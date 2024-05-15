Prep roundup: Fort Jennings advances past Delphos Jefferson

May 14—Division IV Sectional Semifinals

Fort Jennings 4, Delphos Jefferson 2

Jarron Swick picked up the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief and went 2 for 3 with two RBI at the plate for the Musketeers. Owen Cavelage got the save and added two hits.

Delphos Jefferson's Isaac Rostorfer went six innings and allowed four runs on eight hits.

Fort Jennings matches up with Patrick Henry in the sectional finals on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Miller City 12, Holgate 2

Jonny Pester went 4 for 4 with four RBI and Will Otto went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in the six-inning win for Miller City.

The Wildcats will face Leipsic in the sectional finals on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Delphos St. John's 8, Continental 3

Braylon Metzger went six innings for the Blue Jays and gave up just one earned run. At the plate, Metzger drove in two runs and Cameron Elwer added a solo home run.

Jayden Pitney went 3 for 4 with two extra-base hits for Continental.

Delphos St. John's advances to Thursday where they'll take on Ayersville for a section title at 2 p.m.

Ottoville 10, Kalida 5

Jayden Saxton went 2 for 3 with three RBI for the Big Green and Keaton Schnipke hit a double and brought in two runs.

Kalida got three hits and one RBI from Bubba Smith.

Ottoville moves on to play Lincolnview on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the sectional finals.

SOFTBALL

Lincolnview 3, Ada 1

Allie Miller and Sydney Fackler both brought home one run and Lincolnview clinched its fifth NWC championship by running the table (8-0) in the conference.

Ada got a complete game effort from Jenna Bassitt who allowed two earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. Aidra Preston brought home the Bulldogs' lone run on a solo homer.

LACROSSE

Lima Senior 8, Chillicothe 3

Lima Senior won its first-ever girls lacrosse state tournament matchup over Chillicothe.

Mariah Hicks (4), Hailey Hahn, Gabriella Avalos, Alijandra Lopez and Ashley Huerta Tayco all scored for the Spartans.