PREP ROUNDUP: Friday, May 17, 2024

May 17—Here are the local scores from Friday, May 17.

BASEBALL

Lakeland 8, Bethany Christian 6

Bethany Christian allowed three runs in the seventh at home, falling to Lakeland Friday night. The Bruins scored six times on four hits. Eliott Borden recorded a pair of hits before Bethany dropped to 6-13.

Concord 7, Jimtown 6

Concord improved to 16-9 Friday with a comeback win on the road at Jimtown. The Minutemen scored three times in the seventh to take the lead. Braeden Messenger batted 3-4, scoring three times and stealing two bases.

Northridge 6, Mishawaka 5 (8 innings)

Northridge beat Mishawaka in South Bend at Four Winds Field Friday afternoon. The Raiders scored three in the eighth, just enough to beat the Cavemen and finish in a tie for second in the NLC with Concord. Luke Mann picked up a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

SB St. Joseph 12, NorthWood 3

South Bend St. Joseph scored in every inning, beating NorthWood 12-3. Both Connor Reed and Carson Mashack recorded two hits as the Panthers fell to 14-12.

Wawasee 13, Churubusco 2

Wawasee won its third straight game Friday, beating Churubusco and scoring all 13 runs in the final four innings. The Warriors improve to 10-13.

SOFTBALL

Elkhart 11, Concord 1

Concord strung together three hits in the loss to Elkhart. The Minutemen fall to 8-17.

Northridge 11, Mishawaka Marian 0

Northridge blanked Mishawaka Marian to improve to 14-11. The Raiders scored six in the third inning and seven players recorded a hit for Northridge.

Mishawaka 4, Wawasee 0

Wawasee was blanked by Mishawaka Friday on the road. The Warriors fall to 15-9.

GIRLS TENNIS

NorthWood 3, Fairfield 2

NorthWood claimed the sectional title at home Friday afternoon. More information included inside our full story.

BOYS GOLF

Wawasee 159, NorthWood 169

Wawasee improved to 11-3 on the year with a conference win over NorthWood. Preston Scherer was the medalist, shooting an even 36.

Warsaw 147, Plymouth 162, Concord 185

Concord fell to 3-8 (1-6 NLC) Friday night with a loss to both Warsaw and Plymouth. The Minutemen were led by Nathan Potter who shot a 42.