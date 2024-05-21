Prep Roundup: Grayling baseball sweeps Kalkaska on senior night; Trojans, TC West's Winslow win at TCC varsity invite

May 20—GRAYLING — The Grayling Vikings picked up wins seven and eight in a doubleheader sweep of Kalkaska at home Monday.

The Vikings knocked off the Blazers by a 2-1 final in game one and then defeated them 6-4 in the second game of the twinbill, which was also senior night for Grayling.

Brodie Gross notched the win for Grayling, allowing four hits and striking out eight in six innings of work in game one. Corbin Allen's two-RBI double was enough offense for Gross in the one-run victory.

Carter England took the loss for Kalkaska, striking out three. England also drove in the Blazers' lone run, and Keeghan Rohring had two hits.

Allen got the win for Grayling in game two, striking out nine Blazers. He got an early lead from Aydden Clark, who hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Gross was perfect at the plate with three hits, including an RBI double in the fourth inning. Trevor Cvitovich and Vaughn Gaertner each drove in a run for the Vikings. Kalkaska's Evan Hardy had two hits, and Chase Banko, Sam Fitzgerald and Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales each had an RBI.

Grayling next plays at McBain on Wednesday. Kalkaska travels to Pine River on Wednesday.

GOLF

Trojans, TC West's Robinson win at TCC Varsity Invite

TRAVERSE CITY — It's not often that Traverse City Central and Traverse City West both get wins when the crosstown rivals square off, but that happened at Monday's TCC Varsity Invite at the Traverse City Country Club.

The Trojans' top four scorers combined to break 300 by a single stroke, carding a 299 in the boys golf meet that featured a bevy of northern Michigan teams. Andrew Fender led TC Central with an even-par 71, good for second place on the individual leaderboard. Cameron Mansfield fired a 74 to finish in fifth, and both Griffin Mawson and EJ Maitland tied for ninth after each shot a 77.

Winslow Robinson strengthened his case to be the 2024 Record-Eagle Boys Golfer of the Year with another individual win as the TC West junior fired a 33 on the back nine to finish the day with a 1-under 70 as the low medalist. The Titans finished in third place overall with a 305. Henry Stachnik placed fifth with a 74. Duncan Robinson was 12th with a 79, and Jason Parrish finished 22nd with an 82.

Traverse City St. Francis was the runner-up, finishing just two strokes behind the champion Trojans with a 301. Freshman Casey Jackson led the Gladiators with a 72 to finish in fourth place followed by Owen Jackson with a 74, David Ansley with a 76, and Josh Slocum with a 79.

Central's B team, led by Ben Lee's 80, finished in fourth with a 330. Jack Chacon fired a 77 to lead West's B team to a fifth-place finish at 332. Gaylord finished sixth with a 342, paced by Kane Vanoosten's 83.

Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman, also a top contender for Golfer of the Year, finished in second place with a 71 as the Lakers took seventh with a 349. Central's third team got three 89s from Arthur McManus, Cole Herzberg and Jace Usiondek to also finish seventh at 349.

Cadillac's Noah Traviss carded an 84, leading the Vikings to ninth place at 361. Traverse City Christian rounded out the top 10 with a 393, led by Joey Mirabelli's 81.

Charlevoix wins Jim Glynn Classic

CHARLEVOIX — Bryce Boss fired a 75 at the Belvedere Golf Club to lead the Charlevoix Rayders to a victory on their home course Monday.

The Rayders combined to shoot a 323 behind Boss' 75, Joe Gaffney in sixth with a 79, Maxwell Drenth in ninth with an 83, and Hudson Vollmer in 15th with an 86.

Elk Rapids took second place overall, led by Gabe Lively's 77 and Baron Vollmer's 78, which were good for third and fourth place, respectively, on the individual leaderboard. Boyne City took fourth with a 344, paced by Andrew Stadt's 82. Andrew Licata shot an 80 to help Petoskey finish fifth at 349.

Grayling finished sixth at 366 followed by Charlevoix's B team in seventh at 374, Benzie Central in eighth at 376, Traverse City St. Francis' B team in ninth at 379, East Jordan in 10th at 382, Harbor Springs in 12th at 402, and Kalkaska in 13th at 419.

Benzie's Christien Westcott tied for first place individually with a 75. The remainder of the top 10 included area golfers Ryan Reynolds from Boyne City and East Jordan's Ty Burks tied for ninth at 83.

Mid Michigan Golf Conference championships

ROSCOMMON — McBain Northern Michigan Christian tied for third place at Monday's Mid Michigan Golf Conference championship meet at the Quest Golf Course in Roscommon.

Blaire DeZeeuw, a freshman, was the Comets' top scorer, firing an 81. Emmitt Baas took ninth place with an 84 followed by Dries VanNoord in 14th with an 88 and Titus Johns in 24th with a 93.

Manton, led by Lincoln Hicks' 95, finished eighth at 394. McBain placed 11th with a 498, led by Cason Witbeck's 107.

SOFTBALL

Buckley 4

Manton 2

Buckley: Maddie Chilson (W) 6 IP, 2 ER, 14 K; Chilson 2 H, HR, 2 R; Addisen Harrand R; Maddie Snider R.

Elk Rapids 8 13

Charlevoix 2 2

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Rhielynn Skrocki (W) 13 K; Jillian Moazeni 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI; Payton Friess 2 H, 2B, RBI; Emma Eckerdt H, RBI; Brooke Fluty H, RBI; Haleigh Yocom H, RBI.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Skrocki (W) 5 K; Moazeni 2 H, HR, 3 RBI; Fluty H, RBI; Yocom 2B, RBI; Trudy Stibbs 2B, RBI; Eckerdt RBI.

Grayling 3 8

Kalkaska 2 4

Game 1: Grayling — Jessica Campbell (W) 8 K; Campbell 3 H, 2B; Anna Wood 2 H; Mandy Andrews 2 H; Jillian Hartman 2 RBI. Kalkaska — Alyssa Colvin (L) 7 K; Aubrey Manchester 2 H.

Game 2: Grayling — Cali D'Amour (W) 2 HA, 2 K; Campbell 9 K; Wood 3 H; Campbell 3 RBI; Hartman 3 RBI. Kalkaska — Paige Hilmert 2 H; Courtney Borden RBI.

Mancelona 2 8

Ellsworth 1 7

UP NEXT: Mancelona heads to Onaway on Thursday. Ellsworth hosts Mackinaw City on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Mancelona 12 10

Ellsworth 2 0

Game 1: Mancelona — Heath Bradley (W) 4.2 IP, 1 RA; Ryan Naumcheff 2 H, 3 R, RBI, 3 SB; Tavin Morgan 2 H, R, 3 RBI.

Game 1: Mancelona — Logan Marsh (W) 5 IP, no-hitter; Brayden Kreuger 2 H, 2 R; Naumcheff 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI.

East Jordan 4 4

Harbor Springs 0 0

Game 1: East Jordan — L. Stone (W) 3.2 IP, 1 HA, 5 K; E. Burns H, R; Russell 2 H, 2 RBI; J. Haley RBI; Stone H, R; B. Grybauskas H, R.

Game 2: East Jordan — Stone (W) 1.2 IP, 1 HA, 2 K; Burns H, 2 R; Russell H, R, RBI; Haley H, R; R. Malpass H, RBI; Stone H, RBI.

SOCCER

Ogemaw Heights 4

McBain NMC 0

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Harper Tossey 15 saves.

UP NEXT: The Comets (15-2-2) play in districts May 29.

Glen Lake 4

Benzie Central 0

Glen Lake: Ava Raymond 3 goals; Maggie Diotte 1 goal; Andi Forton shutout.

Benzie Central: Hannah Batchelder 7 saves.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-7-1) play Harbor Springs in districts Thursday. The Huskies (0-17) play Big Rapids Crossroads in districts Wednesday.