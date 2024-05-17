Prep roundup for Friday, May 17

May 17—Kokomo's girls tennis team continued its hot play with a 5-0 victory over Eastern in the Kokomo Sectional's semifinal round on Thursday.

Following a rain delay at the start of the match, the Wildkats quickly took care of business as they won in straight sets at all five points.

"I think with the delay, we were not quite as sharp at the very start of the match, but we fell into a rhythm and were able to start to play our kind of tennis," Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said.

No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin and No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane won by double bagels (6-0, 6-0) to highlight the Kats' win.

Also for Kokomo, Claire Callane won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Avi Pollard and Mia Federspill win 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Kokomo (17-4) beat seven-time defending sectional champion Northwestern 5-0 in Wednesday's opening round.

"I think we're peaking at the right time," Hemmerich said. "We've had a great season to this point and hope to continue it for a few more days at least."

Eastern coach Pat Rice tipped his hat to the Kats.

"Tough loss to a great Kokomo team, wish them the best of luck as they move on," he said. "I thought we played pretty well and battled at all spots. We had a great season, winning our conference, sweeping individuals at conference, and finished with a 14-5 record. I'm excited for the future."

Kokomo will face Western in the championship at 4 p.m. today. Western beat Taylor in the other semifinal match.

The Kats are shooting for their first sectional title since 2013. The Panthers have never won a sectional.

SOFTBALL

WESTERN 12, HARRISON 2

Down 2-0 after four innings, Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western dominated the late innings to whip Class 4A No. 5 Harrison 12-2.

The Panthers scored a single run in the top of the fifth inning, seven runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

The Panthers had nine hits. Rylynn Gibbs went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, Sienna Stone went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Brynley Erb was 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, Kylie Miller was 2 for 4 with a double and Chloe Linn also had a double.

Lucy George pitched all seven innings. She allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one.

The Panthers closed the regular season with a 22-2 record.

BASEBALL

CARMEL 4, KOKOMO 1

Isaac Flamino pitched a complete game to keep Kokomo close in the road loss. Flamino allowed eight hits over six innings, struck out seven and walked three.

The Kats (13-11) had four hits. Logan Dockemeyer had a double and Chad Washburn, J.J. Gillespie and Dalton Dixon each had a single. Washburn scored the Kats' run.

PERU 12, WHITKO 3

Peru beat Whitko 12-3 to finish with an 8-1 record in the Three Rivers Conference. Peru and Manchester shared the league title.

Reis Bellar went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI, three runs and two stolen bases to lead the Bengal Tigers (18-4 overall). Bryce Hill went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases and Matthew Roettger was 2 for 2 with an RBI, two runs and three stolen bases.

Roettger pitched 6.2 innings for the win. He allowed nine hits and three runs, struck out six and walked three. Ryne Butt recorded the final out.

MCCUTCHEON 9, NW 4

Northwestern fell on the road to Class 4A No. 5 McCutcheon.

Cole VanNatter had a big game for the Tigers, going 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Lincoln Cardwell went 1 for 3 with a double. Karson Griggs took the loss. He started, pitched four innings and allowed five hits and seven runs (five earned).

Northwestern (14-7) plays two games on Saturday at Twin Lakes, against Rochester and against the host Indians.

BOYS GOLF

OAK HILL 169, EASTERN 182

Freshman Gabe Gomez led the Comets with a 42 in the match at Arbor Trace.

Eastern also counted Sam Torivo's 46, Cohen Johnson's 47 and Kallin Cook's 47.

FROM WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

EASTERN 11, TAYLOR 1, 5 INN.

Emillia Andrews went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and two runs to lead Eastern's victory over Taylor in the consolation bracket of the HHC tournament at Delphi.

Also for Eastern, Marly Coan went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Maggie Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double and Katie Hendricks had an RBI.

Kenzie DeGraaff earned the win. She pitched all five innings, allowed three hits, struck out three and walked none.