Prep roundup for Friday, April 26

Apr. 26—Western's boys golf team turned in a sharp performance to beat Lewis Cass 155-168 in a dual match on Thursday on the front nine at Logansport G.C.

Brody Fisher led the Panthers and won medalist with a 1-over 36, Landen Gibbs-Whalen fired a 38, Callen Szerdy shot a 40 and Maddox Williams shot a 41.

"We had a good day," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Mindset was a big topic at practice the last couple days. Guys were putting too much pressure on themselves. They just needed to relax and play golf. Guys are starting to play how they are capable, which is fun to watch."

For Cass, Garrett Helvie overcame a triple bogey on his first hole to shoot a team-best 39. Nolan Hines followed with a 41 and Rylan Stoller, Michael Myers and Brody Hillis all shot 44s.

TIPTON 144, LAPEL 163

Tipton raced around Edgewood G.C. with four scores in the 30s, led by medalist Gavin Hare's 1-under 33. Calvin Condict shot 36, Nolan Swan 37 and Sam Quigley 38.

"It was a good night on the course for all the boys, nice way to prepare for the Hall of Fame tournament on Saturday," Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.

PERU 181, KOKOMO 198

The Bengal Tigers beat Kokomo at Rock Hollow. Mitchell McClelland led Kokomo with a 45, Damian Kunz and William Nelson each shot 50 and Ashtyn Goff 53.

DELPHI 175, TC 183

The Oracles beat Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Tri-Central at Carroll C.C. Tanner England led TC with a 43, Jay Jankoviak and Aiden Salsbery each shot 45 and Ethan Tragesser 50.

GIRLS TENNIS

KOKOMO 5, NW 0

Raigan Heflin pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles to highlight the Kats' sweep of the visiting Tigers.

Kokomo (6-1) scored decisive wins at the other four points as well. Ellen Callane was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles, Claire Callane was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles, Mia Federspill and Avi Pollard won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

WESTERN 5, PERU 0

The Panthers swept the Bengal Tigers at Thrush Courts. The match featured four singles points and one doubles point.

In singles play, Sydney Ousley won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1, Chanelle White won 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 at No. 2, Victoria Gonzalez won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 and Olivia Bagley won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.

In the lone doubles point, Lilianna Hess and Elizabeth Mercer prevailed 6-1, 6-2.

"We are very proud of the team," Western coach Kay Lazar said. "Everybody is working hard in practice and that is showing in matches. The girls continue to improve."

WL 5, EASTERN 0

West Lafayette swept Eastern on the Comets' courts. Eastern fell to 6-3 with the loss.

"We got to see one of the best teams in the state and played some good tennis," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "Our 2 doubles team of Kenzie Eagle and Emma Budde lost in a third set, played some great tennis."

SOFTBALL

WESTERN SWEEPS TIPTON

Class 3A No. 5-ranked Western swept visiting Tipton in a doubleheader to finish 6-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division. The Panthers (13-0 overall) will play in the conference championship game next month.

"It's good to win the East in the conference. That's always a goal of ours, to get to that conference championship game," Western coach Bart Miller said.

In the first game, Western beat Tipton 15-0 in five innings. Lucy George pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks. The Panthers backed her dominant pitching with 20 hits. Brynley Erb went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI, Kylie Miller went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Chloe Hunt was 3 for 4 with two RBI. In addition, Chloe Linn, Rylynn Gibbs and Emma Poe each had a double.

In the second game, the Panthers won 14-0 in five innings. Miller pitched a one-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks. The Panthers had 12 more hits. Linn led the way, belting two homers and driving in five runs. Miller had an RBI triple and a two-run single, Erb was 2 for 4 and Kamryn Garber had a double and two RBI.

"The bats obviously were working [Thursday]. We did a nice job of being patient at the plate and taking what the pitching was giving us," Bart Miller said. "Overall, good team wins for us."

KOKOMO 12, JEFF 0

Amirah Marciniak and Taylor Reed combined on a shutout for the Kats in their game at Lafayette Jeff in North Central Conference play.

Marciniak pitched four innings and allowed three hits and four walks. Reed pitched three innings, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked two.

The Kats bashed the Bronchos for 13 hits. Marciniak, Liliana Lamberson and Lucy Goad hit home runs, Emma Lees went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Dani Tate went 1 for 1 with four walks.

TC 10, SHERIDAN 1

Layla Baldwin pitched all seven innings to get the win for the Trojans, giving up just three hits and two walks while striking out nine. The HHC game was tight through five innings with TC taking a 2-1 lead with a run in the top of the third. TC then blew the game open with six runs in the sixth.

At the plate Baldwin had two hits and two RBI. Ellie Taylor also had two hits and two RBI. And Adriana Perez had a double and two RBI.

TC coach Lindsey Sorensen loved what she saw from her defense.

"Second baseman Adriana Perez, shortstop Addyson Mackey and first baseman Logan Creason turned a beautiful double. Center fielder Layla Keith threw the baserunner out at home plate to end the first inning," she said.

EASTERN 13, CASS 7

Emillia Andrews went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Comets past the Kings.

Also for Eastern, Marly Coan also homered and drove in three runs and Lilli Shrock and Kenzie DeGraaff had multiple hits as well. DeGraaff pitched a complete game for the win.

BASEBALL

PERU 10, N'FIELD 0, 6 INNINGS

Matthew Roettger tossed a complete game to lead the Bengal Tigers to the Three Rivers Conference win. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Gavin Eldridge provided the offensive spark for Peru (8-2, 3-0 TRC). He went 2 for 2 with two walks, three RBI and two runs. Reis Bellar went 1 for 2 with a double.

HH 11, NW 1, 6 INNINGS

Hamilton Heights beat visiting Northwestern to complete a sweep of their home-and-home series in Hoosier Conference East Division play. The Tigers dropped to 7-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

The Huskies led 6-0 after five innings. After the Tigers scored on Chase DeWitt's RBI double in the top of the sixth, the Huskies pushed across five runs in the bottom of the frame to win by the run rule.

DeWitt finished 2 for 3 for the Tigers, who managed just three hits. Karson Griggs took the loss. He started and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and four runs (three earned) with six strikeouts and seven walks.

"Our losses recently, the same kind of things keep popping up," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "We're not able to get the offense going; too many strikeouts with guys in scoring position. And then too many walks defensively from our pitchers."

Northwestern visits Kokomo today.

TWIN LAKES 8, WESTERN 0

Class 3A No. 9-ranked Western saw its unbeaten start come to an end with the road loss.

The Panthers managed just three hits. They made consistent contact, striking out just once, but they flew out 11 times.

"It just wasn't our day," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "Things have gone our way in the first 10 games, but we couldn't get out of our way [Thursday]. It started after school in the locker room and carried over into our play. Our pitching, defense, offense and energy were not there. We were not focused and we paid for it.

"Twin Lakes was the better team [Thursday] and they took nothing for granted. We will try to regroup in practice [today] and be ready to compete on Saturday in conference at Tipton."

A.J. Helmberger took the loss. Gavin White offered a bright spot with 3.2 innings of scoreless relief. He held the Indians to two hits, struck out three and walked none.

BOYS TRACK

TC 75, TAYLOR 44

Luis Jimenez-Vazquez was a quadruple winner for TC and Slater Farmer a triple winner as the Trojans outdistanced Taylor at Taylor.

Jimenez-Vazquez won the long jump and the 800 individually. He teamed with Aiden Rummel, Hayden Hight and Tyler Gibson to win both the 4x800 and 4x400 relays. Farmer won the 100, 200 and 400. Tate Strebin won the shot put and discus. And Zack Summers won the 3,200 (12:14).

GIRLS TRACK

TC 48, TAYLOR 37

Jackie Trujillo's triple-winner effort led Tri-Central to a close win on the Titans' track. She won the 100, 200 and 400. Noelle Carpenter won the 1,600 and 3,200. Lillian Stewart won shot put and discus. And Delanie Deckard won high jump (4 feet, 4 inches).