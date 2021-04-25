PREP ROUNDUP: Golfers compete at Logansport Invite

Apr. 25—The Logansport boys golf team hosted a 13-team invitational on Saturday at Dykeman Park Golf Course.

The Berries shot a season-best 320 to place third. NCC opponent Kokomo won with a 308 and sectional opponent Twin Lakes was runner-up with a 313.

The Berries were led by Tyler Vietti, who placed third overall with a 2-over par 72. Trevor Vietti placed fifth with a 76.

Noah Lange added an 84 and Brant Higgins had an 88 for the Berries.

Lewis Cass placed fourth with a 334. Jensen Burrous led the Kings with a 77. He was followed by Rowdy Frey with (83), Mason Hahn (85), Jaden Younts (89) and Blake Brown (98).

Maconaquah placed fifth with a 341, followed by Rochester (344), McCutcheon (370), Peru (371), Twin Lakes JV (375), Western (378), Wabash (386), Caston (396) and Logan JV (415).

AJ Dague led Caston with an 87, followed by Dominic Herseman (90), Marshall Finke (109) and Colby Pugh (110).

David Wooten shot an 88 to lead the Logan JV.

BASEBALL

LOGANSPORT SWEEPS KOKOMO

Logansport swept Kokomo by scores of 8-5 in 11 innings and 11-0 in six innings on Saturday at Jim Turner Field.

Sophomore Tristan Kitchel hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the 11th in the opener for the Berries (9-5, 4-2 NCC West), who have now won four in a row.

Gavin Smith later added a two-run single in the 11th to give Logan an 8-5 lead. He got the win on the mound, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings of relief. He worked a 1-2-3 11th.

Calryan Parmeter got the start and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings. Caleb Crook worked a scoreless inning of relief allowing one hit while striking out the side.

Smith had a four-hit game. His triple followed by an RBI double by Ethan Denny tied the game at 1-all in the third. The Berries rallied for two runs in the sixth to tie it at 3-all. Kitchel drove in Kaiden Lucero with a triple and scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

Wildness hurt the Wildkats (2-10, 1-3) in the seventh as they walked the bases loaded. Denny scored on a wild pitch to give Logan a 4-3 lead. Eli Starkey's RBI groundout made it 5-3.

Sophomore John Curl started a rally in the bottom of the seventh with a double as he just missed a home run for Kokomo. He had two hits and three runs scored in the contest. Jacob Walker's two-out RBI single tied the game at 5-all. The score would remain that way until the 11th.

Kitchel and Mike Meadows both had two hits in the win for the Berries.

Meadows held the Kats to one hit and four walks and struck out seven in a six-inning shutout victory in game two.

Smith had a walkoff grand slam. Kitchel had a triple, single and two runs scored. Caleb Miller had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored. Kian Harris had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Jeremiah Miller had a double and RBI. Parmeter added a single and run scored.

Logan hosts Rochester on Tuesday.

PIONEER SPLITS

Pioneer split a doubleheader at LaVille, winning game one 6-3 and dropping game two 9-5.

Caleb Sweet and Hunter Klepinger each had RBI singles in the opener for the Panthers (5-4, 1-1 HNAC). Brayden Erickson got the win, allowing one run on five hits over six innings, striking out 11. Klepinger closed out the win.

Sweet went yard in game two. Daniel Reyes went 3-for-3. Wyatt Zeider had two hits.

Pioneer travels to Caston on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

CASTON 10, CLINTON CENTRAL 5

The Class A No. 7 Lady Comets traveled to Clinton Central and defeated the Bulldogs 10-5 on Saturday.

Addison Zimpleman got the win on the mound, pitching five innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10.

Maddi Smith had a home run, single and two RBIs for the Comets (12-1). Zimpleman had an inside-the-park home run, double, single and three RBIs. Eillie Deming had a double and two RBIs. Isabel Scales had a double and RBI. Macee Hinderlider had two singles and an RBI. Bekah Milburn and Kinzie Mollenkopf each added a single.

Caston swept Maconaquah by scores of 8-1 and 13-3 on Friday in Bunker Hill.

Zimpleman got the win in the opener. She allowed six hits and two walks and struck out seven. Scales had a home run, two singles and three RBIs. Zimpleman also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Layne Oliver had a home run and three RBIs. Annie Harsh had a double and two RBIs. Deming and Hinderlider each had a single.

Mollenkopf got the win in game two, allowing nine hits and no walks and striking out nine. Zimpleman went 4-for-4 with a triple, double and two singles. Oliver hit two home runs. Deming had a home run, single and four RBIs. Mollenkopf and Scales each had a double. Harsh had a single and a sac bunt. Bailey Harness and Hinderlider each had a single.

LOGANSPORT SWEEPS OLE MISS

Logan swept a doubleheader at Mississinewa on Saturday by scores of 7-1 and 5-3.

Claire Kitchel got a complete-game win in the opener for the Berries (7-5). She allowed one run on five hits, striking out 10 and walking zero. Kitchel, Katey Hall and Berlyn Huff each had a multiple hit game. Hall went 3-for-3.

Alexis Doss had the go-ahead RBI to give Logan a 4-3 lead in the fifth in game two.

Kitchel again pitched the Berries to the win, allowing no runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Ashlyn Berkshire, Kendra Sutton and Alexsa Herrold each collected two hits. Doss added a dinger in the seventh inning.

GIRLS TENNIS

LOGANSPORT TOURNEY

Logan lost to LaVille 3-2 on Saturday morning.

Lydia Goad at No. 1 singles and Lexi Brown at No. 2 singles had wins.

A match with Northwestern started before it was postponed by rain.

MADISON-GRANT INVITE

Cass was able to get some tennis on Saturday before it rained.

The Kings finished second with Kate Gremelspacher taking home the individual medal at No. 1 singles.