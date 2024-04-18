Prep Roundup: Glen Lake Lakers dominate at home track and field meet; Kingsley continues strong start to season; Leland soccer shuts out Buckley, 4-0

Apr. 17—MAPLE CITY — The Glen Lake varsity boys track and field team put on quite a show at Wednesday's Northwest Conference meet on their home turf.

Of the 16 events in the boys division, the Lakers took home first place in 14 of them Wednesday. Glen Lake also took second or third in 10 of the events to finish with 87.5 points to runner-up Benzie Central's 27.

The Laker girls squad was no slouch either, grabbing wins in eight of the 15 events. But it was the Benzie girls earning the team win with 50 points to Glen Lake's 44.

Leland finished third as a team in both divisions.

The day was also filled with a plethora of personal and season records.

Glen Lake's Noah Scott set a PR in the 100-meter dash, winning in 11.4 seconds as the Lakers took the top seven spots in the event.

Scott and fellow Laker Hunter Cox tied for first in the 200m dash at 24.7 seconds. The time was a PR for Cox and a season-best for Scott.

Scott then set a season-best in the 400m, running a 58.4 to edge out Benzie's Cage Edingfield, who took second with a 58.4.

Colebrook Sutherland continued the winning ways for the Lakers in the 800m. The junior ran a season-best 2:12.2 for first place with Leland's Agustin Creamer taking second with a PR time of 2:16.

Sutherland repeated the feat in the 1600m, running another season-best for the win with a 4:54.8. Benzie's Jackson Schaub was runner-up at 5:06.1, a personal-record time.

The 3200m was all Glen Lake as the top three spots went to the Lakers. Freshman Abraham Feeney set a PR with an 11:07.9 to earn the gold followed by Dexter Martin and Dean McKellar.

Tyler Bixby swept the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles, setting a PR in the 110m with an 18.4 and a season-best in the 300m at 44.2. Benzie's Logan Hewitt took second in the 110m, and Leland's Jimmy Alpi was runner-up in the 300m.

The Lakers nearly had a clean sweep of the relay races, taking home first place in the 4x100m, the 4x200m and the 4x400m. Porter Martin, Oliver O'Neill, Samuel Dykstra and Bixby won the 4x100 in 49.8. Cox, Martin, Dykstra and O'Neill won the 4x200 in 1:44.3. Bixby, Sutherland, Dylan Cundiff and Scott won the 4x400 in 4:02.5.

The 4x800m relay title went to both Glen Lake and Leland with a time of 9:22.6. The Comets' Brady Keen, Ignacio Creamer, Evan Keen and Agustin Creamer as well as the Lakers' Cundiff, Feeney, Eli Maule and Sutherland earned the win and the tie.

Ryan Kincaid put another pair of wins under his belt this season. The accomplished senior thrower for Benzie Central won the shot put with a season-best toss of 49 feet, 1 inch and then set a PR in the discus to win with a launch of 124-9. Fellow Huskie Michael Pfeiffer took second in both events.

The Lakers also won the high jump as Breckin Nerg cleared 5-8 to set a PR, and O'Neill took the long jump title with a PR leap of 18-0.75.

Winners in the girls division included Glen Lake's Kariesue Taghon in the 100m (12.6) and the 200m (27.0), Eleanor Valkner in both the shot put (31-0) and discus (89-9), and Lydia Fosmore in the long jump (14-1); Benzie's Ava Iverson in the 400m (1:05.4) and the pole vault (8-0), Audrey Wilhelm in the 100m hurdles (21.7), and Reanna Kage in the 300m hurdles (57.6); and Leland's Ella Knudsen in both the 800m (2:30.9) and the 1600m (5:53), and Elysa Atha in the high jump (4-6).

The Laker girls also swept the three relay races, picking up wins in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. Natalie Masse, Izzy Schopieray, Eleanor Valkner and Piper Briggs won the 4x100 in 1:01.9. Emily Alaimo, Lydia Fosmore, Robin Lake and Taghon won the 4x200 in 1:57.7. Lane, Fosmore, Taghon and Alaimo took the win in the 4x400 at 4:42.

TRACK & FIELD

Stags stay rolling at Onekama

ONEKAMA — The Northwest Conference looks as if it will be one of the more competitive spots in northern Michigan as a bevy of area athletes put up strong performances at Onekama on Wednesday.

The Kingsley Stags, following up their wins at the Rodes Relays on Saturday, won both the boys and girls divisions at the NWC quad meet that featured Kingsley along with the host Portagers, 2023 state champion Buckley and Frankfort.

Picking up wins for the champion Stags in the boys division were Grant Kolbusz in the 400-meter run at 56.2 seconds, Colten Goethals in the 110m hurdles (18.3) and 300m hurdles (46.2), the relay team of Gavin Lewis, David Whims, Jonathan Whims and Riely Rector in the 4x100m (47.3), the relay team of Kolbusz, Rector, Branden Stock and Blaine Summerfield in the 4x400m (4:06.7), the relay team of Braxton Zenners, Kolbusz, Stock and Tyler Kanakis in the 4x800m (9:43.2), Chase Bott in the shot put (46-0.75) and discus (152-2), Zenner in the pole vault (12-0), and Gavin Lewis in the long jump (18-3).

Winners for the Kingsley girls included Norah Galton in the 100m hurdles (17.4) and 300m hurdles (50.1), the relay team of Brooke Westenbarger, Alivia Dea, Grace Taylor and Galton in the 4x100 (53.6), the relay team of Laney Osborn, Olivia Reamer, Isabella Bickle and Macy Pierce in the 4x800m (12:23.5), Adalene Chambers in the shot put (31-1.5) and discus (95-8.5), and Kelsey Saxton in the pole vault (10-0).

Other winners in the boys division were Frankfort's Emmerson Farmer in the 100m (11.9), Keith Crompton in the 800m (2:29.2), the Panthers' relay team of Adam Townsend, Owen Mills, Ty Beeman and Farmer in the 4x200m (1:41.7), and Bryce Plesha in the high jump (6-0); Buckley's Jeremiah Pasbjerg in the 200m (24.6); and Onekama's Mason Sinke in the 1600m (4:40.7).

Other winners in the girls division were Buckley's Brooklynn Frazee in the 100m (12.9) and the long jump (16-5), Aiden Harrand in the 800m (2:23.8) and 1600m (5:12.5), the Bears' relay team of Frazee, Addisen Harrand, Mikayla Kulawiak and Aiden Harrand in the 4x400m (4:29.6), and Kulawiak in the high jump (4-6); and Frankfort's Sofia Alaimo Schindler in the 200m (27.7), Addison Jarosz in the 400m (1:04.6), the Panthers' relay team of Gwyneth Dunaway, Grace Wolfe, Payton Miller and Alaimo Schindler in the 4x200m (1:50.7).

Brethren's Kissling wins 4 events at WMD jamboree

MESICK — Abby Kissling wasn't about to let a little bad weather rain on her parade.

The Brethren senior won four events at Wednesday's West Michigan D jamboree at Mesick, taking home titles in the long jump (15-11), as well as the 100m (13.79), 200m (28.67) and 400m (1:07.06).

Other area winners in the girls division included Mesick's Alyssa Spicer in the 1600m (6:54.12), and Brethren's Maddy Biller in the shot put (36-11).

Area boys winners were Mesick's Wyatt Putney in the 100m (11.84) and 200m (23.56), the Bulldogs' relay teams of Davin Austin, Kristian Snyder, Jackson Abraham and Landon Hall in the 4x100m (48.97) and Evan Spencer, Damien Costales, Deawon Simerson and Putney in the 4x400m (4:04.99).

BOYS GOLF

Manistee ties Fremont for 1st at WMC Jamboree

MUSKEGON — Manistee's senior Jacob Scharp wrapped the front nine shooting a 37 to finish in first on the individual leaderboard as Manistee tied Fremont at 162 in the West Michigan Conference jamboree at University Park Golf Course on Wednesday.

Sophomore Max Scharp finished second after shooting a 37 followed by senior Braydon Sorenson in ninth with a 42.

BASEBALL

Bellaire 8

Suttons Bay 5

Suttons Bay: Jackson Loucks 1 H; 2 SB 1 R; Tyler Porter 2 H; 2 R; 3 SB; Lucas Gordon 1-1, 2 R, 3 SB, 2 RBI, BB.

UP NEXT: The Eagles host Forest Area on Friday. The Norsemen travel to Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday for Glen Lake Invite.

SOCCER

Glen Lake 3

Kingsley 0

Glen Lake: Maggie Diotte 2 goals; Ava Raymond 1 goal; Mia Luthardt 1 assist; Eleanor Vaulkner 6 saves.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-2, 2-2 Northwest) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Friday. The Stags (1-5-1, 1-3-1 Northwest) travel to Grayling on Monday.

Leland 4

Buckley 0

Leland: Ariah Amin 1 goal; Willa Murray 1 goal; Cameron Flees 1 goal; Addi Waskiewicz 1 goal, 1 assist; Kally Sluiter 1 assist; Lillian Connor 1 assist; Elli Miller shutout.

UP NEXT: The Comets (6-1, 4-0 Northwest) travel to Benzie Central on Monday. The Bears (3-4-1, 1-2-1 Northwest) host Suttons Bay on April 26.

Grayling 8

Benzie Central 0

UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-3, 2-2 Lake Michigan) host Traverse City St. Francis on Thursday. The Huskies (0-6, 0-3 Northwest) host Leland on Monday.

Manistee 7

Fremont 0

UP NEXT: The Mariners (1-4, 1-2 West Michigan) travel to Reed City on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Petoskey 13

TC United VB 2

UP NEXT: The Northmen (5-0) host Midland Dow on Saturday. The United travel to Zeeland West on Monday.