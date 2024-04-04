PREP ROUNDUP: Hartselle picks up area win over Decatur

Apr. 4—Hartselle started its area series with Decatur in a big way on Wednesday, defeating the Red Raiders 19-4.

In a game that was postponed from Tuesday, Hartselle overcame a 2-0 deficit after the first inning with an unrelenting offensive barrage. The Tigers led 10-3 after the fifth inning and scored nine more runs in the seventh, finishing with 19 hits total.

Alabama signee Jo Williamson continued his dominant season, finishing with four hits and five RBIs. Cade Miles had four hits and two RBIs, while his brother Cole had three hits and three RBIs.

Bradin Dupper led Decatur with three hits and an RBI and Trey Greenwell added two hits and an RBI.

Hartselle and Decatur will continue their area series Thursday at Hartselle with a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m.

—

Hatton 15, Todd County Central 5: Bryson Jeffreys had three hits and three RBIs as Hatton picked up its 22 win on Wednesday.

Alex Brackin had three hits, two RBIs and four runs scored. Tasean Love and Garson Pierce each had two hits and four RBIs with Love adding a home run.

—

Lawrence 10, Danville 9: Lawrence County scored four runs in the final inning to pull out a come from behind win over Danville on Wednesday.

Parker Frost led the way with four hits and three RBIs, while Sutton Phillips had three hits and two RBIs,

Eli Coker and Sawyer Tapscott each led Danville with two hits and two RBIs.

—

Priceville 9, Grayson County 7: Priceville overcame an early 6-2 deficit to pick up a win on Wednesday.

Tyde Borden had three hits and four RBIs, while Wes Walker finished with two hits and two RBIs, including a home run.

—

Priceville 12, Western Hills 0: Tyde Borden struck out seven batters in four innings as the Bulldogs got a shutout win over Western Hills.

Borden allowed just two hits and no runs as he picked up the win on the mound.

Ethan Sherwood had a hit and three RBIs, while Wes Walker had two hits and an RBI.

—

Hatton 11, Jackson 4: Haton scored five runs in the fourth inning Wednesday to break open a tight ballgame.

Alex Brackin finished the game with three hits and an RBI. Isaiah Crosslin had two hits and three RBIs.

—

Softball

—

Athens 16, Columbia 1: Amaya Green had three hits and three RBIs as Athens crushed Columbia in an area game on Wednesday.

Morgan Stiles homered and scored three runs and Carly Ennis had two hits and an RBI.

Camryn Townsend got the win in the circle, allowing no hits and one run in three innings.

—

Tennis

—

Decatur's boys and girls tennis teams each swept Columbia earlier this week 9-0.

For the girls, Mattie Fite, Sheridan South, Harrison Wiley, Emory Leffers, Abby McCormick and Riley Chism each picked up singles wins. Fite and South, Wiley and McCormick, Leffers and Chism earned doubles wins.

On the boy's side, Brady Mann, Sawyer Terry, Kameron Bell, Luke Bouchillon, Karrington Bell and Callahan Caina got singles wins. Mann and Terry, Bouchillon and Caina and the Bell brothers all got doubles wins.