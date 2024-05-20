Prep Roundup: Gibbs tops Tennessee High; Cloudland falls in softball sectionals

(WJHL) – A pair of local softball teams were forced to wait until Sunday to earn their shot at playing for a state championship, thanks to inclement weather to start the weekend.

In Bristol, Tennessee High ran into a tough Gibbs bunch, as the Eagles tacked on some much-needed insurance late in the game for a 5-1 win.

The Lady Vikings finish the season with a record of 24-5 and return all but two players next spring.

Cloudland and Oliver Springs finally found a field on which to play their Class 1A sectional on Sunday evening. The two squads were forced to move the showdown to nearby Coalfield High School.

The Lady Bobcats kept a lid on the Lady Highlanders offense for much of the night, securing an 8-2 to advance to the state tournament.

Cloudland sees its season come to a close with a record of 20-8.

