Prep Roundup: Frankfort's Thompson gets wins No. 500, 501; TC Central tennis sweeps Alpena ahead of match with rival Titans

Apr. 23—FRANKFORT — Coaching isn't about the wins or losses for Mike Thompson. Maybe that's why he's put 501 checks in the win column during his 21-season career as Frankfort's varsity softball coach.

"The milestone is great," Thompson said after the Panthers swept the Glen Lake Lakers 8-2 and 14-3 on Tuesday to give the head coach wins No. 500 and 501. "When I was younger, I used to worry a lot about wins and losses. But what I discovered as I learned to be a better coach is that it's all about the kids and helping them become better people."

Thompson attributed his success to having teams not only filled with great players but also young minds willing to learn about more than just the game. He also credited the great coaches, parents and administrators he's worked with along the way who believed in what he does.

"We worry about character and academics and accountability," Thompson said. "Those are the things that are really important. The wins and losses come and go; and yeah, it's nice to hit a milestone, but the truth is that what matters is developing these young people into accountable, responsible, confident people of character."

Thompson said that commitment to developing a culture based on those tenets has translated to success on the field.

"When you concentrate on having a great culture in your program, you're going to play above your talent level," he said. "In most years, we play above our talent level because we are very intentional about developing our leadership and our team standards. That's where your satisfaction comes in as a coach — seeing the kids succeed and get better and have fun and become better people."

Thompson took over as head coach ahead of the 2003 season, and he now sits just five wins away from tying and six wins away from eclipsing the all-time win mark at Frankfort set by the legendary Sue Harris. Harris began the Panther softball program in 1979 and tapped Thompson to take over after she retired in 1999. Thompson said he was reluctant at the time but eventually agreed to coach the program in 2003.

"Sue is the person who set the standard here," Thompson said. "Sue was a delightful lady. She was tough, but she was also incredibly soft when she needed to be. She believed in me enough that she wanted to turn it over to me, and she set the tradition with softball in this town."

The Panthers were 7-25 in the season before Thompson took over, and he helped them to a 19-15 record in his first year. Frankfort reached the state championship game in 2007, and the softball banner in the Panthers' high school gymnasium ran out of room for all of the district titles they've won, making the program the only one that has necessitated a second banner at Frankfort.

In game one of Tuesday's twinbill against the Lakers, Sage Myers picked up with win from the circle. Myers went six innings and allowed two runs (zero earned) on two hits with 10 strikeouts. Myers also collected two hits in the game. Darby O'Grady had a home run, and Kylee Manning, Ella Sweeney and Sam Tester each had a hit.

For the Lakers, Elodia Peplinski had two hits, including a triple, and a run scored, and Ella Flores drove in both runs.

Myers got the win in the second game as well, going five innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits with 11 punchouts. Sweeney had two hits, and Tester, O'Grady, Myers and Brylee Wilson all had a hit.

Peplinski had two hits with a stolen base and a run scored for the Lakers. Glen Lake also got two hits, including a home run, from Grace Noonan, a two-RBI performance from Flores, and a double from Lexi Aylsworth.

The Panthers are now 5-3 and 4-0 in the Northwest Conference. They host a tournament Saturday, bringing in Sault Ste. Mare, Elk Rapids and Manton. Glen Lake hosts the Laker Invitational on Saturday.

BASEBALL

TC St. Francis 18 16

Farwell 3 1

Traverse City St. Francis game 1: Tyler Thompson 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Sam Wildfong 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 1 HBP; Harrison Shepherd 1-2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB,1 BB; Tyler Endres (W) 3 IP, 5 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 2 ER.

TCSF game 2: Sam Wildfong 2-2, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP; Charlie Olivier 1-2, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI; Tyler Thompson 1-1, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB; Charlie Olivier (W) 2 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER.

Alpena 3

TC West 0

Traverse City West: Jack Griffiths 5.2 IP, 3 RA, 0 ER, 12 K; Caden Stoops 2 H.

Harbor Light 3 14

Harbor Springs 2 4

Game 1: Harbor Light — Derk Boerman 3.2 IP, 3 HA, 2 ER, 8 K; Daniel Urman (W) 2.1 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 3 K; Ayden Burns 2 H, 2B, RBI; Corin Paulus H, RBI; Derk Boerman H, R; Will Paulus H, RBI; Daniel Urman H, R, SB; Joe Ruthig H, SB.

Game 2: Harbor Light — Urman (W) 2 IP, 6 HA, 1 ER, 2 K; Corin Paulus 3 H, 3 RBI; Derk Boerman 2 H, 2B, 3 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Burns 2B, 2 R, 2 BB; Jackson Mesner H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 4 SB; Urman H, 2 R, 4 SB; Ruthig H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 7 SB; Will Paulus 2 R, 3 SB.

Manistee 13 2

Benzie Central 7 3

Game 1: Benzie — Dan Wallington 2 H, 3 R; Evan Chandler 2 H, RBI; Tegan Chicky 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Jacob Gillison H, RBI.

Game 2: Jayden Ewing (W) Lane Sanchez 2 H, 2B; Evan Chandler 2B, 2 RBI; Mason Child H, R; Grayson Converse H.

Suttons Bay 14 10

Onekama 0 2

Game 1: Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon (W) 9 K, 2 HA; Jackson Loucks 2B, 3 R; Gordon H, 2 RBI; Gavin Schichtel 3 H, 3 R.

Game 2: Suttons Bay — Schichtel (W) 9K; Loucks H, 2 SB; Schichtel H, 2 BB; Joe Howard 2 H, 2B, 3 R.

Glen Lake 13 17

Frankfort 0 0

Game 1: Glen Lake — Cooper Bufalini (W) 5 IP, 1 HA, 10 K; Peter Gelsinger 2B, 4 RBI; Benji Allen 2 RBI.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Allen (W) 3 IP, 7 K; Fletcher Middleton 2 H; Allen 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI.

Central Lake 10 7

Bellaire 0 1

Game 1: Central Lake — Drayten Evans (W).

Game 2: Central Lake — Garrison Barrett (W) 7 K.

Mancelona 13 5

Pellston 1 0

Mancelona game 1: Tavin Morgan (W) 4 IP, 8 K; Ryan Naumcheff 2B, R; Braden Kruger H, 2 RBI, R.

Mancelona game 2: Jackson Bennett (W) 3.1 IP, 4 K; Naumcheff 2 H, 2B, 2 SB; Carson Meyer H, R, 2 RBI, SB.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 11 13

Farwell 1 0

Traverse City St. Francis game 1: Leah Simets (W) 14 K; Sarah Gaylord 2 H; Reese Jones 2 H; Halle Kadlec 2 H, 3 RBI; Hunter St. Peter H, R, 3 RBI.

TCSF game 2: Kensley Thorpe (W) 8 K; Zoey Jetter 3 H, 4 RBI; Hunter St. Peter 3 H, 2 RBI; Sophie Hardy 3 H, 2 RBI.

TC Central 11 17

Petoskey 2 1

Game 1: Traverse City Central — Camryn Craig (W) 6 IP, 12 K; Grace Cary 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Audrey Williams 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Evie Nowicki 2H, R, 2 RBI; Taryn Beamish H, RBI; Madison Poortenga 2H, 2 R, RBI; Anna Tbazka RBI.

Game 2: TCC — Williams (W) 5 IP, 5 K; Cary H, 2 R, RBI; Hannah Fellows 3 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Craig R, RBI; Williams 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Ava King H, R, RBI; Anika Peterson H, R, 3 RBI; Nowicki 2 R, 2 RBI; Beamish H, R, RBI.

Joburg 24 15

Onaway 0 0

Johannesburg-Lewiston game 1: Jayden Marlatt (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 0 RA, 8 K; Jaeden Briley 3 H, 4 RBI, 4 R; Marlatt 3 H, grand-slam HR, 5 RBI, 3 R; Cassie Tallman 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI, 3R.

Joburg game 2: Chloe Ferguson (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, 0 RA, 2K; Marlatt 3 H, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Mady Peppin 3 H, 2 RBI.

Mancelona 12 15

Pellston 0 5

Mancelona game 1: Ella Jones (W) no-hitter, 12 K; Ella Schram 2B, 3B; Taylor Belongia 4 H, 2 RBI; Jones 2 H, 3B, 3 RBI; Maykya Coan 2 H, RBI.

Mancelona game 2: Schram (W) 5 IP, 11 K; Schram 3 H, 2B, 2 3B, 4 R, 6 RBI; Madisyn Fales 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Jones 3 H, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Isabelle Lanning 3 H, 2B, R, RBI.

SOCCER

TC Central 4

Cadillac 0

Traverse City Central: Tessa Petty 2 goals; Addison Booher 1 goal; Ellie Schenkelberger 1 goal.

Cadillac: Lydia Owens 11 saves.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-3-2) head to Alpena on Thursday. The Vikings (3-4-1) host Gaylord on Thursday..

TC West 3

Alpena 1

UP NEXT: The Titans (5-1-2) host Petoskey on Thursday.

Elk Rapids 5

Grayling 0

Elk Rapids: Pipre Meteer 2 goals, 1 assist; Kendall Standfest 2 goals; Elizabeth Pike 1 goal; Sierra Boilore 1 assist; Cora Moore 1 assist; Carlee Bingham 1 assist; Natasha Beebe 1 save.

UP NEXT: The Elks (4-5, 4-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Monday. The Vikings (6-5) head to Boyne City on Thursday.

TENNIS

TC Central 8

Alpena 0

Traverse City Central winners: (1S) Alexis Smith 6-0, 6-0; (2S) Abby Pfannenstiel 6-0, 6-0; (3S) Lola Ruoff 6-0, 6-1; (4S) Kate O'Keefe 61, 6-0; (1D) Natalie Bourdo/Wren Walker 6-0, 6-0; (2D) Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker 6-1, 6-0; (3D) Annie Goldkuhle/Macy Parker 6-0, 6-0; (4D) Caroline Henkel/Irena Briggs 6-0, 6-0.

UP NEXT: The Trojans travel across town Thursday to take on the rival Traverse City West Titans at 4 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

East Jordan wins LMC quad at Boyne City

Boys team scores: East Jordan 97; Kalkaska 74; Boyne City 47; Traverse City St. Francis 35.

Boys individual winners: Dylan Pellerito (BC) 100m, 200m; Isaac Black (EJ) 400m; Gavin Guggemos (KAL) 800m, 1600m; Austin Sneed (EJ) 3200m; Logan Shooks (EJ) 110m hurdles; Adam Williams (KAL) 300m hurdles; Ryan Chapp (BC) shot put; Kamden Bartlett (EJ) discus; Coen Burks (EJ) high jump; Jack Mazurek (SF) pole vault; Michael Ennik (EJ) long jump.

Boys relay winners: Cade Ponstein, David Crawford, Jackson Arnold, Jonah Weaver (KAL) 4x100m; Logan Phaneuf, Weaver, Arnold, Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales (KAL) 4x200m; Dueweke-Gonzales , Camden Moore, Arnold, Coltrane Paryani (KAL), 4x400m; Paryani, Williams, Moore, Guggemos (KAL) 4x800m.

Girls team scores: East Jordan 76; Kalkaska 73; Boyne City 47; St. Francis 45.

Girls individual winners: Ava Ivkovich (KAL) 100m; Adonae Patton (BC) 200m; Cambrynee Giem (BC) 400m; Myah Little (KAL) 800m, high jump; Delaney Little (BC) 1600m; Emily Bunphey (SF) 3200m; Madelyn Hardy (EJ) 100m hurdles, long jump; Lilly Snyder (EJ) 300m hurdles; Grace Nemecek (EJ) shot put, discus; JaeAnn Davis (KAL) pole vault.

Girls relay winners: Sydney Guerriero, Lillian Curtis, Kailyn Kent, Caitlyn Burks (EJ) 4x100m; Patton, Ruby Richards, Annabelle Peters, Melany Rankin (BC) 4x200m; Anna McIntyre, Havyn Tarrant, Dunphey, Delaney McGee (SF) 4x400; Anna Martin, Kara Olds, Abigail Minion, Little (KAL) 4x800m.