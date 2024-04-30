PREP ROUNDUP: Hartselle steamrolls Muscle Shoals at softball tourney

Apr. 30—HARTSELLE — Brityan Godfrey hit two of Hartselle's five home runs as the Tigers rolled past Muscle Shoals 12-2 in the Class 6A, Area 15 softball tournament on Monday.

Hartselle will face Muscle Shoals for the area championship Tuesday at 5 p.m., with an if-necessary game scheduled for 7 p.m. if Muscle Shoals wins. Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to next week's North Regional in Florence.

Godfrey finished the game with a pair of RBIs, while Katie Gillott, Brooklyn Stiles and Ryley Cate Wolf added one homer and two RBIs each.

Blayne Godfrey pitched all six innings to earn the victory for Hartselle, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six.

—

Muscle Shoals 19, Decatur 0: Ashleigh Thomas and Elizabeth Kresch had one hit each as Decatur opened the area tournament with a loss to Muscle Shoals.

—

Muscle Shoals 15, Decatur 0: Arley Waits and Luna Gutierrez-Ramirez had one hit each as Decatur was eliminated from area tournament play on Monday.

—

Hazel Green 11, Athens 1: Amaya Green drove in a run as Athens fell to Hazel Green in the Class 6A, Area 16 tournament championship on Monday.

Lilly Lowery had a triple for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles and Caitlyn Tedford added one hit each.

—

Athens 13, Columbia 0: Lowery homered, doubled and drove in three runs as Athens staved off elimination with a big win on Monday.

Tedford had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Stiles added a triple, two doubles and one RBI. Green and Kara Crews had a hit and two RBIs each and Lowery pitched four innings for the win, striking out four.

—

Hazel Green 6, Athens 4: Green went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs for Athens in the Class 6A, Area 16 tournament on Monday.

Stiles had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Tedford and Lowery added one hit each.

—

Brewer 11, Arab 5: Cadence Lott had two hits and three RBIs as Brewer won the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament championship on Monday.

Taylor Pellem had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Patriots, while Ava Walls added a hit and two RBIs. Keylyn Stapler doubled twice and drove in two runs and Breia Rusk and Gracie Lawrence had three hits each.

Lawrence pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out four.

—

West Morgan 12, Priceville 5: Jonie Weems had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs as West Morgan claimed the Class 4A, Area 14 tournament championship on Monday.

Adi Grace Rodgers had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Chasity Rikard added a triple and three RBIs. Rikard also pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out six.

Madison Lafountain had a double and two RBIs for Priceville and Kelsey Green homered and drove in one run.

—

Priceville 7, West Morgan 4: Wrozlie Barnett homered, doubled and drove in two runs as Priceville forced a decisive championship game with a win at the Class 4A, Area 14 tournament on Monday.

Bailey Smyth had two hits and one RBI for the Bulldogs, while Darby Thigpen, Elizabeth Murphy and Lafountain added one hit and one RBI each. Murphy pitched three innings of relief for the win, striking out three.

Rikard had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for West Morgan and Kylie Russell added a solo home run.

—

Priceville 4, Good Hope 1: Maddie Black pitched a complete game to lead Priceville at the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament on Monday.

Black allowed one run on eight hits over seven innings, striking out three. Black and Barnett had a hit and two RBIs each, while Kelsey Green added three hits.

—

Good Hope 6, East Lawrence 3: Kensley Bowling doubled and drove in a run as East Lawrence was eliminated from the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament on Monday.

MaKayla Austin, Callie Pittman, Kelsi Whitehead and Emily Mason had two hits each for the Eagles.

—

Danville 7, Elkmont 3: McKinley McCaghren went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Danville in the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament on Monday.

Kirstyn Robinson had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Aubrey Reed and Ellie Tucker added two hits and one RBI each. McCaghren pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out eight.

Savannah Williams had a solo home run for Elkmont and Nyla Parker had a double and one RBI.

—

Madison Academy 13, Danville 2: Reed singled and drove in a run as Danville fell to host Madison Academy on Monday.

Ella Kate Tidwell had one RBI for the Hawks and Jada Weaver had two hits.

—

Lindsay Lane 11, Falkville 1: Madison Veal had two hits, including a double, and one RBI as Falkville finished runner-up at the Class 2A, Area 14 tournament on Monday.

Ellie Cate Hill had a pair of hits for the Blue Devils, while Hope McClanahan, Torri McNutt and Elizabeth Pace had one hit each.

—

Lindsay Lane 9, Falkville 8: Abbey Grace Tomlin doubled and drove in four runs for Falkville on Monday.

Kasey Foote had three hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Hill added a pair of hits and one RBI.

—

Falkville 26, Tanner 0: Hill had four hits and two RBIs in a big win for Falkville on Monday.

Allie Smith had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils and pitched three innings for the win, allowing four hits while striking out four.

Abbie Wood led Tanner with two hits.