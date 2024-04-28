PREP ROUNDUP: Hartselle and Athens baseball advance, face off next week

Apr. 27—The area's two remaining postseason baseball teams will face off next week for a spot in the Class 6A semifinals, as Hartselle and Athens each won decisive Game 3s in their second-round matchups Saturday.

A day after splitting with Pell City, Hartselle picked up an impressive 12-2 win on Saturday, while Athens used a dominant pitching effort to pick up an 8-0 win over Gardendale.

The two teams will meet at Reuben Sims Field in Hartselle next week. The Tigers won the previous matchup between the two teams this season 3-2.

—

Hartselle 12, Pell City 2: Cam Palahach doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Hartselle's offense Saturday.

Peyton Steele, Asher Doepel and Jo Williamson had a hit and one RBI each for the Tigers, while Cade Miles, Cole Miles and Brody Leathers added one RBI each.

Landon Blackwood pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

—

Athens 8, Gardendale 0: Walker Fleming shut down the Rockets on Saturday, scattering just four hits over seven innings while striking out three.

Austin Uptain and Hudson Marks had two hits and two RBIs each for the Golden Eagles, while Caiden Dumas added a hit and two RBIs. Fleming singled and drove in a run.

—

Softball

—

Austin 11, Bob Jones 9: Arden Breedlove homered, doubled and drove in five runs as Austin wrapped up the Class 7A, Area 8 championship with its third straight win on Saturday.

The Black Bears fell into the elimination bracket with a loss to Bob Jones on Friday but rallied to win three straight Saturday to earn a spot in next week's North Regional tournament.

Abby Lindsey went 4-for-4 with two homers, a double and two RBIs, while Claire Wright added three hits and one RBI. Lindsey pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out five.

—

Austin 8, Bob Jones 3: Breedlove had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Wright tripled and drove in three runs and Zyan Moore had two hits and two RBIs.

Lindsey pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

—

Austin 17, James Clemens 0: Lindsey homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the Black Bears.

Breedlove homered, singled and drove in three runs and Rebecca Horn had two hits and two RBIs. Lindsey pitched four shutout innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out six.