Prep roundup for Friday, May 14

May 14—Kokomo's boys track and field team won nine events and edged McCutcheon 65-61 in a meet Thursday night at Walter Cross Field. Isaac Elkin, Plez Lawrence and Ta'Shy Stewart led Kokomo's effort with triple-winner performances.

Elkin won the 110-meter hurdles, pole vault and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team. Lawrence won the 200 and ran legs on the winning 4x400 and 4x100 relays. Stewart won the long jump and also was on the 4x400 and 4x100 relay teams.

Bryan Stoltzfus won the 800 and was on the winning 4x400 team. Freshmen Rondell Green and Lucas Degraffenreid also ran legs on the winning 4x100 relay. Colin Keesling won the 3,200, and R.J. Oglesby won the high jump.

"Overall the boys did a nice job in our final tuneup before the sectional next week," Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. "We got to see a lot of our guys race who haven't gotten a lot of opportunities this season, so we were able to see improvement with those athletes, which was nice to see."

In the girls meet, McCutcheon topped Kokomo 77-46.

Kokomo distance standout Julynne Spidell took the two longest events, winning the 1,600 and 3,200. Brita Peerna won long jump. Omarea Daniels won the 100 hurdles. And Abby Hansen won the 400.

"Our ladies worked pretty hard and gave 100 percent," Kokomo coach John Malone said. "I couldn't be happier with their effort."

GIRLS TRACK

HC MEET

Eastern had three champions and finished third in Wednesday's Howard County meet. Cecelia Roswog won discus, Jacey Richmond won shot put and Olivia Kantz won the 3,200.

Kantz was also second in the 1,600, Olivia Foland was second in pole vault, and Eastern was second in all three relays.

GIRLS TENNIS

PERU 5, WHITKO 0

The Bengal Tigers wrapped up the Three Rivers Conference title and moved to 7-0 in the league and 12-0 in all matches with the victory.

Mackey Hyde, Lauren Boyer and Emma Eldridge won the singles points. The team of Molly Gray and Cate Wolfe, and the team of Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel won the doubles points.

MARION 4, KOKOMO 1

Kokomo's point came at No. 1 doubles where Chloe McClain and Olivia Hemmerich won a three-set match when they took the supertiebreaker 10-7.

"This was our last regular season home match so the last opportunity for many of the JV players to play," Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said. "I am so proud of all of the ladies and the hard work and dedication they have shown throughout the season."

SOFTBALL

EASTERN 2, PERU 1

Cassidy Keene cracked a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Comets to the road win. Peru was up 1-0 before Keene's 13th homer of the season.

Allison Delgado pitched all seven innings for the Comets (21-4). She allowed four hits, struck out three and walked three.

"This was our third game in three nights after a long weekend and we really had to muscle this one out," Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. "Allison really dug in and pitched well. She really battled and it was great to see her finish.

"These type of games are good for us as we get ready for the tournament. When our bats aren't producing a ton of runs, we have to really make things happen and fortunately [Thursday] we did enough to go 1-0 on the day."

The Comets' Macy Coan had two hits, including a double.

Emily Ream drove in Peru's win. Graycee Ansari pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out five and Karsynn Beattie pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.

Peru is 10-10-1.

KOKOMO 11, WARREN C. 0, 6 INN.

Kokomo got three runs in the top of the first inning on a three-run blast by Brooke Hughes to take a quick lead at Warren Central, then ended the game an inning early with eight runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Gwen Hand and Elizabeth Lytle combined on a shutout. Hand threw four innings and picked up the victory with two hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Lytle threw the last two innings with no hits or walks and two strikeouts.

Hughes added a double to her home run, Kennedy Huckeby was 3 for 4 with two doubles, Taylor Reed was 2 for 2 with two doubles, and Kenzie Huckeby doubled as Kokomo evened its record at 12-12 on the season.

"We got off to a good start and then hit a lull for a little while," Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. "Our intensity went down a little bit, and then I thought we picked it back up in the fourth and did a good job of keeping that momentum the rest of the way."

Kokomo faces Anderson at 10 a.m. Saturday in North Central Conference tournament action at Kokomo and then faces a second opponent to be determined at noon.

WESTERN 12, NORTHFIELD 2, 5 INN.

Sadie Harding belted a home run and three singles to lead the Panthers past the visiting Norse. The Indiana Wesleyan recruit drove in five runs and scored three runs.

Also for Western, Kinzie Conaway cracked a homer, Chloe Hunt smacked two doubles, Mickey Irwin had a double and single and Maisy Harlow had two base knocks.

Jacey Leisure earned the win. She pitched all five innings, allowed no earned runs and struck out five.

LOGAN 6, NW 4

Logansport jumped to a 6-0 lead after two innings and Northwestern could not fight all the way back. The Berries took advantage of drawing six walks in the first two innings.

Morgan Walker led the Tigers (17-4) with a double and single. Ellie Boyer and Jaci Elson had a triple apiece and Ady Altman had a double. Jaylyn Harrison pitched well in relief, holding the Berries to one hit and no runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Northwestern hosts Twin Lakes tonight in the Hoosier Conference's third-place game.

BOYS GOLF

TIPTON WINS 3-WAY

Tipton posted a score of 164 to beat Hamilton Heights (170) and Yorktown (174) in a three-team match at Bear Slide G.C.

Tipton's Maverick Conaway fired a 1-under 35 to win medalist. Gavin Hare (41), Mylan Swan (44) and Nolan Swan (44) followed for the Blue Devils.

"It was a very nice night to play," coach Kenny Day said. "I was a little disappointed in the [164], but Bear Slide is a tough course. It's similar to a Purgatory or Prairie View. It's a good course, I'd just like to be in the mid 150s. We're playing pretty well, we're just making some mental mistakes."