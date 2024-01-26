Prep roundup for Friday, Jan. 26

Jan. 26—Kokomo's girls basketball team beat Tipton 67-13 in the Kats' regular-season finale on Thursday night at Memorial Gym.

The Kats had complete control throughout against the winless Blue Devils. It was 18-4 after the first quarter, 35-7 at halftime and 56-9 after the third quarter.

Kokomo (14-9) used 12 players and all 12 scored. Aijia Elliott led the Kats with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Ma'Kaela Drake followed with nine points, Regan McClain had eight points and Aviannah Pollard hit two 3-pointers for six points.

Also for the Kats, Kamaria White had a typically all-action line of four points, six assists and four steals and Satyra Scott had seven rebounds.

Mackenzie Farinella led Tipton (0-20) with five points and seven rebounds.

Kokomo is a Class 4A sectional host next week. The Kats will face Logansport in Tuesday's opening round.

CARROLL 64, JEFF 21

Class 2A No. 5-ranked Carroll breezed past Lafayette Jeff in the Cougars' regular-season finale.

Western Michigan recruit Alli Harness led the Cougars with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and seven steals in her final home game. Fellow seniors Laney Johnson (13 points, four rebounds and two assists) and Madison Wagner (11 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals) had nice games as well.

Carroll (20-3) plays in the Delphi Sectional next week. The Cougars received a bye and will face the Seeger-Lafayette Central Catholic winner in the semifinal round.

Lafayette Jeff (4-19) plays in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional. The Bronchos received a bye and will face the Harrison-Marion winner in the semifinal round.

MCCUTCHEON 58, WESTERN 45

Class 3A No. 11-ranked Western battled McCutcheon tough, but the North Central Conference champion Mavs pulled away for the 58-45 win in Resler Gymnasium.

"We played great for about three quarters then we ran out of gas," Western coach Misty Oliver said. "McCutcheon is a great ball team. They are so tall and long. They anticipate well and they shot the lights out. We focused on holding [Lillie] Graves under her scoring average and we did that by 10. They just had other kids step up and hit big shots."

Graves, the Mavs' dynamic freshman, scored 12 points. Aubri Mullendore led the Mavs (19-3) with 15 points, which was 11 above her average.

Chloe Hunt led the Panthers (16-5) with 16 points. Mackenzie York had 11 points and Kayleigh Turner had eight.

"This was a good game to take us into sectional week," Oliver said.

Western faces Twin Lakes on Wednesday in the opening round of the Twin Lakes Sectional.

WABASH 65, TAYLOR 28

Jallainah Harris led the Titans with 11 points and Amelia Collins added five.

Taylor (1-19) faces Sheridan tonight in its final Hoosier Heartland Conference game.

PERU 53, EASTERN 25

Eastern dropped its regular-season finale against visiting Peru.

Jenna Odle led the Comets (6-16) with 11 points. Marly Coan had five points.

BOYS SWIMMING

WESTERN 138, KOKOMO 45

Western cruised past visiting Kokomo to improve to 10-1 in duals.

The Panthers' individual winners were: Ashton Tso (200 freestyle, 2:01.37); Lawson Smith (200 IM, 2:33.88); Avery Berryman (50 free, :23.78); Evan Butcher (diving, 307.65); Ethan Moore (100 fly, 1:01.01); Charlie Brewer (500 free, 5:15.58); Noah Broyles (100 backstroke, 1:01.37); and Landon Gibbs-Whalen (100 breaststroke, 1:13.64).

Western swept the relays. Broyles, Tso, Kole Shock and Ty Frazier teamed to win the 200 medley (1:46.42). Frazier, Broyles, Tso and Shock won the 200 free (1:35.81). And Shock, Tso, Frazier and Smith won the 400 free (3:43.65).

"We knew we had Kokomo kind of out-gunned so I was able to give guys like Lawson Smith and Landon Gibbs-Whalen an opportunity to show what they had in their events," Western coach Brad Bennett said, noting both came through with strong swims.

"I'm really excited with the versatility [the team is] showing and the excitement for competing," he added. "I had two guys asking if they can swim the 500 and a couple guys asking if they could swim the fly. Those are notoriously the hardest two events in high school swimming. When you have multiple people wanting to take their shot at them, it's exciting as a coach."

Bennett also liked how his team handled the challenge of its first boys-only dual meet, which meant a faster pace to the meet with less time between events.

HARRISON 135, NW 51

The Tigers' top results were second-place finishes from Sam Martin (50 free, :23.21), Parks Ortman (200 IM, 2:13.85) and Bryan Burkhalter (100 free, :55.67).

"I was really pleased with Landon Munoz," NW coach Donita Walters said. "His 200 IM and 100 breast were both season-best times. He just looked really solid.

"I think we were a little intimidated. We're over here [facing] a strong team that focuses on club swimming and is very disciplined. I think the kids top to bottom were a little intimidated, but it's good for us because we go down to that Carmel Sectional, so it's good for them to see that.

Walters also noted a strong effort from Riley Brumley, who "had a great 100 fly. He has dropped time every single meet."

GIRLS SWIMMING

HARRISON 127, NW 48

Taylor Schmitt scored Northwestern's lone victory when she won the diving program with a score of 181.45.

"I'm very pleased with Addi Bumgardner," Walters said. "She swam the 100 breast for the first time ever this season and she ended up with a third-place swim and not a bad time at all.

"We were short-staffed to begin with and were even more short-staffed [Thursday] evening with illness. I was pleased with what they did in the pool."