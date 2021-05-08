Prep roundup: Flynn, Venhuizen break school records in 3200

May 8—SHEPHERD — While the Ken Bell meet was going on at Traverse City Central, several of its best distance runners split from the team and headed to Shepherd for the Bluejay Elite 3200.

Junior Julia Flynn absolutely destroyed the TC Central school record she set two weeks ago and found herself with the fifth fastest time in the country in the 3,200-meter run when she ran a 10:09.87 Friday. The previous record she set at the Olier Invite on April 23 was 10:29.37.

Flynn won the event by 19 seconds with the next closest local athlete being Petoskey's Emma Squires in fourth with a personal-best 10:30.12.

Luke Venhuizen and Drew Seabase joined Flynn in representing the Trojans and each placed in the top six. Venhuizen broke the TC Central boys 3200 record with a personal-record 9:21.73. The previous record was 9:22.8 and was held by Andrew Manning since 2006.

Seabase placed sixth with a personal best time of 9:25.17.

BASEBALL

Benzie Central 4 13

Frankfort 0 1

Game 1: Frankfort — Jack Stefanski LP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 K; Brandon McCarthy 2B. Benzie Central — Dylan Bates WP, 6 IP, H, 12 K, 0 R, 0 BB; Connor Milliron 2-3, R, 2 SB; Danny Wallington 1-4, RBI.

Game 2: Frankfort — No stats reported; Benzie Central — Chris Dunlop WP, 5 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 9 K, 0 BB; Wallington 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, SB; Theo Reed 1-2, R, RBI, 2 BB; Milliron 1-3, 2 R, BB; Bates 1-3, R, BB, 2B, 2 SB.

UP NEXT: Benzie Central (11-7-2, 2-2 Northwest) at Big Rapids Tournament, Saturday.

Glen Lake 16 11

Buckley 0 0

Game 1: Glen Lake — Connor Ciolek 2 H; Sean Galla 2H, 2B, 2 RBI; James St. Peter WP, H, 3 K.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Luke Daniels 2 H, 2 RBI; Christian Barber 2 H; Jacob Dezelski WP, H, 11 K, BB.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake (11-1, 4-0 Northwest) at Bear Lake, Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Glen Lake 15 11

Buckley 1 6

Game 1: Glen Lake — Arianna Heath 3 H, 3 R, 3B; Olivia Mikowski 3 H, 2B, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI; Ella Flores 4 H, 3 RBI; Kylie Butts 2 H; Chloe Crick 3 H, 2 RBI; Taylor Semple 2 H; Emilee Bellant WP, 5 K; Bellant 3-4, 3 RBI.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Semple WP; Mikowski 2 H, 3 R; Bellant 2 H, 3 RBI; Heath 2B, 2 R; Crick 2 H; Ashley Croft 2B.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake (5-9, 3-3 Northwest) at Chris Popp Memorial Tournament at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

TC West wins Bay City western invite

Team scores: 1. Traverse City West 136; 2. H.H. Dow 94; 3. Grand Blanc 77; 4. Freeland 74; 5. Midland 50; 6. McBain 41; 6. Frankenmuth 41; 8. Bay City Western 40; 9. DeWitt 33; 10. Alpena 16; 11. Saginaw Heritage 14; 11. Bay City Central 14; 13. Saginaw 11; 13. Bridgeport 11; 15. Caro 9; 16. Saginaw Arthur Hill 2.

TC West top-3 finishers: 100. 3. Arianna Stallworth 12.99; 200 — 3. Sara Schermerhorn 26.76; 400 — 1. Isabel Spearing 59.75; 3. Schermerhorn 1:02.02; 1600 — 2. Ava King 5:12.18; 800 relay — 2. TC West 1:47.24 (Rylee Herban, Spearing, Schermerhorn, Stallworth); 1600 relay — 1. TC West 4:20.42 (Ava King, Audrey Wolff, Spearing, Grace Dalbraith); Pole vault — 1. Becky Lane 9'6" PR; 2. Ava Warren 9'; 3. Kara Sickle 9'; Long jump — 1. Reegan Graham 16'9.5".

UP NEXT: TC West at TC Central, Wednesday.

SOCCER

Leland 1

North Bay 0

Leland (6-5, 6-1 Northwest): Emma Waskiewicz assist; Sutton Leiter goal; Jen Estrada shutout.

Charlevoix 2

Glen Lake 1

Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan goal; Becca Nowicki 4 saves.

Hart 2

Benzie Central 1

Benzie Central: Allie Barker goal; Ava Bechler 9 saves.

Boyne City 4

Clare 0

Boyne City (10-1): Reegan Woodall 3 goals; Jordan Noble goal, assist; Elle Day assist.

