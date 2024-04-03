PREP ROUNDUP: Hartselle opens Buccaneer Classic with 10-2 win

Mar. 29—HOOVER — Jo Williamson homered, doubled and drove in four runs as Hartselle opened the Buccaneer Classic in Hoover with a 10-2 win over Enterprise on Thursday.

Peyton Steele went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Cade Miles added a pair of hits, including a triple, and one RBI.

Jace Meadows pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

—

Decatur 10, Albertville 8: Trey Greenwell had a pair of hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for Decatur on Thursday.

Sam Stephenson had a hit and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Bradin Dupper added two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Put Webster pitched four innings for the win, striking out four.

—

Lawrence County 17, Austin 7: Ryder McGregory had two hits and three RBIs as Lawrence County won a high-scoring game on Thursday.

Sutton Phillips had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Parker Frost and Caden Norwood added a hit and two RBIs each. Tucker Legg pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief for the win, striking out four.

Chet Lowman doubled and drove in three runs for Austin. Maddox Mitchell had two hits and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Ethan Wynn and Trey Harville added two hits each.

—

Athens 8, Foley 0: Hudson Marks pitched a complete-game shutout for Athens on Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings of work.

Jack Elliott went 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Walker Fleming added a hit and one RBI.

—

Hatton 6, Danville 1: Parker Huff pitched five shutout innings for Hatton on Thursday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Jalen Heaps tripled, doubled and drove in a run for the Hornets, while Huff, Alex Brackin and Taegen Burleson added one hit and one RBI each.

—

East Limestone 6-10, Glencoe 2-0: Chris Fitts homered and drove in a run for East Limestone in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Cole Vining had one hit and one RBI for the Indians, while Gunnar Lamburschi added one RBI. Bay Scott had two hits and Charlie Eslick pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win, striking out eight.

Lambruschi doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead East Limestone in the finale. Scott had two hits and three RBIs, while Fitts added a solo homer. Cade Parham pitched five shutout innings for the win, allowing five hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

—

West Limestone 13, Clements 3: West Owens tossed a complete game for West Limestone on Thursday, allowing one earned run over seven innings while striking out 10.

Offensively, Owens led the Wildcats with three hits and two RBIs, while Braxton Griffin added two hits and two RBIs. Cade Carpenter had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Jacob Peoples had two hits and one RBI to lead Clements.

—

Brewer 4, Elkmont 3: Cole Drinkard singled twice and drove in three runs to lead Brewer on Thursday.

Dayton Wilson had a hit and one RBI for the Patriots, while Logan Powers and Chase Smith added two hits each. Smith tossed 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Jake Guthrie had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Elkmont.

—

Haleyville 13, East Lawrence 2: Brody Kitchens, Lane Smith and Chaston Jackson had one hit each for East Lawrence on Thursday.

—

Whitesburg Christian 11, Falkville 1: Dawson Fowler singled to account for Falkville's only hit on Thursday.

—

Softball

—

Austin 7, Danville 0: Abbey Lindsey pitched a five-inning perfect game for Austin on Thursday, striking out 13 of 15 batters faced to earn the victory.

Lindsey and Khaliah Mason had two hits and one RBI each for the Black Bears, while Claire Wright finished with three hits.

—

Priceville 10, Decatur 0: Kelsey Green pitched five shutout innings to lead Priceville on Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Darby Thigpen had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Gracin Prater added a hit and two RBIs. Green singled twice and drove in one run.

—

Decatur Heritage 6, Falkville 5: Allie Tidwell doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Decatur Heritage on Thursday.

Marissa Adams had two hits and one RBI for the Eagles, while Savannah Sims added three hits. Adams pitched four innings for the win, striking out one.

Madison Veal had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Falkville. Abbey Grace Tomlin had three hits and one RBI and Allie Smith had three hits.

—

East Lawrence 14, Hatton 5: Callie Pittman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in a big win for East Lawrence on Thursday.

Mattie Rae Gillespie had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Emma Coan homered and drove in a pair of runs. Macey Austin pitched four innings of relief for the win, striking out two.

Anna Potter had a hit and two RBIs for Hatton, while Ava Lovelady added two hits, including a home run, and one RBI.

—

West Morgan 5, Brewer 4: Chasity Rikard homered, singled and drove in four runs for West Morgan on Thursday. Rikard also pitched six innings for the win, striking out seven.

Taylor Pellem had one hit and one RBI for Brewer.

—

Soccer

—

Priceville girls 4, Madison County 0: AK Hopkins scored two goals to lead Priceville on Thursday.

Lillyan Bloodworth had one goal and one assist for the Bulldogs, while Madelyn Kennedy added one goal. Mae Vick and Kenzie Bowling had one assist each and Tori Staats recorded 15 saves in the shutout.

—

Westminster Christian 2, Priceville 1: Hopkins scored off an assist from Bloodworth to account for Priceville's lone goal on Monday.

—

Decatur girls 5, Austin 3: Hope Bouchillon and Carrigan Collins scored two goals each to lead Decatur past rival Austin on Tuesday. Yoshari Chavez added one goal for the Red Raiders. — Tennis

—

Decatur splits with Madison Academy: Decatur split a match with Madison Academy on Monday, with the boys winning 6-3 and the girls falling 5-4.

Brady Mann (6-0, 6-0), Sawyer Terry (6-2, 6-1), Luke Bouchillon (6-2, 6-2) and Karrington Bell (6-2, 6-2) each picked up singles wins for the boys. Pairs of Mann-Terry (6-0, 6-0) and Bell-Bell (7-5, 6-4) picked up wins in doubles.

For the girls, Sheridan South (6-0, 6-4) and Riley Chism (7-5, 7-6) picked up wins in singles play and pairs of Mattie Fite-South (3-6, 6-3, 10-8) and Harrison Wiley-Abby McCormick (6-4, 6-3) picked up wins in doubles.