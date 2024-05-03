Prep roundup for Friday, May 3

May 3—Kokomo's baseball team topped Class 3A co-No. 7-ranked Western 6-3 in 11 innings in a Howard County nail-biter on Thursday night at Russiaville.

Tied 3-3 after the regulation seven innings, neither team scored for the next three innings. In the top of the 11th, Western recorded two quick outs, but Kokomo leadoff man Chad Washburn smacked a single to center field to start the winning rally. J.J. Gillespie followed with a double to left field and Washburn raced home for the go-ahead run.

After Western intentionally walked Dalton Dixon, Isaac Flamino cracked a two-run single to make it 6-3.

"Western obviously is a hard place to win," Kokomo coach Mike Plank said. "Our guys are gritty. ... We have young kids. We started three freshmen. When they get on that stage, with that local atmosphere, that whole Howard County matchup, it got into some of their heads early. We had to calm the guys down.

"We kept our heads in it and kept strong. We made some mistakes, but everybody rebounded just fine and we were able to outlast a great Western Panther team."

Kokomo improved to 9-9. Western dropped to 13-2.

Plank credited his pitchers for their performances. Dixon started, pitched seven innings and allowed just three hits. David Conner pitched the eighth and Logan Dockemeyer pitched the last three innings. Conner and Dockemeyer combined for no-hit relief.

"Dalton Dixon got hurt in the winter. He decided to wrestle as a senior and he had an injury. We weren't sure if we'd even have him this year," Plank said. "We started out slow, pitching him in a relief appearance early in the season, and then he went out in his first [start] and he gets through six innings with like 72 pitches."

Plank noted Dixon has pitched two complete games and two more games where he pitched at least seven innings before being relieved in extra innings.

"He is definitely a cornerstone to our program," Plank said, noting Flamino also is thriving as a starter. "Our 1-2 is as good as you could ask for at this point."

MAC 12, TIPTON 2

Freshman Deven Mitchell pitched a complete game to lead Maconaquah to the road win. He struck out eight and walked two.

"The defense continues to be solid around the diamond," Mac coach Eric Isenburg said. "Devon Murry, Mitchell, [Braxtin] Birner and Marcell Sims all made tough plays in the infield. Zach Stolz played well defensively as well."

Kaleb Shelton and Bennett Isenburg had big nights at the plate for the Braves (4-9). Shelton went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple and five RBI. Bennett Isenburg was 2 for 3 with five stolen bases, four runs scored and an RBI. Birner also had two hits and Mitchell helped his own cause with an RBI single.

EASTERN 20, TC 13

The Comets outlasted the Trojans in a wild Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Sharpsville.

Tied 6-6 after the second inning, Eastern scored three runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good. The Comets led 20-13 after the sixth inning.

The Comets scored in every inning except the seventh. The Trojans threatened to rally for the win in the bottom of the frame. They pushed across six runs to draw within 20-19 and had the bases loaded with one out — but the game was called due to darkness. The final score reverted to the score after the last completed inning.

The Comets improved to 14-5-1 overall and 4-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Trojans dropped to 1-4-1 in the conference.

PERU 12, PIONEER 0, 5 INNINGS

Ryne Butt and Keyton Ousley combined to pitch a shutout. Butt threw four innings and allowed five hits and Ousley worked a 1-2-3 inning.

Matthew Roettger, Jackson Rogers and Reis Bellar had big games at the plate. Roettger went 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs, Rogers was 3 for 4 with three RBI and Bellar drove in two runs and scored four runs.

The Bengal Tigers (11-2) have won nine straight games.

SOFTBALL

EASTERN 12, TC 1, 5 INNINGS

Mack Causey belted two home runs and Elle Winger also went deep in the Comets' road victory in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.

Causey had a three-run homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third inning. Winger followed the latter with a solo homer.

Eastern (9-6 overall, 4-1 HHC) finished with 13 hits. Kenzie DeGraaff earned the win, striking out four and walking none.

NW 8, MAC 7

Ella Barnett, Tessa Ortman and Bailey Marcus led the way as the Tigers edged the visiting Braves.

Barnett went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Ortman went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI and Marcus was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI. Marcus also pitched a complete game. She allowed 10 hits and five earned runs, struck out nine and walked none.

The Tigers improved to 4-11.

For Maconaquah (4-8), Sydney Barnes and Bailey Carson had three hits and an RBI apiece, Blayklee Buman had two hits and two RBI and Shaela Brazzel had two hits including a solo homer.

NOBLESVILLE 15, KOKOMO 3, 5 INN.

Noblesville scored 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning to build a commanding 14-2 lead.

Liliana Lamberson hit a solo home run for Kokomo (8-8), Lucy Goad had an RBI double and Jordan Thatcher went 2 for 3.

GIRLS TENNIS

KOKOMO 5, LAPEL 0

The Kats blanked the visiting Bulldogs to push their record to 11-2 ahead of the North Central Conference tournament on Saturday at Harrison.

The Kats' points came from their normal singles lineup of Raigan Heflin, Ellen Callane and Claire Callane, the No. 1 doubles team of Mia Federspill and Avi Pollard and the No. 2 doubles team of Helen Qiu and Abby Hansen.

EASTERN 3, CP 2

Eastern beat visiting Clinton Prairie to move to 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and 10-3 overall.

The Comets swept the doubles points with Julia Salkie and Reagan Princell winning by double bagels at No. 1 and Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde winning 6-1 6-2 at No. 2. The Comets' other point came at No. 2 singles where Claire Wavra dropped just one game.

"Solid win that puts us one step closer to winning the conference. Happy with how our girls played," Eastern coach Pat Rice said.

CASS 4, LOGAN 1

Maryn Zeck and Abbigail Hileman teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles to highlight the Kings' win.

Also for Cass (9-0), Dixie Wagoner won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Eliana Cicalo won 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Nia Maroney and Maci Garland won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS GOLF

MCCUTCHEON 176, KOKOMO 188

Damian Kunz shot a 41 to lead the Kats. Also for Kokomo, Lay shot 48, Canaan Horner 49 and Ashtyn Goff and Douglas 50s.