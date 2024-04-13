PREP ROUNDUP: Hartselle hammers rival Cullman, 14-0

Apr. 13—HARTSELLE — Jace Meadows pitched five shutout innings as Hartselle rolled past rival Cullman 14-0 in high school baseball on Friday.

Meadows allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven, throwing 43 of 64 pitches for strikes.

Brody Leathers went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Lawson Williams added a home run and three RBIs. Jo Williamson singled twice and drove in a run, and Cam Palahach and Ashler Doepel had a hit and two RBIs each.

—

Decatur Heritage 10-8, Danville 6: Brady Wilson pitched 6 1/3 strong innings to pick up the win for Decatur Heritage in game one on Friday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 11.

Ford Sparkman went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Wilson added a hit and two RBIs. Bo Mitchell and Jack Sims had two hits and one RBI each.

Sparkman and Olsen Howard drove in two runs each for Decatur Heritage in game two. Howard pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts.

Jackson Randolph and Kade Taylor had two RBIs each for Danville.

—

Athens 3, Brooks 1: Hudson Marks tossed seven innings to earn the victory for Athens on Friday, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts.

Caiden Dumas had one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Marks added a pair of singles.

—

Ardmore 11, Brewer 1: Cole Clinard doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Ardmore on Friday.

Dawson Pearson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Noah Stafford added three hits, including a triple, and one RBI. Caden Bailes had a hit and two RBIs and Zach Hall pitched five innings for the win, striking out seven.

Kyle Johnson drove in one run for Brewer.

—

Lawrence County 7, Jasper 4: Caden Norwood had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Lawrence County on Friday.

Parker Frost and Drew Gatlin had two hits and one RBI each for the Red Devils, while Levi Sanderson added a hit and two RBIs. Kaiden Wear pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, striking out four.

—

West Limestone 10, Rogers 7: Cade Carpenter homered and drove in five runs to lead West Limestone on Friday.

Braxton Griffin had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Wesley Dean added three hits and one RBI. Weston Owens pitched six innings for the win, striking out six.

—

Skyline 3-0, Athens Bible School 2-6: Weston Todd pitched six strong innings in a close loss for Athens Bible in game one of a doubleheader on Friday, allowing three hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts.

Luke Murrell had a hit and one RBI for the Trojans, while Ryan Faust and Grant Ogles added one hit each.

Murrell pitched seven scoreless innings for Athens Bible in the finale, allowing two hits while striking out 14. Ethan Johnson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Murrell had one hit and two RBIs.

—

Randolph 9, Priceville 5: Wes Walker homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Priceville on Friday.

Jake England had a double and one RBI for the Bulldogs, while Tatum Sivley added one RBI.

—

Lauderdale County 14, Elkmont 0: Joey Richards singled to account for Elkmont's lone hit on Friday.

—

Muscle Shoals 17, Decatur 0: Bryce Parker, Reeves Waller, Sam Stephenson and Trey Greenwell had one hit each for Decatur on Saturday.

—

Softball

—

Decatur 14, Pickens Academy 1: Annabelle Matthews had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in a big win for Decatur on Friday.

Mallie Hudson had a hit and four RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Arley Waits and Zoey Hensley added one hit and two RBIs each. Matthews pitched an inning for the win, striking out two.

—

DAR 3, Decatur 2: Waits and Elizabeth Kresch had one hit and one RBI each for Decatur on Friday.

Jazlyn Jackson added a hit for the Red Raiders and Hudson pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out one.

—

Hartselle 5, Chelsea 4: Katie Norgard homered, tripled and drove in two runs to lead Hartselle on Friday.

Brityan Godfrey had a double and two RBis for the Tigers, while Kaelyn Jones and Katie Gillott added two hits each. Bailey Lawrence pitched an inning of relief for the win.

—

Danville 4, Deshler 1: McKinley McCaghren pitched a complete game for Danville on Friday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 10 over six innings of work.

Ellie Tucker had two hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while McCaghren added three hits and one RBI.

—

East Lawrence 6, Cleveland 2: Emma Coan homered and drove in one run for East Lawrence on Friday.

Averie Hargett, Mattie Rae Gillespie and Kelsi Whitehead had one hit and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Gillespie pitched five innings for the win.

—

East Lawrence 12, JB Pennington 3: MaKayla Austin had two hits and two RBIs to lead East Lawrence on Friday.

Coan, Callie Pittman and Macey Austin had two RBIs each for the Eagles, while Whitehead pitched two innings for the win.

—

Bob Jones 4, Brewer 0: Breia Rusk had a pair of singles as Brewer dropped a game to Class 7A Bob Jones on Friday.

—

Brewer 6, Oak Grove 4: Rusk had two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots on Friday, while Taylor Pellem added a hit and two RBIs.

Karli Stanton pitched all five innings for the win, allowing four runs with three strikeouts.

—

Meek 10, Decatur Heritage 4: Allie Tidwell had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI for Decatur Heritage on Friday.

Ella Olive had two hits, including a triple, for the Eagles and Savannah Sims had one double.

—

West Point 8, Hatton 7: Marlie Hood had a hit and two RBIs for Hatton on Friday. Arlie Rae Armstrong had a pair of doubles for the Hornets, who led 7-3 after four innings.

—

Huntsville 7, Ardmore 1: AG King drove in a run as Ardmore dropped a game to Class 7A Huntsville on Friday.

Addison Mikel tripled for the Tigers, while Payton Pennington and Ashlyn Mullins added one hit each.

—

West Limestone 4, Sardis 4: Lilly Bethune had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for West Limestone on Friday.

JuliAnn Kyle homered and drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats, while Katie Lyn Kyle pitched six innings, allowing three hits while striking out 11.

—

Soccer

—

West Morgan 7, West Limestone 0: Myra Ramos and Madison Parker scored three goals each in a big win for West Morgan on Thursday.

Stacy Blanco added one goal and one assist for the Rebels (8-9), and Maddie Parker was in goal for the shutout.

West Morgan continues play on Tuesday against Hamilton at Jack Allen.