Matelski (long jump, 19-8).

Area girls event winners: Mancelona's Kaylee Morris (100m, 13.4, PR), Maddie Angell, Aubrey Rhodes, Kenna Foster, Morris (4x100m, 55.55), Emily Anger (pole vault, 8-6); Inland Lakes' Kaylee Taglauer (200m, 28.33, PR); CL-E's Ruby Pletcher (400m, 1:04.72; 100m hurdles, 17.66; 300m hurdles 54.81), Loren Evans, Ellie White, Pascal Wallis, Pletcher (4x200m, 1:57.48), Aspen Evans (high jump, 4-8; long jump, 14-7.5); Gaylord St. Mary's Miriam Murrell (800m, 2:35.42; 1600m, 5:36.15); Joburg's Madalyn Agren (3200m, 12:27.92), Agren, Harlie Fox, Yolanda Gascho, Danielle Agren (4x400m, 4:36.02); Bellaire's Bella Hocking, Morgan Reh, April Delange, Tatum Molski (4x800m, 11:35.29); Forest Area's Desjanea Perkins (shot, put, 34-6.5; discus, 85-1, PR)

BASEBALL

East Jordan 8 12

Joburg 2 0

Game 1: East Jordan — R. Malpass (W) 5.2 IP, 11 K; K. Russell H, R, 3 RBI; J. Haley 3 H, R, RBI; B. Aenis H, R, 2 RBI; L. Stone H, 2 RBI.

Game 2: East Jordan — E. Burns (W) 6 IP, no-hitter, 5 K; Russell H, 2 R, RBI; Haley 4 H, 4 R; Aenis 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Malpass 2 H, 2 RBI; Stone 3 H, 4 RBI; G, Boyer H, RBI.

Benzie Central 22 29

Onekama 0 1

Game 1: Benzie — Lane Sanchez (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 8 K; Tyler Brooks 3 H, 2B, HR, 6 RBI; Dan Wallington H, 2 RBI, 4 R; Jayden Ewing 2B, 2 RBI.

Game 2: Benzie — Matt Ockert (W) 2 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER; Grayson Converse 3 H, 2 RBI; Tegan Chicky 3 H, 4 RBI; Evan Chandler 2 H, 5 RBI; Sanchez H, RBI.

Glen Lake 6 12

Suttons Bay 0 0

Game 1: Glen Lake — Cooper Bufalini (W) 6 IP, no-hitter, 10 K, 3 BB; Benji Allen 2 H; Bufalini 2 H; Isaac Hlavka 2 H, RBI; Joey Rious 2B, 2 RBI; Aiden Gokey 2B, RBI. Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon (L) 5 K.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Allen (W) perfect game, 12 K; Allen 4 H, Gokey 2 H, 3 RBI; Peter Gelsinger 2 H; Hlavka 2B, 2 RBI.

Game notes: Buffalini's no-hitter was first of his career; Allen's perfect game is his second this season and fourth in Glen Lake history.

Frankfort 14

Buckley 2

Frankfort: Luciano Carella (W) 3 IP, 4 K; Rylan Lewis 3 H, HR, 2B; Aiden Evans 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Thomas Edwards 2B, 2 RBI.

Kingsley 7 10

Elk Rapids 3 8

Game 1: Kingsley — Zack Middleton (W) 5.1 IP, ER, 9 K; Bode Bielas 2 H, R; Garrett Martz 2B, 2 R, 2 HBP; Kolsen Orton H, 2 R.

Game 2: Kingsley — Orton 3 H, 2B, 2 R; Bielas 2 H, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Landon Durkin 2B, R, 3 RBI; Ethan Lyon 2 H, 2B, R, RBI; Martz H, 2 R, RBI.

SOFTBALL

St. Francis 6 2

MP Sacred Heart 5 7

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Leah Simetz (W) 8 IP, 9 HA, 2 ER, 9 K; Sophie Hardy H, R; Hunter St. Peter H, R; Simetz H, 2 RBI; Kenlsey Thorpe RBI; Reese Jones H, 2 RBI.

Game 2: St. Francis — Hardy H, R; St. Peter 2 H, R, RBI; Zoey Jetter H, RBI.

Onekama 11 2

Benzie Central 5 16

Game 1: Onekama — Hailey Hart (W) 6 IP, 7 K; Hart 4 RBI. Benzie — Grace Heiges 6 K; Maicee Jones H; Maddy Swander H; Mya Heinz 2 H, RBI; Lydia Heiges H; Moraya Mosher H; Marie Readlinger H; Paige Caple 2B; Anna DeRidder H.

Game 2: Benzie — G. Heiges (W) 5 IP, 7 K; Jones 2B; Swander 3 H, HR, 3 RBI; G. Heiges 2B, HR; Heinz 2 H; L. Heiges 3 H, 2 2B; Readlinger 2 H; Caple 2B. Onekama — Shayla Tetzlaff H; Carley Guerne H; Hart H.

Joburg 14 13

East Jordan 0 3

Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Jayden Marlatt (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 13 K; Reagan Sides 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Marlatt 2 H, 3B, 4 RBI, 4 R.

Game 2: Joburg — Chloe Ferguson (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, ER, 3 K; Mady Peppin 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Jaeden Briley 2 H, R, 3 RBI.

Elk Rapids 6 7

Kingsley 1 2

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Rhielynn Skrocki (W) 6 K; Haleigh Yocom 2 H, RBI; Ashley McCann H, 2 RBI; Brooke Fluty 2 H. Kingsley — Grace Lewis 6 IP, 6 K; Grace Merchant H; Alyssa Hamilton H; Anne Strang H.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Jillian Moazeni (W) 5 K; McCann H, RBI; Yocom 2B, 2 RBI; Evelyn Bruso RBI; Payton Friess RBI; Fluty 2 H. Kingsley — Lewis H; Hamilton H; Strang H; Myah Reuther H; Alena Stewart H.

Buckley 5 9

Frankfort 3 8

Game 1: Buckley — Kayla Milarch (W) 6 IP, 7 K; Maddie Chilson 2 H, HR, 2 R; Allie Brimmer 2B, R; Avery Matthews 2B, R.

Game 2: Buckley — Chilson (W) 7 IP, 11 K; Milarch 3 H, HR, 2 2B, 2 R; Chilson 2 3B, 2 R; Matthews 2 H; Brimmer HR (first ever); Maddie Snider 2 H, game-winning 2B.

GOLF

Titans win Nightmare Invite

Area team results: 1. Traverse City West 309; 2. Traverse City Central 311; 5. Gaylord 340; 11. Cadillac 357; 13. Grayling 368; 15. Petoskey 370.

TC West: 2. Henry Stachnik 74; 4. Winslow Robinson 76; 9. Duncan Robinson 79; 10. Sean Haggerty 80.

TC Central: 2. EJ Maitland 74; T7. Andrew Fender 78; T7. Jaxon Soper 78; 13. Devin Garner 81.

Gaylord: 17. Luke Somerville 83; 26. Kane Vanoosten 85; T30. Brandt Hogerheide 86; T30. Marshall Krajniak 86.

Cadillac: 21. Noah Traviss 84.

Grayling: T53. Bryce Malcolm 91; T53. Gage Modert 91.

Petoskey: 39. Andrew Licata 88.