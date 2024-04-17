PREP ROUNDUP: Hatton softball clinches area title

Apr. 17—LEXINGTON — The Hatton Hornets clinched the regular season title for Class 2A, Area 16 with a 5-2 win over Lexington on Tuesday.

The Hornets took a 3-0 lead after the first two and a half innings and held on for the win.

Arlie Armstrong led Hatton with two hits and two RBIs, and Ava Armstrong added two hits. Anna Kate Potter had two hits and an RBI, while Zella Williamson got the win in the circle, allowing eight hits with just two runs and seven strikeouts.

—

Austin 15, James Clemens 0: Austin scored 14 runs in the first two innings Tuesday to roll over James Clemens in an area contest.

Abby Lindsey had two hits, including a home run, and finished with five RBIs. Kinsley Higdon had two hits and three RBIs, while Lyndi Perkins and Rebecca Horn each had two hits and an RBI.

—

Brewer 6, Cullman 4: Keylyn Stapler had a hit and drove in four runs as Brewed edged out Class 6A Cullman.

Taylor Pellem had three hits for the Patriots and scored two runs. LC Hamilton finished with three hits and an RBI.

—

West Morgan 15, East Lawrence 0: Chasity Rikard homered on Tuesday as West Morgan rolled past East Lawrence.

Rikard finished with two hits and six RBIs and also got the win, allowing just three hits and no runs.

Maddie Letson had four hits and two RBIs and Adi Grace Rodgers added three hits and two RBIs.

—

Ardmore 7, Lawrence County 2: Ardmore scored seven runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings to turn a 1-0 deficit into a big win.

Avery Dunn led the Tigers with three hits and an RBI. Lexi Mooney had two hits and an RBI and Addison Mikel had two hits, while also picking up the win in the circle.

LA Norwood led Lawrence County with three hits.

—

Falkville 3, Lindsay Lane 0: Hope McClanahan had three hits and drove in two runs as Falkvile picked up a shutout win over Lindsay Lane.

Kasey Foote was dominant in the circle for the Blue Devils, allowing five hits and no runs and striking out 13 batters.

Abbey Grace Tomlin had three hits and an RBI.

—

Athens Bible 10, Decatur Heritage 6: Athens Bible built an early 7-0 lead on Tuesday to get the win.

Hannah Robinson led the Trojans with three hits, while Kaylee Carter added two hits and two RBIs.

Ella Olive led Decatur Heritage with a hit and three RBIs.

—

Madison Academy 5, Danville 1: Despite taking an early 1-0, Danville couldn't hold on to get the win.

Isabella Guest, Adily Alberti, McKinley McCaghren and Tamara Hutto each totaled one hit.

—

West Limestone 17, Randolph 0: Lilly Bethune had three hits and drove in four runs in a dominant win for the Wildcats over Randolph.

Aubrey Bethune homered and finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Lilee Legg also had three hits and three RBIs.

—

Athens 15, Columbia 0: Charlie Barnes had three hits and drove in four runs as Athens breezed past Columbia.

—

Mae Jemison 15, Decatur 5: A 10 run fifth inning broke open a one run game and costed Decatur a win on Tuesday.

Ashleigh Thomas led the Red Raiders with two hits and two RBIs.

—

Elkmont 14, Brindlee Mountain: Mary Joyce Woodfin drove in six runs on three hits as Elkmont picked up an easy win.

Savannah Williams homered, driving in two runs.

—

Baseball

—

Danville 20, Falkville 7: Kade Taylor homered and finished with five RBIs in a win for Danville on Tuesday.

AJ Holliday had three hits, two RBIs and scored three runs Avery Brewer added two hits and three RBIs.

Owen Teague led Falkville with a hit and three RBIs, while Sawyer Reynolds had two hits and an RBI.

—

Lawrence County 8, Athens 0: Parker Frost blasted two home runs as Lawrence County picked up a massive win over a 6A playoff team on Tuesday.

Frost finished with two hits and four RBIs. Eli Long also had a solo home run.

Lawrence County will travel this week to take on John Caroll in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Athens will host Pinson Valley in the playoffs.

—

Decatur Heritage 19, Lexington 0: Bo Mitchell had a big game for the Eagles, finishing with four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs.

Bryant Sparkman had four hits and an RBI and Olsen Howard added two hits and three RBIs.