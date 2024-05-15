Prep Roundup: Glen Lake's Michael Houtteman wins individuals at NWC meet; Standfest scores 5 goals for Elk Rapids in 6-2 win; Grayling routs Beaverton, 7-0

May 14—LELAND — Glen Lake junior Michael Houtteman has created a lot of estates on the golf course this season.

Houtterman walked away from Tuesday's Northwest Conference meet at Leland Country Club with his 10th straight first-place individual finish after shooting a 33 in the nine-hole competition.

His performance helped the Lakers place first with a combined score of 176. Benzie Central placed second with a 185. Frankfort was third with a 190 followed by Leland (198) and Kingsley (217).

Benzie Central junior Christien Westcott placed second individually after firing off a 39. He was followed by Glen Lake senior Jacob Switzer and Frankfort senior Aiden O'Dwyer, who tied for third after each shot a 41.

GOLF

Charlevoix wins Harbor Springs Invite

HARBOR SPRINGS — Charlevoix finished first overall at the Harbor Moor in Harbor Springs on Wednesday by shooting a 318 overall. Elk Rapids was in second with a 338. Boyne City, East Jordan, and Kalkaska round out the top five.

Elks' sophomore Baron Vollmer took individual honors, firing off a 74. Charlevoix senior Hudson Vollmer finished in second overall with 75. East Jordan's Ty Burks and Scott Lyons tied for third with 78.

SOCCER

TC Central 3

Alpena 0

UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-4-4, 4-2-2 Big North) travel to Gaylord on Thursday.

Petoskey 2

TC West 2

UP NEXT: The Titans (7-5-5, 3-0-5 Big North) host Cadillac on Thursday. Petoskey (11-2-2, 6-1-2 Big North) host Alpena on Thursday.

Elk Rapids 6

Charlevoix 2

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 5 goals; Sierra Boilore 1 goal, assist; Piper Meteer 1 assist; Bink Cutting 1 assist; Natasha Bebee 9 saves.

UP NEXT: The Elks (10-8, 7-2 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Thursday. The Rayders (5-5-1, 3-4-1 Lake Michigan) host Suttons Bay on Friday.

Gaylord 3

Cadillac 0

Cadillac: Lydia Owen 2 saves.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-8-3, 2-6-1 Big North) travel to Traverse City West on Thursday. The Blue Devils (8-4-4, 4-2-2 Big North)

Grayling 7

Beaverton 0

UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-10-1, 2-8-1 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Monday.

Clare 8

Brethren 0

UP NEXT: The Bobcats (1-13-1, 1-11-1 Northern Michigan) travel to Houghton Lake on Friday.