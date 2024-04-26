PREP ROUNDUP: Good Hope tops Cold Springs 11-1

Apr. 25—Good Hope's softball team took care of business Thursday en route to an 11-1 home win over Cold Springs.

The Raiders registered 12 hits in the five-inning victory versus the Eagles to improve to 16-8-1 on the season.

Kortnie Williams gifted Cold Springs a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second inning, but it was all Good Hope from there.

The Raiders responded in the home half of the frame — Natalie Miller and Campbell Koch each produced RBI doubles, Lizzy Steed sacrificed in a run and Good Hope plated two more on an error by the Eagles — to go ahead 5-1. Miller added a two-run single in the third inning before Steed eventually followed with a two-run, inside-the-park homer.

Haley Lay's RBI double and Molly Johnson's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning capped the scoring for Good Hope.

Lay led the way offensively with three hits, while Kylee Smith, Addyson Burgess and Miller each tallied two. Steed, Koch and Carley Adams provided one apiece. Burgess, meanwhile, scattered three hits and a strikeout across four innings of excellent work in the circle. Molly Benefield shrugged off a lone hit to strike out the side in the fifth inning.

Williams had two hits for the Eagles, while Sadie Smith and Adriana Young notched one apiece.

Curry 12, Cullman 4

Reese Hopper: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Fairview 16, Brindlee Mountain 3

Ayda Payne: 2-for-2 (HR), 3 RBIs

Addison Phillips: 2-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs

Emily Benson: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Allison Davis: 2-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

West Point 16, Holly Pond 3

Kylee Quinn: 3-for-4, RBI

Kara Jones: 3-for-4

Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs

Sidney Burks: 4 RBIs