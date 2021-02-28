Prep Roundup: Hartselle picks up two wins in Tennessee
Feb. 28—Sophomore Coleman Mizell's base hit in the bottom of the seventh gave Hartselle a 3-2 walk-off win over Locust Grove, Georgia, on Saturday.
The sophomore finished the game with two RBIs in the game played in Houston County, Tennessee.
Starting pitcher William Turner threw a complete game with eight strikeouts, while giving up three hits and one earned run.
Hartselle's Blaze Gillespie doubled and scored a run.
Hartselle 3, Houston County 2: Elliott Bray struck out seven over six innings to get the win. Mizell had two hits and scored one run.
Houston County 4, Hartselle 3: Eli Snelson finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Hartselle in the loss on Friday. Drew Cartee struck out five in four innings.
Leeds 14-5, East Lawrence 1-4: In Game 1, the Eagles were limited to four hits, including an RBI single by Lane Smith. In Game 2, Carson Posey doubled in a run. Levi Barnes and Preston Hood had RBIs.
Athens 15, Westminster 1: On Thursday, Tucker Stockman led Athens with two hits and three RBIs. Braeden Harrison struck out eight Westminster batters.
Lindsay Lane 24, Mae Jemison: Ben Frasier led Lindsay Lane with three hits, four RBIs, four runs scored, four stolen bases and a walk on Thursday. Sam Hogue homered, with three hits and four RBIs. Max Morrison tacked on three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Seth Mitchell chipped in with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. AJ Davis picked up the win.
Vinemont 2, West Morgan 0: Logan Maples walked twice for West Morgan as the team was held without a hit on Thursday.
Softball
Lawrence County 7, Smiths Station 4: McKenzie Hyche did it at the plate and from the circle in the win Friday in the Auburn Invitational. She hit a home run, two doubles and drove in four runs. She pitched 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to get the win. Madelyn Ray had two RBIs.
American Christian 3, Lawrence County 0: The Red Devils were held to five hits in the loss on Friday.
Soccer
Austin girls 7, West Morgan 3: Kayla Wynn finished with three goals for Austin on Thursday. Jayla Gillespie added two goals, and Hannah Winkler and Kailee Aldridge had a goal apiece. Macy Gatica had an assist.
Priceville girls 5, Fairview 0: Anna Swindell had two goals for Priceville on Thursday. Anna Katherine Hopkins, Lillyan Bloodworth and Karli Wade scored one goal each. Katrina Rotermund, Carly Jo Nelson and Karli Wade each had an assist.
Priceville boys 8, Fairview 4: Cody Kennedy led Priceville with three goals and two assists on Thursday. Levi Davis had two goals, and Joey Lubisco, Elijah Hopkins and Logan Treadway added one goal apiece. Dylan Thompson and Maclain Lawson each had an assist. Owen Thurston had eight saves in goal.
Danville boys 10, East Lawrence 0: Justin Hanline had three goals and an assist for Danville on Thursday. Eber Veracruz and Bo Huff each contributed two goals. Nic Whisenant, Ever Lopez, and Martin Lopez had one goal apiece. Martin Lopez, Huff and Ever Lopez each had an assist. Jojo Whisenant had two saves in goal.