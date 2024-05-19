Prep Roundup: Glen Lake wins Randy Weber Invitational Tournament; St. Francis golf places 5th at Katke Classic

May 19—MAPLE CITY — The Glen Lake boys Lakers are preparing themselves for a long postseason run after another stellar weekend of varsity baseball action.

The No. 13-ranked Lakers added two more checks to their win column to move to 21-3 overall after defeating Boyne City, 10-1, in game one and Rogers City, 6-3, in the championship game at the Randy Weber Invitational Tournament at home Saturday.

Rogers City defeated Boyne City 7-4 to play in the championship game.

Cooper Bufalini allowed two hits and walked one while striking out 11 in the first game. Tanner Crick finished with two hits and an RBI, and Aiden Gokey contributed with two RBI.

Isaac Hlavka started the championship game by going three innings, striking out one and walking one while giving up two runs on three hits. Gokey came on in relief and went 2.2 innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out six and walking one.

At the plate, Peter Gelsinger had two doubles and two RBI, and Fletcher Middleton finished with a triple and two RBI.

The Lakers host Division 4 No.18-ranked Harbor Light Christian on Monday.

BASEBALL

Grand Rapids FHN 1 14

TC Central 2 6

Game 1: Traverse City Central — Nick Van Nes 5 IP, 6 HA, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Lucas Dorman (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, RBI; Brady Slocum 1-3, 1 R, RBI; Carson Spica 1-2.

Game 2:Traverse City Central — Grant Sivier 4 IP, 4 HA, 5 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 1-3, 2B; Camden Rokos 2-3; Slocum 3-4, RBI, 3 SB; Van Nes 2-5, R, RBI, SB.

Gull Lake 10 2

TC West 4 13

Game 1: Traverse City West — Quinten Gillespie 2-4; Owen Hendrix 2-4.

Game 2: Traverse City West — Jack Griffiths (W) 3.0 IP 0 HA, 0 R 7 K; Gillespie 3-4; Owen Hendrix 2-3; Blake Dubois 2-3; Isaac Kelsey 2-3.

Benzie Central, Marine City Cardinal Mooney at TC St. Francis

Results: Traverse City St. Francis 5, Benzie Central 3; Traverse City St. Francis 13, Benzie Central 2.

Stags go 1-1 at Kingsley Invite

Results: Kingsley 4, Manistee 3; Gaylord 5, Kingsley 4; Gladstone 8, Manistee 6; Gaylord 7, Gladstone 4.

Game 1: Kingsley — Landon Durkin 6 IP, 5 HA, 3 ER, 5 K; 2B; Kolsen Orton 2 H,2B 2 R; Bode Bielas 2 H, 2 RBI; Tyler Dontz H, RBI; Ethan Lyon H, R, RBI.

Game 2: Kingsley — Zack Middleton 5 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 10 K; Bielas 2 H;.

Gaylord St. Mary goes 1-1 at Sacred Heart Invite

Results: Gaylord St. Mary 9, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 0; Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 15, Gaylord St. Mary 3; Portland St Patrick 11, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 1.

Inland Lakes goes 0-2 at Beal City Invite

Results: Beal City 12, Inland Lakes 1; Big Rapids 7, Inland Lakes 4.

SOFTBALL

St. Mary goes 1-1 at Sacred Heart Invite

Results: Lake Leelanau St Mary 24, Bay City All Saints 5; Portland St. Patrick 12, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 2.

GOLF

St. Francis places 5th at Katke Classic

BIG RAPIDS — After two full rounds on Saturday at the Katke Golf Course for the Katke Classic 2 Day, Traverse City St. Francis finished fifth overall with 663 points. Manistee placed ninth with 681 overall points and Traverse City West racked in with 309 overall points with just one round of action.

Manistee's senior Jacob Scharp tied for 11th with a combined score of 159. St. Francis's David Ansley finished 16th with a 161, Casey Jackson placed 18th with a 162.