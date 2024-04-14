Prep Roundup: Greene Devils close Tribe Classic with win; SHHS reaches semis of NFS Softball Tournament

(WJHL) – Local tournament action continued across the baseball and softball diamonds of the Tri-Cities on Saturday.

Amick homers again, #4 Vols top Tigers

Greeneville got the better of Abingdon to close out the Tribe Classic in Kingsport, 9-3.

In the NFS Softball Tournament, Science Hill earned the No. 2 seed in the elimination round, and promptly topped Chuckey-Doak, 16-0. The Lady Toppers would fall, however, in the tournament semifinals to West Ridge, 2-0 in extra innings.

OTHER SCORES:

Dobyns-Bennett 8, William Byrd (VA) 7 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

Dobyns-Bennett 5, Cherokee 4 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

Tennessee High 11, Gate City 3 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

Science Hill 7, Tuscola (NC) 6 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

Unicoi Co. 11, Gate City 9 (BASE – Tribe Classic)

South Greene 10, Chuckey-Doak 5 (BASE)

Waverly Central 2, Dobyns-Bennett 1 (SB)

Anderson Co. 10, Dobyns-Bennett 0 (SB)

