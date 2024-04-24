Prep roundup: Hardin Northern tops Upper Scioto Valley

Apr. 23—BASEBALL

Hardin Northern 17, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Hardin Nothern scored 12 times in the fourth inning to pull away from Upper Scioto Valley.

Nolan Hopson and Landon Wetherill each drove in three runs for the Polar Bears. Xander Wilson picked up the win, throwing 2 1/3 innings and holding the Rams to two hits and one earned run.

Versailles 4, Coldwater 0

Versailles scored three times in the fifth inning and AJ Griesdorn's two-way effort led the Tigers to a win over previously unbeaten Coldwater.

Griesdorn limited the Cavaliers to four hits in the shutout and went 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI.

Minster 4, Delphos St. John's 3

TJ Werts, Austin Moenter and Braylon Metzger each had two hits for the Blue Jays in the loss.

Fort Recovery 2, St. Henry 0

Alex Dues tossed a complete game for the Indians. He struck out 10 batters and limited St. Henry to five hits.

Fort Recovery's Caden Homan went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs in the win.

Elgin 7, Perry 1

Brady Shively went 3 for 4 out of the leadoff hole in the loss for Perry.

SOFTBALL

Elgin 12, Perry 0

Makenna Dray had two hits and both Takyrah McVay and Kennedy Essex added one hit in Perry's loss.

Coldwater 10, Versailles 0

Madison Wendel had three hits and drove in five runs for the Cavaliers. She also earned the win by pitching a five-inning no-hitter and striking out eight batters.

Fort Recovery 19, St. Henry 9

Alexis Grisez and Jenna Homan had four hits each and combined to drive in five runs for the Indians. Homan also threw a complete game, limiting St. Henry to seven earned runs on eight hits.

For the Redksins, Kennedy Wendel went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI.

Minster 8, Allen East 4

Savana Brooks and Tayler Nickles drove in two runs each for Allen East in the loss.

Parkway 10, Marion Local 5

Parkway's Madison Louth went 4 for 5 and Meg Henkle picked up the win inside the circle.

Upper Scioto Valley 12, Hardin Northern 4

Upper Scioto Valley scored seven times in the sixth inning to run away from the Polar Bears.

Brielle Cotterman went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Rams.

Fort Loramie 9, New Bremen 3

Mackenzie Bornhorst went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs for New Bremen in the loss.