Prep Roundup: Gaylord boys win Northern Michigan Meet of Champions

May 28—GAYLORD — The Gaylord Blue Devils nearly pulled off the home sweep at the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions.

The Gaylord boys team won with 101 points, and the Blue Devil girls finished in second to Gladwin by just 4.5 points, 104-99.5, on Tuesday at Gaylord.

For the champion Blue Devil boys, Cirio Espositos won the 100-meter dash in 11.46 seconds. Espositos helped Gaylord win the 4x100m relay in 45.55 with Caleb Aungst, Hayden Groves and Damon Green.

North Trails' Logan Detloff won the 1600m and 3200m, running a PR of 4:37.77 in the 1600m and 10:26.07 in the 3200m.

Petoskey's Korbin Sulitis won the discus with a launch of 152 feet, 10 inches.

Grayling's Leonardo Bertoncello was the only other area athlete to earn a win in the boys division, taking the long jump with a PR leap of 19-8.

In the girls division, East Jordan's Madelyn Hardy set a PR and won the long jump at 16-9.5. Mancelona's Emily Anger also set a PR, winning the pole vault at 9-6.

Grayling's Rylan Finstrom continued her dominating throwing season, winning the shot put at 38-4.75 and the discus at 133-9.

Gaylord earned gold in the 4x200m and 4x400m relays. Skylee Ames, Addison McDonald, Nevaeh Hall and Lauren Rigney won the 4x200 in 1:53.98. Katie Berkshire, Ivy Roberts, Lily Sargent and Rigney took first in the 4x400m at 4:28.63.

Berkshire also won the 800m and 1600m for the Blue Devils, running a PR of 2:20.26 and a 5:03.24, respectively.

East Jordan's June Kirkpatrick earned the win in the 400m, clocking in at 1:03.02.

The track and field state finals are set for Saturday across the state.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 15

TC West 2

Traverse City St. Francis: Leah Simetz (W); Sophie Hardy 2 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Hunter St. Peter 4 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Zoey Jetter 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Simetz 2 H, RBI; Kensley Thorpe 3 H, R, 4 RBI; Sarah Gaylord 2 H, R, RBI.

Frankfort 15 15

Hesperia 0 4

Game 1: Frankfort — Sage Myers (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 7 K; Myers 3 H, 2 HR, 5 RBI; Brileigh Wilson 2 H, first career HR; Kiley Manning 2 H, 2 RBI; Evelyn VanToll 2 RBI.

Game 2: Frankfort — Myers (W) 5 IP, 2 ER, 10 K; Myers 2 H, HR, 2 RBI; VanToll 2 H, HR, 3 RBI; Manning 2 RBI.

Kingsley 4 15

Buckley 0 4

Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis (W) 6 IP, 13 K; Grace Merchant 2 H, 3B; Alyssa Hamilton HR; Lewis HR. Buckley — Kayla Milarch 6 IP, ER, 10 K; Avery Matthews H.

Game 2: Kingsley — Lewis (W) 6 IP, 10 K; Jayden Sinkes 4 H, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Merchant 3 H, 2 RBI; Hamilton 2 3B, 3 RBI. Buckley — Maddie Chilson 4 IP, 2 ER, 9 K; Chilson 2 H, 2B; Matthews 2 H.

Grayling 9 13

East Jordan 0 3

Game 1: Grayling — J. Campbell (W) 6 IP, 1 HA, 10 K; A. Wood H, R, 2 RBI; C. D'Amour H, 2 R; M. Andrews H, R, RBI; Campbell H, R, RBI; K. Kanary H, R, RBI. East Jordan — J. Kirkpatrick 5 IP, 6 HA, 2 K.

Game 2: Grayling — Kanary (W) 1 IP, 0 HA, ER; D'AMour H, 3 R; J. Hartman 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Campbell 3 H, R, 2 RBI; L. Sanchez R, RBI; Kanary H, 2 RBI; E. Kline H, RBI. East Jordan — S. Guerriero 2 H, 2 R; L. Stone H, RBI.

Benzie Central 9 4

Kalkaska 1 5

Game 1: Benzie — Grace Heiges (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 4 K; Maddy Swander H; G. Heiges H; Mya Heinz 3 H, 2 RBI; Lydia Heiges 3 H; Lizzy Lints 2 H; Marie Readlinger 2 H; Paige Caple 2 H, 3B, 4 RBI; Moraya Mosher 2 H, 3 RBI.

Game 2: Benzie — Paige Caple 5 IP, 7 HA, 3 K; Maicee Jones H; Heinz 2 H; L. Heiges 2 H; Caple H, RBI.

Boyne City 5 6

Joburg 4 3

Game 1: Boyne City — Delaney Vollmer (W) 8 K; Sidney Hush 2B, RBI; Lucy Uy H, 2 RBI; Katelyn Dittmar H, RBI; Sadie Kroondyk H.

Game 2: Boyne City — Bush (W) 4 K; Kroondyk 2B, 3B, RBI; Uy 2 H, 2 RBIl Vollmer 2 H, 2B; Dittmar H, RBI.

BASEBALL

East Jordan 9 12

Grayling 5 5

Game 1: East Jordan — K. Russell (W) 3 IP, 3 HA, 5 RA, 3 ER, 9 K; J. Haley H, R, RBI; B. Aenis H, R, 2 RBI; R. Malpass H, R, 2 RBI; L. Stone 2 H, R; H. Cesaro H, R, RBI; W. Webb H, R, RBI. Grayling — B. Gross 3.2 IP, 8 K; C. Allen 2 H, R, RBI; Gross 2 H, R, RBI.

Game 2: L. Stone (W) 6 IP, 7 HA, 4 RA, 3 ER, 6 K; E. Burns 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Russell H, 2 R, RBIl Haley 2 H, 2 R; Aenis 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Malpass R, RBI; Stone 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Webb RBI. Grayling — J. Huspen 2 H, R, RBI; T. Cvitkovich 2 H, R; Allen RBI; Gross RBI.

Lake Leelanau SM 3 10

Mesick 2 9

Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — J. Bunek (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 2 RA, 0 ER; 4 K; E. Kelenski H, RBI; C. Wolf H, RBI; L. Gallagher RBI. Mesick — C. Sisson 5.1 IP, 3 HA, 3 RA, ER, 2 K; S. McPherson 2 H, R; J. Vogler RBI; C. Linna RBI.

Game 2: St. Mary — P. Hamilton (W) 1 IP, 0 HA, 2 RA; A. Gossett RBI; Hamilton H, 2 R; Bunek RBI; J. Schaub 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; C. Couturier H, 2 R, RBI. Mesick — C. Ford R, 3 RBI; Humphrey H, 3 RBI; C. Osborne RBI.